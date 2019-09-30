An Activist Investor Wants To Break Up Marathon And MPLX: 4 Things High-Yield Investors Need To Know

We consider MPC a Strong Buy and MPLX a Very Strong Buy right now, which is why Dividend Kings owns both in several of our portfolios.

On September 25, activist investing firm Elliott Management unveiled a letter it was sending to Marathon Petroleum's board advocating that the largest independent refiner in America be broken up.

Our job is to help readers know when market-moving news is just noise (most of the time) and when it represents potentially thesis changing events.

Part of the job of a good long-term focused dividend stock analyst is to help readers know when market-moving news is just noise (most of the time) and when it represents potentially thesis changing events that shareholders need to act on.

On September 25th, activist investing firm Elliott Management unveiled a letter it was sending to Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) board advocating that the largest independent refiner in America be broken up into three companies.

That proposal includes midstream giant MPLX (MPLX) which has long been one of our favorite high-yield choices, both for readers, the Dividend Kings model portfolios, and Dividend Sensei's retirement portfolio, where it represents about 6% of his life savings.

As you can see, this proposal certainly qualifies as "market-moving" news, with MPLX down sharply despite a modest 0.6% rally in the S&P 500 while MPC soared nearly 8%.

Activist investor proposals are a lot like politician promises during campaign season. They typically involve sweeping changes in undervalued companies that the activist claims can unlock massive amounts of value and send the stock price soaring.

However, like political promises, they also need to be taken with a healthy grain of salt. That's not just because companies don't have to take the advice, but also because activist investor goals can be very different than those of long-term dividend growth investors.

So here are four things investors need to know about the Elliott Management proposal, how it would affect the dividend growth thesis of both Marathon and MPLX, and what potential investors in either stock should do now.

1: What Elliott Is Proposing And Why

Elliott Management is an activist investor firm founded in 1977 that currently has about $38 billion in assets under management. It owns about 2.5% of Marathon Petroleum, and thus about 1.6% of MPLX as well. Normally activists take modest-sized stakes to try to sway company Boards of Directors after a period of significantly poor stock performance.

While Marathon's long-term returns aren't poor, MPC is in a bear market, down 30% from its 2018 highs. MPLX is down 64% from its highs before the five-year MLP bear market was kicked off by a 77% oil crash that began in 2014. Even factoring in very generous distributions, MPLX investors who bought at the top are looking at total returns of -53%.

So that's why Elliott feels major changes need to be made to improve the share/unit prices of both stocks. What are those changes? According to the letter Elliott sent to MPC's Board and released to the public Elliott is upset over what it considers "broken promises" about maximizing shareholder value.

To unlock the value currently trapped in Marathon’s conglomerate structure, Elliott believes the Company must immediately initiate a separation into three independent entities, which will create three strong, independent companies – each a leader in its sector.

- RetailCo would become stand-alone Speedway, which upon separation would be the largest US-listed convenience store operator;

- MidstreamCo would become stand-alone MPLX, which upon separation would be a top-five US midstream operator by enterprise value; and

- RefiningCo would become New Marathon, which following the transactions, would be the largest independent merchant refiner by US throughput." - Elliott Management proposal

Since Elliott's investment stake is in Marathon, MPC's stock price is its chief concern and the activist investor firm believes such a move could send Marathon's share price up as much as 100% over time.

Elliott believes that the Board can unlock more than $22 billion in value for shareholders with no change in the operating assumptions – an increase to today’s stock price of ~61%. Further, the board can unlock an incremental $17 billion in value through achieving the operating full potential of Marathon’s world-class asset base – a total potential upside of over 100%." - Elliott Management proposal (emphasis added)

Fellow active shareholder DE Shaw (who owns 0.9% of MPC) is backing Elliott's proposal, but Tudor, Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Blair, while agreeing that the three businesses are worth more than MPC today, calls this idea extreme.

And keep in mind that most of these analysts and activists DO NOT care about dividends but rather capital gains. Here's the opinion of Morningstar's Stephen Ellis And Allen Good, specialists in midstream and refining industries who are more concerned with fundamentals from the perspective of safe yield.

We view the MPLX and Marathon management team as strong operators and we've been generally impressed with the firm's execution to date as well as its ability to source new and attractive projects.

