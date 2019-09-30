Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/27/19

Includes: CTXR, RUN, SAFE, TILE, ULTA
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/27/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Sunrun (RUN); and
  • Safehold (SAFE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Citius Pharm (CTXR);
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA); and
  • Interface (TILE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • HD Supply (HDS);
  • Standard Motor Products (SMP);
  • Retail Value (RVI);
  • Ralph Lauren (RL);
  • Palomar (PLMR);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Salesforce (CRM);
  • Chipotle Mexican (CMG); and
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Scientific Games (SGMS); and
  • Gossamer Bio (GOSS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue the significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Wolfe Lauren Taylor

DIR

HD Supply

HDS

B

$23,130,000

2

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$10,752,440

3

Perelman Ronald O

DIR, BO

Scientific Games

SGMS

B

$2,083,000

4

Mazur Leonard L

CB, DIR, BO

Citius Pharm

CTXR

JB*

$2,000,280

5

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

6

Kennedy Christopher G

DIR

Interface

TILE

B

$673,337

7

Holubiak Myron Z

CEO, DIR, BO

Citius Pharm

CTXR

JB*

$500,000

8

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$449,288

9

Dillon Mary N

CEO

Ulta Beauty

ULTA

B

$308,321

10

Hasnain Faheem

DIR

Gossamer Bio

GOSS

B

$167,980

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pershing Square

DIR

Chipotle Mexican

CMG

AS

$47,624,616

2

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$9,950,691

3

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$6,638,987

4

Otto Bernstein Katharina

BO

Retail Value

RVI

S

$5,530,215

5

Cochran Sandra B

CEO, DIR

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$3,280,800

6

Benioff Marc

CB, CEO

Salesforce

CRM

AS

$1,509,850

7

Armstrong Mac

CEO, DIR

Palomar

PLMR

S

$1,460,000

8

Fisher Heath A

PR

Palomar

PLMR

S

$1,277,500

9

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,074,004

10

Sills Peter J

O

Standard Motor Products

SMP

AS

$952,947

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.