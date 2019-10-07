Mott Capital's Michael Kramer On The Coming Rally In Equity Markets (Podcast)

Fears of an economic slowdown are misplaced, as manufacturing numbers still need to fall further to become recessionary, and other data speaks to continuing expansion.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Management, joins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his investing experience as reflected in the Reading the Markets service.

Kramer took an interest in investing from a young age and quickly started earning income for college tuition. "That was in the late 90s," says Kramer. "It was a much easier time than today." But it wasn't automatic. There were "all sorts of hiccups along the way," including the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and Long Term Capital Management in 1998. Having lived through those cycles, Kramer uses this experience as a guide. "History tends to repeat itself," he says. "If you've lived through a similar experience it gives you an advantage over newcomers or people with less experience or less time under their belt."

One thing that is unprecedented is the speed of the market. "People don't appreciate that. The market does today in a matter of weeks what it used to take months to do." This is partly due to the prevalence of passive ETFs and high-frequency trading. A degree of patience is required from investors. "You have to know that what's happening with XYZ is not a function of the company but a function of what's happening in the marketplace," Kramer says. "A lot of people don't have the stomach for that."

On the whole, he is "very bullish on the equity market," believing another up leg to be imminent that will be reminiscent of the late 2016 to early 2018 period. For 2020, he has a target valuation of 3,400 for the S&P 500, corresponding to an increase of about 10% to 15% from current levels.

This has started to play out in September, as semiconductors, materials, and other global growth proxies have done well. Export economies in Japan and South Korea have recently seen their equity markets break out. "We've troughed in the cycle," says Kramer. Copper, iron ore, and soy bean prices have started to rise.

When it comes to equities, he anticipates a period of "risk on sentiment." Materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, and small caps should outperform, at the expense of more defensive sectors such as utilities and non-biotech healthcare. "Financials could actually do quite well in this type of environment," he says.

Macroeconomic data do not support the case for a recession, or at least not yet. Manufacturing numbers, while lower, are not yet recessionary. Inflation concerns are similarly misplaced. "The only way you're going to get inflation back is if growth really accelerates on GDP or the government or the Fed stops printing."

For stock picks, Kramer is bullish on Disney and Netflix. "We're going to a world where we're watching streaming services the way we used to watch CBS or ABC," he says. DIS and NFLX may be competitors, but there is enough exclusive content on each for consumers to justify subscribing to both services.

He also likes AT&T, where "the technicals look very strong" with upside of 10% to 12%. Kramer is bearish on Square, where "the valuation is very expensive when you compare it to a lot of the other payment processor types," and AMD.