Both teams (including new Andeavor execs) have a track record of creating value for shareholders.

Marathon, as well as Andeavor, have proved shareholder interests come first by returning excess cash through repurchases and dividend increases, while creating value by unlocking undervalued assets through creation of an MLP...

Importantly, "the acquisition of Andeavor looks to be at a fair price and creates opportunities for synergies between the two integrated refiners. " - Morningstar

And as MPC management points out, its goal of maximizing long-term value has mostly been focused on returning safe amounts of capital to shareholders, via buybacks and dividends.

That's because the cyclical nature of refining means that capital gains are fickle, uncertain and can vanish quickly, while buybacks during periods of low valuations permanently boost long-term FCF and dividends are a tangible benefit that won't vanish during a bear market.

MPC's management team and independent Board have a strong track record of taking action to deliver shareholder value. Since becoming an independent company in 2011, MPC has generated total shareholder return of 254%, exceeding the S&P, which has returned 174%. At the same time MPC has returned over $20 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Our strong operational results and cash flow generation have allowed us to build upon our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders, having returned approximately $850 million to our shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 and more than $2.1 billion year-to-date through a mix of dividends and share repurchases." - MPC response to Elliott (emphasis added)

MPC is not concerned with short-term value but long-term value creation. In cyclical industries that means buying back shares when they are undervalued and paying safe and growing dividends. Since 2012 Marathon has opportunistically repurchased 33% of its shares, and grown its dividend at a prodigious but sustainable rate.

While MPC management has promised to "thoroughly evaluate" Elliott's proposal Bloomberg Intelligence explains why it thinks nothing will come of Elliott's activism which represents one of several such battles MPC management has won over the past seven years.

Marathon has been looking to reduce the value leakage from MPLX’s almost 10% yield, but it probably will resist Elliott’s push to spin off its main growth platform. A roll-up seems unlikely, given Marathon’s leverage and MPLX’s size, but Elliott could accelerate planned asset sales." - Bloomberg

Ok, so that's what Elliott wants, and why. But how should income investors in both MPC and MPLX feel about this idea?

2. Why Elliot Management Is DEAD Wrong About MPC

We're personally not fans of most activist investors and this quote from Elliott's letter is a clear example of why.

The purpose of today’s letter and accompanying presentation is to outline a path forward for Marathon to remedy the Company’s chronic underperformance, to improve its businesses and to unlock significant, sustainable value for its shareholders." - Elliott Management proposal (emphasis added)

As income investors concerned about maximizing safe yield over time, we would certainly agree that changes would need to be made at Marathon if it were suffering from "chronic underperformance."

It's important to understand why Marathon has pursued a conglomerate business model that Elliott and DE Shaw dislike so much. You can see this from MPC's Q2 results

refining operating income: $906 million (down 9.4% YOY due to weaker refined product margins)

retail operating income: $493 million (up 222% YOY due to adding ANDV stations and stronger fuel and merchandise margins)

midstream operating income: $878 million (up 42% YOY, due to ANDX acquisition and new projects coming online)

total operating income: $2.277 billion (up 12.9% YOY)

Adjusted EPS beat expectations by 30% due to retail and midstream

Refining made up 40% of operating profit last quarter, retail 22%, and midstream 39%. More importantly, MPC generated $2.8 billion in operating cash flow last quarter, $852 million of which (30%) was returned to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

In 2019 analysts expect about 50% of cash flow to come from refining and the other half from the far more stable retail and midstream businesses. In other words, Elliott is saying "increase your cash flow volatility and decrease your dividend safety so the share price can go up temporarily".

Remember that capital gains in cyclical industries are very fickle, and can disappear quickly. Dividends that are safe and growing rapidly and steadily over time are far more valuable to income investors.

What's more, over time the most stable midstream and retail businesses are set to grow to represent an even larger chunk of Marathon's cash flow.

And as for poor capital allocation? Look at the 7-year average return on invested capital, which is a good proxy for quality management. MPC's is the highest in the industry at 12%, 50% above the average for its peers. The company is investing only in projects that it believes can achieve about 15+% internal returns on investment, meaning MPC is likely to become a company with both more stable and higher margin cash flow over time.

