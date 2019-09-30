Fundamentals Of Leadership III - Restructuring And Growth At Aerojet Rocketdyne

That doesn't appear to be the case at Aerojet Rocketdyne, which has successfully restructured and is now growing - all under the leadership of the same CEO and management team.

It is rare for a CEO to be able to accomplish both tasks. Typically the actions needed in restructuring mitigate against that CEO being able to secure growth.

Our third "Fundamentals of." article on the topic of Leadership deals with the thorny problems of restructuring and growth.

Our regular readers will be aware that we are publishing a series of analysis pieces under the “Fundamentals of …” moniker. So far we’ve covered product cycle innovation, the importance of cashflow over earnings, dividends and the capex cycle, and leadership – and then leadership again.

Leadership being such an important yet elusive quality, we here present for you our third ‘Fundamentals of Leadership’ note. We’re going to be talking about Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) in this context – specifically the leadership required to restructure a challenged business and then kick-start its growth. That is what the current CEO, Eileen Drake, has achieved together with her management team at AJRD in the last four years. As we shall see, this is no mean feat. Specifically, it usually takes multiple CEOs to achieve such a transformation, and it usually takes longer. We spoke directly with Drake to get the color on this story, and we salute her and her team for what they have delivered to shareholders.

Background on Aerojet Rocketdyne

If you’re a subscriber of ours or you just read our work on the regular Seeking Alpha site, you’ll know that we have covered AJRD for a long time, and that we post frequently on the company. It has been a pleasure to do so, as the company has transformed from an ex-growth, levered and rather moribund business into one which is growing revenue, earnings and cashflow, is in a net cash position, and has an energy about it that did not abound when we began our coverage. For the uninitiated, the core product of the business is propulsion systems. AJRD motors propel rockets, space capsules, satellites and missiles. It is one of two players in the duopoly US market for solid rocket boosters – the other being Orbital ATK which was acquired by Northrop Grumman in 2018. If you haven't read our work on AJRD, a good note to start with is this one.

Restructuring 101

Now, here’s the normal restructuring process for a company in the situation AJRD found itself in during 2014 – which is to say the product of a recent merger, with legacy managers, a levered balance sheet, a largely redundant real estate asset base, environmental cleanup obligations resulting from their land use some decades previously, and the usual pressures from a legacy industrial retirement plan.

Let’s call this imaginary company ABC Industrials Inc.

Step 1. Shareholders and/or the board of directors push for a plan to catalyze change.

Step 2. Shareholders and/or board pressure results in the appointment of a strong-arm type CEO to fire people, renegotiate ugly contracts, fight with the bank, fight with retirement plan trustees, fight with plant managers, and so forth, until cashflow is rising not falling and net debt is doing the reverse. Shareholders get happy. Shareholders and/or the board says to their strong-arm CEO – OK, now grow the revenue line.

Step 3. Strong-arm CEO accepts the challenge but struggles, because he or she has burned so many bridges with their previous scorched-earth policy that nobody who works for ABC Industrials Inc feels much like getting into work early, pushing harder on product development, making that additional sales call at 7pm on a Friday night, staying behind to do one more test run, etc. And since our strong-arm CEO has probably been yelling at customers to get off his or her back while the “transformation” happens, customers probably don’t feel a whole lot of love towards ABC Industrials, Inc either. So the revenue doesn’t grow. In fact it starts to drift backwards a little because customers have had cause to go look elsewhere for their needs, and don’t much like dealing with this strong-arm CEO at all.

Step 4. Those shareholders who have been pushing for change exit their position with moderate gains, declaring the transformation a success. But those shareholders who stay holding the bag experience a long slow decline into a land of pain. Because all their strong-arm CEO did was kick the can down the road.

Now that is what typically happens in corporate restructuring, and it’s why you see the same companies go through multiple rounds of restructuring until ultimately they are either sold or go under. Because the problems aren’t really fixed. They’re kicked down the road and the market persuaded otherwise for just long enough for the smarter and/or more involved shareholders to bail.

That is not what has happened at AJRD.

Here’s what has happened at AJRD.

Restructuring AJRD

Let’s first of all headline this section with a table showing what reality has looked like at AJRD since CEO Eileen Drake joined during FYE11/15.

Source: Company SEC Filings

If you’re used to looking at hockey-stick, forward looking business plans, or at cheap-money-fueled cloud stocks in their early growth phase, the above might look pretty dull. Compound annual revenue growth in the low single digits over the period doesn’t look much compared to Facebook (FB). Unlevered pretax free cashflow margins of 13% (on a TTM basis as at Q2 2019) doesn’t look much compared to software stocks like Oracle (ORCL) in ex-growth legacy mode. "Ho hum", you might say.

