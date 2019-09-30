Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/27/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/27/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Sunrun (RUN); and

Safehold (SAFE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Citius Pharm (CTXR);

Ulta Beauty (ULTA); and

Interface (TILE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);

HD Supply (HDS);

Standard Motor Products (SMP);

Retail Value (RVI);

Ralph Lauren (RL);

Palomar (PLMR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Facebook (FB);

Salesforce (CRM);

Chipotle Mexican (CMG); and

Cracker Barrel (CBRL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Scientific Games (SGMS); and

Gossamer Bio (GOSS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue the significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Wolfe Lauren Taylor DIR HD Supply HDS B $23,130,000 2 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $10,752,440 3 Perelman Ronald O DIR, BO Scientific Games SGMS B $2,083,000 4 Mazur Leonard L CB, DIR, BO Citius Pharm CTXR JB* $2,000,280 5 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 6 Kennedy Christopher G DIR Interface TILE B $673,337 7 Holubiak Myron Z CEO, DIR, BO Citius Pharm CTXR JB* $500,000 8 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $449,288 9 Dillon Mary N CEO Ulta Beauty ULTA B $308,321 10 Hasnain Faheem DIR Gossamer Bio GOSS B $167,980

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Pershing Square DIR Chipotle Mexican CMG AS $47,624,616 2 Sandberg Sheryl COO, DIR Facebook FB AS $9,950,691 3 Lauren Family BO Ralph Lauren RL AS $6,638,987 4 Otto Bernstein Katharina BO Retail Value RVI S $5,530,215 5 Cochran Sandra B CEO, DIR Cracker Barrel CBRL S $3,280,800 6 Benioff Marc CB, CEO Salesforce CRM AS $1,509,850 7 Armstrong Mac CEO, DIR Palomar PLMR S $1,460,000 8 Fisher Heath A PR Palomar PLMR S $1,277,500 9 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $1,074,004 10 Sills Peter J O Standard Motor Products SMP AS $952,947

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