MPC guidance is for long-term 50% FCF payout via dividends and buybacks, a safe level that allows for a sustainable dividend during recessions as well as opportunistic share repurchases during bear markets (like this one) that drive stronger FCF/share and dividend growth over time.

In the past 12 months, despite a very weak year for FCF generation for the entire refining industry, MPC generated $3.6 billion in free cash flow and paid out $2.1 billion via dividends and buybacks (58% payout ratio).

Elliott's criticism of MPC has nothing to do with safe and growing income rather is all about short-term share price action. Elliott's involvement with Marathon dates back several years and in its letter the activist firm highlights several ideas it proposed over the years that have upset it:

it recommended MPC break up into three companies back in late 2016

it recommended MPC streamline its midstream business (MPLX) including dropping down all remaining midstream assets and eliminating MPLX's incentive distribution rights or IDRs (MPC did this in 2017 and 2018)

In 2017 MPC agreed to a review of its Speedway assets, and ultimately decided to keep that retail gas station business. Why?

Because refining is a cyclical business and in order to deliver safe and steadily growing dividends MPC wants the stability of the retail business, as well as the recession-resistant nature of midstream cash flow.

Elliott claims that MPC failed to conduct a “full and thorough review” of its proposal. What's more, Elliott claims that MPC lost a lot of credibility with investors when it bought Andeavor Logistics, a rival refiner, for $23.3 billion in April 2018.

While Marathon executives were telling investors that they were taking a critical look at their structure, they were in fact already contemplating and in the process of executing a massive recommitment to their failed conglomerate model...Furthermore, they paid a high price to do so, using Marathon’s own chronically undervalued stock as a currency to acquire Andeavor at a full sum-of-the-parts value...

This path requires only an acknowledgement of Marathon’s history of unacceptable underperformance and a willingness to change course and realize the tremendous opportunity at hand. " - Elliott letter (emphasis original)

Elliott's latest proposal, which basically reiterates its 2016 idea of breaking MPC into three companies (and converting MPLX into a c-Corp) appears mostly about the company's underperformance since the Andeavor acquisition was announced.

This disingenuous set of actions has seriously undermined the Company’s credibility with shareholders, who now have reason to doubt that promises made by the Board and management will, in fact, be kept. The Andeavor transaction created a new, larger and even more complex Marathon structure, which we believe compounded the Company’s historical valuation issues. Since the announcement of the Andeavor transaction in April 2018, Marathon shares have dramatically underperformed peers (-23% vs refining peers, and -95% vs retail peers).- Elliott letter (emphasis added)

The poor results Elliott is talking about isn't with its fundamentals, just its SHORT-TERM share price. Here are the total returns of MPC since its spin-off from Marathon Oil (MRO) in 2011.

Marathon has actually beaten the S&P 500 over time, by a significant amount, even factoring in the 30% current bear market. What about fundamental performance? Perhaps MPC's strong long-term returns were despite poor operational execution?

Refining is a cyclical business with cash flow being lumpy in any given year. But overall Marathon has done a great job in growing cash flow and rewarding dividend investors with

22% CAGR growth in EBITDA/share

35% CAGR growth in annual dividend, which has been raised for seven consecutive years

Since mid-2011 income investors who held Marathon for the long-term have not been disappointed by management executing poorly or "not keeping its promises." One of Marathon's long-term goals is to provide fast, sustainable and safe rapid dividend growth, including through the industry and economic cycle.

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

The days of hyper dividend growth are over since MPC wants to maintain a safe FCF payout ratio in good times, to give it plenty of buffer to avoid cuts in economic contractions and industry recessions.

You can see this with the FCF payout ratio over time, which is expected to stablize at the safe 50% limit for this industry that also happens to be management's long-term capital return payout ratio target.

Year Dividend FCF/Share Payout Ratio 2011 $0.23 $2.97 8% 2012 $0.60 $4.57 13% 2013 $0.77 $3.47 22% 2014 $0.92 $2.84 32% 2015 $1.14 $3.81 30% 2016 $1.36 $2.06 66% 2017 $1.52 $7.58 20% 2018 $1.84 $4.90 38% 2019 (consensus estimate) $2.12 $1.44 148% 2020 (consensus estimate) $2.38 $4.43 54%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Due to the capital intensive nature of refining as well as the cyclical nature of revenue, FCF/share can be extremely volatile.