But if you take a look at the whole story above, what you see is a very successful leveraged buyout. The kind that KKR (KKR), Blackstone (BX), Carlyle (CG) et al all make headlines for. EBITDA has multiplied by 3.5x over the period and a level of debt commensurate with day 1 of a middle-market LBO has been paid down into a net cash position. We can tell you that if you ran an LBO model on that performance you would get a very good result. Had anyone done such a deal, back-slapping would be abundant in that particular LBO fund’s offices. And the CEO would be taking home tens of millions of dollars once they sold their equity to the industrial conglomerate that would no doubt buy the company – a United Technologies (UTX)-type buyer, for instance.

Yet this performance has been delivered quietly, as a public company that most folks have never heard of, unless they dusted off their copy of The Right Stuff as we did a few years back and wondered … hey, what happened to this Rocketdyne company that made the big Saturn V engines for the Apollo missions? (Which is what led us to cover the company).

From the raw numbers and from our experience as professional investors and board members we can tell you – this is a pretty darn good story. The market agrees. Take a look at the total return (share price performance + dividends) of AJRD versus the broader US equities market, during Drake’s tenure as CEO.

Source: Ycharts.com

On a total return basis AJRD has trebled the S&P500 over this period. And doubled the NASDAQ. That’s right – doubled the NASDAQ over the period where big tech is said to have reigned supreme as an investment strategy. This with an old-line industrials business. Not too shabby.

Now, as you can see, much of the outperformance has come in the last twelve months or so – that matches the typical successful ‘J-curve’ restructuring story, which is to say – first the pain, then the gain. The spike in late 2017 represents merger speculation; around that time Northrop Grumman (NOC) had agreed to acquired Orbital ATK (OA) and as a direct competitor there was speculation – including from ourselves that AJRD too would be acquired. No deal with AJRD was forthcoming but we continue to believe that there remains un-modelable upside from a sale of the business. It remains a small cap company, at $4bn EV, in a land of giants and usually that results in consolidation.

Here’s how this story was delivered.

In March 2015 the Chairman of Aerojet Rocketdyne, Warren Lichtenstein (who heads the activist investor Steel Partners, which owns c.5% of AJRD), recruited Eileen Drake as COO. She was promoted more or less immediately to CEO, in June 2015. Drake joined from United Technologies where she had held corporate leadership positions at United Technologies Corp (UTX), and divisional leadership positions at UTX’s Pratt & Whitney (the aero engine company which had itself previously owned Rocketdyne) in addition to executive positions at the Carrier, Otis and Sikorksy divisions. Earlier in her career she had worked at Ford where she ran multiple factories with a focus on cost reduction, quality control and process control. Now all this is useful experience of course. Learning the trade to apply it as CEO elsewhere.

We don’t walk the floor at AJRD so we don’t know how Drake carries herself about her day. But from a distance, we think one very important element in her career is that prior to Ford, Drake was a US Army helicopter pilot. That’s not a throwaway line. In our long experience, if you want to know why a particular CEO succeeds at a particular business, look way back in time to their formative years and you will see the formation of DNA that proves critical later in their careers.

Remember that the bulk of AJRD’s sales has a national security angle to it – be it for actual weaponry or for space missions with a security angle. So it matters that Drake can speak with credibility to the national security constituency within government, and to the staff within AJRD tasked with delivering such mission-critical product. In our view Drake’s claim to authenticity in this comes directly from her time in the Army. This is a non-obvious but we think very powerful explanatory factor as to her success as CEO.

Now we aren’t party to the interplay between the management team at AJRD and the board of directors, which Steel Partners chairs, so we will set aside Steel Partners’ involvement at this point. What we will say is that we think Lichtenstein made an excellent decision in hiring Drake. You’ll see why as we go on.

Step 1 – Cost Reduction

By 2021, Drake expects to have achieved cost reductions of c.$230m p.a., which will have been saved out of both cost of goods sold (which was $1.46bn in the financial year ending Nov-15, the year that Drake joined) and operating expenses ($163m in the year Drake joined). So $230m out of a total cost base of $1.62bn – nearly a 15% cost cut. This has been achieved through factory utilization improvement – to the tune of 1m sq ft plant reduction and the closure of key plants in Sacramento, CA which were previously core to the company. Again, that’s not a throwaway line. Closing plant that has emotional connections within a company is very difficult to do, lest it result in great resentment among key staff and/or the local community that supports the company. Get this wrong and your costs go up, not down. Further, program improvements in key revenue lines such as the RS-25 engine and the THAAD missile line have been achieved. Drake tells us that she has been able to do this using operational improvement & lean metrics techniques along the lines of those used in the auto sector at Ford, Toyota etc. She says that these projects have been four years in the making but are now bearing fruit.

