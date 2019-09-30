Scorpio Bulkers Appears Reasonably Priced

Revenues fell in Q1 and Q2 2019, and management expects rate recovery in the near term.

The industry has experienced steady growth over the past few years; however, rates have seen a recent decline.

Investment Thesis

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (SALT) operates in the marine transportation segment, which has high exposure to commodity rates and tightening environmental regulations. The company has experienced revenue declines in recent quarters; however, management believes a shipping rate recovery for commodities should resume growth. We believe that the company is currently reasonably priced and warrants ongoing attention to see if growth resumption claims are valid, in which case investors could experience reasonable upside.

SALT 1yr stock price; Source: Yahoo Finance

Company Overview

SALT is headquartered in Monaco and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company targets marine transportation involving dry bulks of coal, iron ore, and grain. Other bulks which include fertilizers, bauxite, and steel are also transported.

Other key highlights of the company include:

It owns 55 vessels; 54 are wholly-owned dry bulk vessels. There are 37 Ultramax and 17 Kamsarmax vessels

The company has a market valuation of $448M with the stock declining ~7% over the past year

TCE Revenue Earned during the Second Quarter of 2019: Kamsarmax fleet earned an average of $10,830 per day Ultramax fleet earned an average of $8,993 per day

Invested $100 million to purchase 5.4 million shares in Scorpio Tankers, Inc.

Fleet is divided into asset classes based on vessel type owned as depicted below

Source: Scorpio Investor Presentation

Industry Overview

The dry bulk market has been growing at ~5% CAGR over the past 10 years. Between 2009 and 2018, the demand for iron ore transportation had the strongest growth of 5.7 percent, followed by coal (5.1%), and grains (5.4). The growth in bulk transportation is a key performance indicator of the growth potential of the industry.

Source: Scorpio Investor Presentation

Large players dominate the shipping and ports transportation industry with 90% of goods being moved from port to port. The forces of demand and supply determine earnings of firms in marine transportation. Companies that have invested in reliable network of loading and offloading systems and cargo management have an edge. Companies are also handling demand/supply imbalances by diversifying cargo transportation. SALT has an edge over competitors based on its young fleet with the average age being significantly lower vs. other companies.

Source: Scorpio Investor Presentation

Pollution is another concern in this industry as countries tighten regulation over marine transportation. Companies with a strong financial position will invest in efficient vessels and become environmentally compliant.

Customers

Scorpio Bulkers' customers are diverse and include individuals, small-, mid- and large-sized corporations. This generally includes individuals and companies requiring bulk commodity transportation that include ores, coal, fertilizers, and grains.

Financial Highlights and KPIs

The company has recorded a persistent rise in revenues and adj. EBITDA since 2016, although Q1-19 saw a drop in revenues mainly due to rate reductions with revenue flat-lining in Q2-19. Q2-19 did see a meaningful increase in Adj. EBITDA however.

Source: Scorpio Investor Presentation

Going forward, the company expects rates to recover as depicted in the chart below.

Source: Scorpio Investor Presentation

Valuation

Based on an analysis of multiples as compared to peers, the company appears to be reasonably priced, although it's still trading above the mean EBITDA multiple based on the chart below. Note however that if revenue growth resumes in future quarters, the multiple could normalize (without an impact on stock price), i.e. higher EBITDA leading to a lower EBITDA multiple.

Source: Capital IQ

Risks

There are risks of currency fluctuations, as the company earns revenue in USD; however, a lot of the expenses are incurred in euros. A stronger euro relative to the USD can impact the bottom line when converted to USD. Conversely, however, this could also be a positive if the USD becomes stronger.

Fluctuations in commodity prices can have an impact on the business. Prices may trend downward for these commodities based on unfavorable demand and supply patterns across the world, leading to customers asking for lower rates as their top line is impacted.

Regulation is a concern as countries step up actions against maritime transportation on companies that pollute their waters.

Conclusion

The company is reasonably priced at current valuation levels, and we expect multiples to normalize if revenues trend back up as rates increase. Investors should keep an eye on future growth and potential EBITDA enhancements as claimed by the company.