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

A major reason for that is refining margins are largely determined by "crack spread" or the difference between various oil prices and refined product prices. Due to high crack spread sensitivity (that all refiners have) MPC wants the majority of its cash flow from far more stable retail and midstream operations.

The only way a refiner can be a good dividend growth stock over time is by diversifying into more stable integrated businesses. Breaking up into separate companies would make the new Marathon a far worse dividend stock (and make the share price even more volatile over time).

MPC's weak performance year to date might not be entirely due to Wall Street agreeing with Elliott that the Andeavor acquisition for a poor decision. In Q1 2019 refining margins for the entire sector fell to a 10 year low due to temporary factors. As its CEO explained at the Q1 conference call

The beginning of the year was difficult for the entire U.S. refining industry. Inventory levels were high as the industry came off a strong fourth quarter and a seasonal lack of demand as well as several weather disruptions led to challenging gasoline margins."

In Q2 refining margins didn't stabilize as much as expected because the US/China trade war is hurting global growth, thus reducing demand for refined products and crimping margins.

BUT that merely illustrates why MPC getting 50+% of its cash flow (what funds the dividend) from more stable businesses is a benefit, one that Elliott wants to throw away because it doesn't care about safe yield just short-term price gains.

What's more in 2020 low-sulfur fuel standards will go into effect for global shippers, which will increase demand for a high-margin refined product MPC sells. In other words, much of the recent short-term weakness is due to secular industry conditions affecting all refiners and that is likely to reverse next year, especially when the trade war eventually ends.

Thanks to the worst profitability year for ALL REFINERS analysts expect MPC's FCF/share in 2019 to fall 71%. BUT then soar 209% next year, and nicely cover the steadily rising dividend which is expected to be increased 12% next year. The "promises" that income investors most care about (actually guidance that isn't a promise just a plan) is for their generous and safe dividends to go up over time. On that count, MPC has been executing very well.

The long-term analyst consensus for MPC's cash flow per share over time is between 4% (FactSet) and 8.2% (Reuters). That's below management's long-term guidance of 10+% growth, which it believes it can achieve due to precisely the conglomerate business model that Elliott is so angry about as well as the Andeavor acquisition.

So let's look at the claims that MPC made a costly mistake, overpaying for Andeavor's poor assets with undervalued stock?

Buying Andeavor turned MPC into the nation's largest independent refiner with

3 million barrels per day of refining capacity

12,000 total gas stations (about 40% company-owned)

60% ownership in two midstream MLPs (now just one as MPLX bought out ANDX in mid-2019)

The price MPC paid for Andeavor was so low (7.3 times cash flow) that the company expects it to be a great deal for shareholders.

immediately accretive to EPS and cash flow per share

over $1 billion in expected synergies through 2020 that will allow for ANDV purchase to boost long-term cash flow by $5 billion (driving 15% CAGR FCF/share growth long-term)

Allow for an additional $3.5 billion buyback program (at today's rock bottom prices) while still deleveraging quickly

drive long-term dividend growth of 10+%

So how exactly is Marathon going to beat expectations by driving double-digit cash flow per share growth over time?

$1.4 billion in synergistic cost savings by 2021

buying back it's VERY undervalued stock (taking advantage of the very pessimism that Elliott is so mad about)

Ok, so MPC says it has a solid plan to drive strong cash flow and safe dividend growth. But all M&A is based on often overly optimistic claims of synergistic cost savings that often fail to materials. But MPC management, led by CEO Gary Heminger (40 years at Marathon) has a good track record of achieving cost-cutting targets.

$270 million in synergies achieved in Q2

YTD synergies $403 million

on track to hit $600 million in 2019 and $1.4 billion in 2021

Earlier this year MPC not just achieved the necessary synergies to hit its long-term initial $1 billion cost savings target, but actually raised total synergist cost savings estimates through 2021 by 40%.

It's important to point out that about 50% of these synergies are expected to be in the retail business, which explains why MPC, concerned with maximizing cash flow growth over time to support its 10+% CAGR dividend growth guidance, didn't spin it off.