Step 2 – Product Development

AJRD’s products are in essence all propulsion systems, ranging from very low thrust (0.2lb) ion thrusters used to make small changes to satellite orientation, to huge 400k lb+ rocket motors such as the RS-25 which will be used on the forthcoming NASA SLS rocket. Drake inherited early development of the new AR-1 500k+ lb thrust motor which thus far has yet to secure a slot on a rocket. The company clearly expected to win the slot with ULA for its new Vulcan rocket – but in 2018, ULA awarded that slot to Blue Origin (BORGN)’s new BE-4 engine. This was a bold choice. ULA has set its stall out based on mission success, yet it has chosen an unproven vendor for its next core motor slot. We assume that AJRD has discussed the possibility of using the AR-1 motor elsewhere. In the meantime much of the development costs for AR-1 have been funded by the US Air Force. Similarly the ‘Bantam’ midrange engine family, now produced at very low cost using additive manufacturing (3D printing) techniques, is also being marketed to potential launch services customers by the company. AJRD recently bolstered its additive manufacturing strengths with a small acquisition in this field.

Step 3 – Backlog Growth

Lately AJRD’s backlog has begun to grow. Here’s the numbers.

Source: Company SEC filings

Again, look at the backlog at the end of the year when Drake took the reins – it stood at $4bn, of which $1.6bn was expected to be recognized within the following twelve months. At the most recent quarterly report, the anticipated amount of recognized revenue from backlog stood at $2bn – a 25% increase in 3.5 years. And the total backlog rose from $4bn to $4.6bn, a 15% improvement.

Now compare backlog growth to revenue growth above. Backlog has grown faster than revenue. This is a healthy sign – it means that the revenue growth is likely to tick upwards too.

AJRD is never going to be a rocket-ride on the revenue line – it can’t be, given the industries it serves and the long design-in and sales cycles that exist in those industries. But it can likely reach say 4-6% p.a. organic revenue growth without too much stress, particularly given the resurgence in monolithic, government-sponsored space missions ahead – NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion capsule both use motors from AJRD and the SLS-lifted missions do seem to be progressing – witness the order for six Orion capsules that Lockheed Martin (LMT) collected this week.

If revenue growth does tick up like this, you can expect to see operating leverage ie. a disproportionate benefit to the bottom line, because Drake and team have already cut costs and operate at fairly high margins for their industry. You can expect those margins to fluctuate a little - that's the nature of the business - but nonetheless the drop-through of new revenue to the bottom line should be material.

Looking To the Future - Acquisitions Ahead?

If you read our ‘Fundamentals of Leadership II’ note, you’ll know that we believe that properly managed and executed, acquisitions are a perfectly good way to grow value. The “M&A Is Bad” myth is a myth. Bad M&A is bad – that’s the simple truth. Good M&A – well, that can be positively transformative.

AJRD has completed two acquisitions in recent years – Coleman Aerospace, sold by L3 (LHX), in 2017, and 3D Material Technologies in 2019. Both were small deals – Coleman was a $15m purchase – but Drake tells us that both have been value creating for AJRD. We understand that Coleman’s technology has been beneficial in AJRD’s GBSD development (this is the US Minuteman nuclear missile replacement program - see our recent note on the topic), and 3D has delivered benefits in the Bantam product line as we noted above.

We have been saying in our notes on AJRD for some time that we would like to see the company become more acquisitive. We believe that as a highly trusted supplier to both the US government directly, and to the US government's principal prime contractors in the space and defense business, AJRD represents a strong platform which could acquire smaller companies for their product base or technology. These types of acquisition would de-risk AJRD’s own product development efforts and would deliver a distribution platform to the targets that they would struggle to develop quickly standalone. Coleman and 3D are in that mold and we had hoped to see more by now. We have said on a number of occasions that we think AJRD is at risk of missing out on the low-end commercial space market which is in growth mode. The main engine slots in that sector are unavailable for now, as both SpaceX and BlueOrigin have elected to build their own – but plenty of other opportunities remain.

So we were heartened to hear directly from Drake that AJRD is indeed considering further acquisitions and that the two mentioned above are considered successes internally. We see this as the way to solve for low organic growth in the industry, and the way to use AJRD’s net cash position efficiently. In addition we would hope that over time such acquisitions dilute AJRD’s onerous levels of customer concentration.

Final Thoughts

As is no doubt obvious from the above, we believe Eileen Drake and team have delivered an extremely strong performance at AJRD. We see growth accelerating and the valuation acceptable. We remain at Buy – Long Term Hold. We see the main risks to revenue and earnings being some kind of cutback in US government defense and space spending (China’s increased activity in both spheres mitigates against this by the way); and the main risk to the stock is we believe a general market correction. If the market holds up we believe that AJRD’s stock has plentiful room to run yet.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc – 27 September 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD, NOC, SAIC, MSFT, CRM, IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AJRD, NOC, SAIC, MSFT, CRM and IRDM on a personal account basis.