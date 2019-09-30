Demand For Fortescue's Blends Remains Strong

I see Fortescue as overvalued by about 10% and have temporarily exited the stock. Long-term investors are well justified in staying put though.

The following chart shows how Chinese steel prices have been falling since early July of this year:

London Metals Exchange Hot Rolled Coil FOB China Steel Price Chart

source: London Metals Exchange

All else being equal, this means lower margins for Chinese steel producers and a preference for lower cost iron ore blends. This has boosted demand for the Australian Pilbara blends in the 58% range sold mostly by Fortescue but also by Rio Tinto (RIO).

Fortescue (FMG.AX; OTCQX:FSUGY) recently released their final fiscal year 2019 results which included a presentation with the 3 subsequent charts. The first chart reveals that not only have Chinese port stocks been falling, more so since the Vale (NYSE:VALE) tailings dam disaster, but the port stocks of Australian blends have been declining at a faster rate:

You can see here that port stocks of Brazilian blends, mostly the higher grade/higher cost sort sold by Vale, have actually increased. Again, Chinese steel mills want more of the lower-priced blends to preserve margins.

The following chart shows how Fortescue's Fortescue blend (58% Premium) and Super Special (58%) blend have had a significant boost in pricing relative to the standard 62% Fe price:

You can see here that the 58% Premium Fortescue blend was just a hair under the 62% blend in July. If Fortescue continues to have price realizations for its 58% products that are this close to the 62% price, then the company will outperform expectations even as iron ore prices fall. Assuming 75% price realizations in FY 2020 and 72% in FY 2021 (after also deducting for moisture content), I have the stock overvalued by about 10%. However, it is important to note that Fortescue's final average price realization for FY 2019 was 81.2%. Assuming 81% realizations for FY 2020 and FY 2021, I would then have the stock undervalued by 20% and with an AUD $10.14 price target or USD $13.80 for the U.S.-listed FSUGY ADRs that are equal to 2 shares. If Chinese steel prices continue to decline, then these higher price realizations seem more likely for Fortescue.

Longer term, as China continues to reduce steel production capacity and steel prices recover, the expectation is that demand for the higher grade blends, such as 65% Fe, will once again trade at a higher premium to 62% Fe as they have in recent years (see the previous chart). Fortescue is also positioning for this. It has added the West Pilbara Fines blend which is ~60% Fe and is cutting production of its lower 58% Super Special Fines. The following table shows how the composition of the company's blends have been changing:

In mid-2022, Fortescue will bring its Iron Bridge magnetite project online which will produce a 67% Fe blend. This will bring more balance to Fortescue's product mix and give them more flexibility as steel producer preferences shift.

I have Fortescue on pace to pay an 11.5% dividend yield in FY 2020 based on the current share price and the company exited FY 2019 with $1.9 billion in cash. Fortescue remains well-positioned for the current environment even if iron ore prices continue falling (the stock is priced for the consensus view that prices will continue lower). The company also still has a $361 million share repurchase authorization remaining so if the stock price dips too much, the company may step in and buy on the cheap like they did in 2018. (Note: This authorization expires in October 2019 but I expect the board to extend it or maybe even extend and increase it.)

I recently exited the stock but really only because I am expecting a broader equity market decline over the next couple of months and have simply reduced risk exposure across the board in portfolios. I will look to get back in at the right price. Still, at the current share price, Fortescue is a stock that one can just hold through market turbulence, collect the big dividends, and still do quite well on.

Fortescue has all sorts of potential expansion plans in the mix, such as copper and lithium, so we could also soon begin to see the Fortescue version 2.0 scenario that I have written about in the past begin to materialize. Interestingly, chairman and founder, Andrew Forrest, seemed to say the same thing in the company's FY 2019 Annual Report when he wrote:

I believe this period in Fortescue’s history marks the end of the beginning. Over the last 16 years, Fortescue has accomplished what was judged as impossible. This has included the strong example we have set, which is now being followed, in treating shareholders as owners and returning our rewards to you. From here, we are going to achieve even greater things.

I am looking forward to seeing what Fortescue version 2.0 brings. This company remains my top overall mining pick for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