And here's the biggest reason MPC ignored Elliott's earlier attempt to get it to spin-off Speedway (the retail business). Management says that integrating the gas station and refining business saves it $390 million per year. For context, those savings represent 11% of MPC's TTM free cash flow, and Elliott wants to throw away those savings purely in the name of SPECULATIVE short-term capital gains.

One final counterpoint to Elliott and its claims that MPC overpaid for Andeavor. If management achieves its cost synergy targets (which it's executing very well on so far) then MPC will end up buying Andeavor for just 3.9 times cash flow. Or to put another way, that's a 26% cash flow yield that MPC is set to achieve with its largest-ever acquisition. That's hardly an example of poor capital allocation, but rather close to investment returns on par with the best investors in history.

But cost-cutting is far from the only way MPC plans to deliver strong cash flow and dividend growth (what actually determines the value and long-term share price of a company).

It's also investing $2 billion in upgrades to its refining operations that it says will grow annual EBITDA by $1.1 billion by 2022, which would represent a 12% increase over its' TTM $9.3 billion in EBITDA. The return on investment on those projects are expected to average 30%, again indicating Elliott is dead wrong about poor management or capital allocation.

For cyclical companies like this, a strong balance sheet is essential so it can borrow to fund growth capex and dividends during industry/economic downturns.

debt/capital: 45% (40% or less is safe for refiners)

S&P Credit Rating: BBB (BBB- is safe)

The company taking on a lot of debt to buy Andeavor has pushed up its leverage higher than I'd like but not so high as to concern the credit rating agencies which give both it and MPLX a solid BBB credit rating.

Today MPC has about $8 billion in liquidity available to it courtesy of a reasonable leverage ratio (2.6) that's falling over time to 2.0 or less. MPLX's goal is 4.0 or lower debt/EBITDA, and it finished Q2 at 3.9. The midstream industry average leverage ratio is 4.3 and credit rating agencies consider 5.0 or less to be safe.

Basically my take on Elliot's proposal is this

Elliott is upset about weak short-term share price performance, which it says is evidence of poor management and capital allocation

MPC's long-term strategic focus is on providing maximum safe and rapidly growing dividends, which it has proven results in market-beating long-term returns

MPC's conglomerate structure is not a "failure" but the reason it has the most stable cash flow in the industry, essential to its long-term safe dividend growth goals

MPC's weak share price is HELPING its cash flow/share growth goals by allowing it to buy back shares at highly accretive rates ($3.5 billion in buyback authorization remaining, sufficient for 8% of existing shares)

Elliott's proposal would sacrifice safe long-term dividend growth potential in the name of POTENTIAL short-term and temporary stock price gains

MPC is right to ignore Elliott, whose investing aims are far different than that of either management or long-term dividend growth investors

What about the idea of spinning off MPLX entirely and converting it to a c-Corp? As a safe high-yield focused investor (and MPLX investor) I have less of an issue with this idea, BUT that doesn't mean it's necessarily the best idea either.

3. MPLX Spin-Off And Corporate Conversion Has Downsides And Limited Strategic Upside

(Source: YCharts)

Elliott's plan to convert MPLX into a c-Corp is largely base on the five-year bear market in the unit price of this MLP. I should point out that the 64% price decline from the all-time high in 2015 was when MPLX was 35% overvalued and thus investors should have expected a correction.

The theory goes that, since the S&P 500 doesn't allow MLPs, and many income investors hate K-1 tax forms (benefit is tax-deferred payouts), corporate conversion MIGHT result in a higher cash flow multiple and thus better share price.

Another reason Elliott thinks that a spin-off might help MPLX's price is that MPC owns 60% of its units, meaning it could potentially decide to buyout MPLX in an all-stock deal.

Since MPLX offers a 9% yield and MPC just 3.5%, that would be a "take under" and effective payout cut. If MPLX was a separate corporation, then Elliott thinks that investors MIGHT perceive the risk of such a buyout as less. That's not actually true since MPC would still own 60% of the new MPLX corporation and could thus decide to buy it at an ultra-low valuation.

But MPC isn't likely to do that, no matter what corporate structure MPLX has (MLP or c-Corp). Why? Because MPLX's debt/capital is 65%, meaning that buying it with stock would significantly increase MPC's leverage. Credit rating agencies allow much higher debt for midstreams than refiners, due to the more stable nature of their cash flow.

Buying it with debt would be even worse for MPC's balance sheet and likely reduce it to junk bond status.

The reason MPLX's EBITDA/unit is so volatile is due to the 2015 acquisition of MarkWest, which greatly increased its exposure to gas gathering in the Marcellus and Utica shale. About 20% of MPLX's EBITDA now comes from Northeast gas gathering, ie Marcellus and Utica shale, which has been hard hit by the lowest seasonable gas prices in 20 years.

The only investments MPLX plans in that region of the country is in NGL processing facilities, which come with long-term contracts for 100% of capacity under minimum volume commitments. This means very steady cash flow, unlike the more volatile gas gathering contracts it has with hundreds of producers in those shale formations.

MPLX has been diversifying through major acquisitions, including sweetheart deals it struck with MPC (who manages it) to make sure that all of them were accretive to DCF/unit (what funds the payout). Today MPLX's cash flow is derived

60% from long-term volume committed contracts with MPC (it owns the infrastructure Marathon needs to run its refined business)

20% from gas gathering (primarily Marcellus/Utica) - relatively little minimum volume guarantees

20% from other businesses (like NGL fractionation, oil pipelines, and oil export terminals, under long-term and mostly volume committed contracts)

13% annual cash flow per unit growth is proof that management's long-term commitment to steady cash flow growth is working. It also explains MPLX's 26 consecutive quarters of distribution increases, at an impressive 19% annual rate (which won't continue in the future).

The latest acquisition, Andeavor Logistics Partners, which MPC got as part of the Andeavor Logistics merger, was also structured in a way to be neutral to DCF/unit (technically it went up $0.01 per unit). That's the reason that 2020's EBITDA/unit is expected to soar 24% before growth slows down in 2021 when MPLX will be focused entirely on organic growth projects.

Management's plan for the future is to invest purely in the most stable cash flow sources, meaning the MPC logistics business and oil and gas-related infrastructure in the Permian. In addition to four pipelines it's building in the Permian (including one scheduled to be completed in Q3) MPLX is building three gas processing facilities in that red hot Super Basin to service the booming gas production that is currently causing the natural gas market such fits.

In other words, Permian gas, which is produced as a byproduct along with oil, is a way for MPLX to overcome the gas price crash fears that recently sent it down to under $26.

Basically, MPLX already the 5th largest MLP in America by enterprise value (market cap + net debt) is working to become an integrated midstream giant with its hand in most parts of US oil & gas supply chain

gathering

transportation

storage

export

NGL fractionation

servicing MPC's refining of oil into refined products

In Q3 2018 MPLX bought the Mt. Airy export facility in Louisiana, which is part of its broader plans to cash in on US oil exports which are expected to triple between 2018 and 2025. That facility has 4 million barrels of storage capacity MPLX plans to increase to 10 million and 120,000 barrels per day of export capacity.

So why am I not necessarily thrilled by Elliott's idea of a corporate conversion?

For one thing, it would mean any deferred tax liabilities investors have on previous distributions (up to 100% of cost basis) would then be taxed at long-term capital gains rates (up to 20% + ACA surcharge for high-income individuals).

And let's not forget that MPC has always been MPLX's biggest investor. In other words, MPC has hundreds of millions in deferred tax liability that Elliot is demanding they realize soon. Elliot's thesis behind a corporate conversion is that it would mean higher multiples and thus a stronger share price.

MPLX's forward EV/EBITDA ratio is 10.2, which isn't much different than c-Corp Kinder Morgan's (KMI) 10.9. Yes, c-Corp ONEOK (OKE) is much higher at almost 16, BUT that's because OKE is in a bubble and the most overvalued midstream in America.

Enterprise (EPD) and Magellan (MMP) are both quality MLPs and trade at similar or even higher multiples than c-Corp Williams Companies (WMB). Basically, there isn't a significant correlation between tax status and what multiple the market assigns a midstream stock.

In other words

Elliott's corporate conversion proposal GUARANTEES a significant tax liability for current investors

in exchange for NO GUARANTEE of any capital gains benefit

What's more, MPLX is a self-funding MLP meaning it retains sufficient cash flow (DCF minus payouts) to fund its growth plans without needing to sell new units. MPLX gets no benefit from a higher stock price, and in fact, management says that it could soon start buying back units from proceeds of ANDX non-core asset sales.

(Source: MPLX investor presentation)

In 2019 MPLX is raising its payout one penny per quarter, a roughly 6.5% annual rate. That's slower than 2018's 10% distribution growth, but still a fantastic rate given the safe 9.1% yield.

The analyst consensus for MPLX's long-term growth is 5.1% to 8.9% CAGR cash flow growth, depending on who's reporting it (FactSet or Reuters).

Those growth estimates seem reasonable to me (I model 4% to 9%) due to the MLP's large organic growth opportunities across its numerous parts of the oil & gas supply chain. This implies that MPLX can realistically keep growing its distribution by 1 penny per unit each quarter, for the foreseeable future, while steadily raising its distribution coverage ratio from its already safe 1.36 level (Q2 factoring in ANDX merger).

1.1 is a safe coverage ratio for MLPs, and 1.2 is what's needed to safely grow the distribution while self-funding. MPLX is likely to be able to deliver generous payout growth and achieve a 1.4 to 1.5 coverage ratio in the coming years.

Morningstar thinks that MPLX's new $5.1 billion growth backlog (which might come down as management sells off some ANDX assets) could drive 9% long-term payout growth while allowing MPLX to sustain a safe 1.4 coverage ratio and leverage of about 4.0.

Combine a leverage ratio of under 4, and cash flow that is getting more stable each year as it diversifies away from volatile gas gathering contracts, and you get an excellent high-yield income growth stock that doesn't need any changes in its corporate structure.

We should point out that Elliott wants management changes as well, arguing that it being ignored back in 2016 about breaking up MPC is proof that management isn't looking out for shareholders.

It depends on what kind of shareholders you mean. Short-term traders, who want the highest possible price to cash out? Sure, MPC and MPLX are NOT run for their benefit. But high-yield dividend growth investors? They have been well served by the current management team's devotion to

disciplined investments to diversify and stabilize cash flow

growing their payouts quickly BUT sustainably, and never taking on dangerous amounts of debt

focusing on the long-term and not pandering to short-term activists demands to "do something to get the stock price up so I can sell!"

The proof is in the pudding and MPC and MPLX's ability to deliver safe, generous and rapidly growing income. Elliott Management might not be happy with the weak share prices, but long-term investors who focus on what really matters, company fundamentals, are not being harmed but well served by Marathon's current management team.

4. What Income Investors Should Do Now

Unlike Elliott Management we don't care about short-term prices, just long-term value creation. As long as cash flow and dividends are rising over time, management is doing its job in generating long-term value for shareholders.

Company Quality Score Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price (2019) Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Marathon Petroleum 8 (above average) 3.5% $58.86 $82 27% 10% to 18% MPLX 8 (above average) 9.3% $28.75 $50 42% 15% to 22%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Even after an 8% spike on the day Elliott Management throwing down the gauntlet, MPC remains highly attractive as a long-term dividend growth stock.

The 3.5% yield is double the market's 1.8% and above the 3% of most "high-yield" mutual funds and ETFs. If management can deliver its 10+% long-term cash flow and dividend growth than MPC's potent combination of multiple expansion, yield and growth could deliver as much as 18% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Our fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale calls EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) his favorite proxy for cash flow, at least when valuing stocks.

This is because it shows you the essence of a company's business health and value its generating for investors. A company whose EBITDA/share is growing steadily over time is likely above-average quality or better and thus worth owning, especially if you can buy it when it's undervalued.

Another benefit to EBITDA is that all companies, even pass-throughs like REITs and highly cyclical energy stocks, generate it, making it appropriate for valuing almost any company.

Marathon doesn't grow every year, due to its cyclical nature. But over time management has indeed delivered consistent value creation for shareholders.

Marathon, due to the cyclical nature of refiners, tends to trade about 4.8 times EBITDA. Today it trades at 3.4 times EBITDA, even after spiking 8%.

If management achieves its long-term growth target of 10% and MPC merely returns it its historical 4.8 EBITDA multiple, investors could be looking at over 17% long-term annualized returns. If it becomes overvalued (like in August 2018, P/EBITDA of 6.0) then you could see even better returns.

Even if MPC misses management's target by a mile, and delivers just 4% long-term EBITDA growth, then a return to its historical multiple would deliver 10% annualized returns over time. That's compared to 5% to 7% that most asset managers expect from the S&P 500, and you'll get paid double the yield while you enjoy that market-beating return potential.

MPLX is even more undervalued, having traditionally traded at 9.6 times EBITDA, due to more stable cash flow (other than during severe oil crashes that hurt the gas gathering business).

5% to 9% is the consensus long-term growth range that analysts expect. I use 4% to 9%, just to make sure that my conservative total return potential estimate errs on the side of caution.

Yet even at 4% long-term growth, MPLX investors can expect to realistically get 15% CAGR total returns that double their money within five years.

If MPLX lives up to the upper end of analyst expectations, then investors could see up to 22% CAGR total returns, and that's just to get back to its fair value EBITDA multiple of 9.6.

Are these "must own" stocks? No. Level 8/11 above average quality means slightly less than 2% probability of a payout cut during the average US recession. Each company has its own risk factors to keep in mind, such as the fact that MPC's refinery cash flow is highly exposed to commodity prices over which management has zero control.

MPLX's cash flow is getting more stable over time but thanks to a relatively weak contract profile in gas gathering, only about 50% of cash flow is secured by minimum volume commitments right now. That is improving over time, and barring a very severe recession its strong coverage ratio and balance sheet make the 9.3% yield safe.

Marathon Petroleum at 27% discount = Strong Buy

MPLX at 42% discount = Very Strong Buy

Make sure to size your position size appropriately, both for your personal risk tolerance as well as to leave room to add more should the stock price decline for non-fundamental reasons.

Bottom Line: Elliott's Proposal Isn't Likely To Be Adopted And Thus Change The Strong Long-Term Investment Case For Both MPC And MPLX

We don't disagree with Elliott that MPC and MPLX are both highly undervalued. However, the proposals the activist firm is making are in the best interest of itself and other short-term traders looking to score a quick profit.

The reason Marathon Petroleum has followed a long-term plan of diversifying into retail and midstream is that it provides an easy way to achieve strategic and tangible cost synergies plus smooth out otherwise highly volatile cash flow that would otherwise make being a safe high-yield dividend growth stock much more difficult.

MPLX meanwhile, has made all the necessary changes over the years to become 100% independent of equity markets and thus its highly undervalued unit price.

MPLX has no IDRs, so is able to reinvest more retained cash flow to organically drive long-term cash flow growth of 4% to 9%

It's self-funding with a strong coverage ratio of 1.36, low leverage of 3.9, and good BBB credit rating allowing for strong access to low-cost capital

It's steadily diversified into more stable and rapidly growing cash flow opportunities such as the Permian basin and is now focusing on new projects that will generate even smoother cash flow over time

A corporate conversion of MPLX guarantees a big tax liability for all current investors, most of all MPC, which owns 60% of MPLX.

There is no guarantee that a corporate structure, 1099 tax form and switch to qualified dividends vs distributions, will lead to a higher stock price on MPLX. We understand the frustration that many MPC and MPLX investors feel, especially given MPLX's five years in the proverbial bear market desert.

But the only thing that is guaranteed to drive the stock prices of both MPC and MPLX higher over time is management delivering on steady cash flow and dividend growth.

Today MPC is proving that its leadership and strategy for both itself and MPLX is achieving strong fundamental growth. Elliott wants to mess with that, in order to quickly cash in on short-term prices spikes (which are far from guaranteed) at the expense of long-term dividend growth potential and payout safety.

We're 100% opposed to that and we're glad that Bloomberg believes there is little chance of Elliott and its 2.5% stake pressuring Marathon's management into making a misguided, short-term decision that creates far less attractive high-yield income growth investments.

From today's prices, MPC and MPLX are highly attractive high-yield investments.

MPC is yielding 3.5%, about 27% undervalued and likely capable of 10% to 18% CAGR long-term total returns

MPLX is yielding a safe 9.3%, about 42% undervalued and likely capable of 15% to 22% CAGR long-term total returns

We consider MPC a Strong Buy and MPLX a Very Strong Buy right now, which is why Dividend Kings owns both in several of our portfolios (and why MPLX is 6% of my retirement portfolio).

