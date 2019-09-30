Country Garden Holdings: Exposure To Lower Tier Cities And Investment In Robotics Are Key Risks

Country Garden's investments in robotics and modern agriculture do have some synergies with its core property development business, but I see them as a distraction and a drag on costs.

The company's core net profit margin declined from 9.8% in 1H2018 to 7.9% in 1H2019 due to a increase in SG&A expenses; potential price cuts could hurt its future profitability.

Country Garden delivered weak contracted sales of RMB371.35 billion for the first eight months of 2019 representing a -2% YoY decline, largely attributable to company's significant exposure to lower-tier cities.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRYF) (OTCPK:CTRYY) [2007:HK] is trading at a discount to both its historical mean valuations and listed property developer peers.

The stock trades at 4.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E which represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 5.2 times. Country Garden's property developer peers trade at higher forward P/E ratio in the mid-to-high single digit compared to Country Garden, which is justified by their strong double-digit contracted sales growth in the first eight months of 2019. In contrast, Country Garden has delivered a disappointing -2% YoY year-to-date contracted sales growth largely attributable to its exposure to lower-tier cities, which deserves a valuation discount.

Furthermore, the company's investments in non-property businesses such as robotics and modern agriculture raise concerns about "di-worsification" although they have some synergies with its core property development business. A greater concern is the potential drag on costs, as Country Garden increases its investments in these non-property businesses. The company's core net profit margin decreased from 9.8% in 1H2018 to 7.9% in 1H2019, so further upward pressure on costs is a concern.

I will only consider investing in Country Garden, if the property markets in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities recover, and there are signs that the company is limiting its investments in non-property businesses.

Company Description

Started in 1992 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, Country Garden Holdings is Mainland China's largest property developer in terms of contracted sales for 1H2019.

The company is primarily a property developer with property development or property sales accounting for 97.4% of its 1H2019 revenue. Construction services, hotel services and rental income contributed the remaining 1.7%, 0.8% and 0.1% of Country Garden's top line for 1H2019 respectively. Although Country Garden has property development projects in Malaysia and Australia, it generates almost all of its revenue from its domestic property development projects in 279 cities and 1,235 counties & townships in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in Mainland China.

Lower-Tier Cities Exposure Lead To Weak Contracted Sales Growth

Country Garden delivered contracted sales of RMB371.35 billion for the first eight months of 2019 representing a -2% YoY decline. In contrast, other large-cap property developers (also ranked among the top 10 real estate companies in terms of contracted sales like Country Garden) such as Sunac China (OTC:OTC:SCCCF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:SNCHY) [1918:HK], China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCPK:CAOVY) (OTCPK:CAOVF) [688:HK], China Resources Land (OTC:OTC:CRBJY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:CRBJF) [1109:HK] and Longfor Group (OTCPK:LGFRY) (OTCPK:LNGPF) [960:HK] achieved superior year-to-date contracted sales growth of +15%, +28%, +14% and +12% YoY respectively.

Although there was a sharp turnaround for Country Garden in the month of August 2019 with contracted sales up +49% YoY to RMB46.83 billion, it does not mask the fact that Country Garden's year-to-date contracted sales has been weaker than expected.

Country Garden's weak contracted sales year-to-date is largely attributable to company's significant exposure to lower-tier Chinese cities. Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities contributed approximately 47.8% of Country Garden's total acquired attributable salable resources amounting to RMB1,758.7 billion as of end-June 2019, with Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities accounting for the remaining 17.9% and 34.3% of salable resources respectively. Property sales in Tier-3 and Tier-4 Chinese cities have been adversely impacted by the Chinese government's decision to reduce monetary compensation to the displaced residents of shantytown redevelopments since late-2018. Prior to this, residents in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities who were displaced by shantytown redevelopments used the compensation they received to buy new homes, which in turn drove significant housing demand and high home prices.

Looking ahead, Country Garden targets to at least maintain flat contracted sales growth for full-year FY2019 to achieve RMB502 billion in total contracted sales. The company's contracted sales was down -10% YoY at RMB282 billion in 1H2019 albeit a high 65% sell-through rate. It needs to achieve a 45% sell-through rate for its estimated RMB482 billion salable resources for 2H2019 to reach its full-year contracted sales target.

Also, with a strong turnaround in contracted sales in August 2019 (+49% YoY growth) and a slight decline of -2% YoY for the first eight months of 2019, Country Garden's contracted sales target seems achievable. However, there is a risk that Country Garden could invest more in marketing and cut prices to make its housing projects more attractive to buyers, which could hurt profit margins.

Net Profit Margin Hurt By Higher SG&A Expenses While Lower ASP Is A Concern

Country Garden's core (adjusted for changes in fair value of investment properties and derivative financial instruments) net profit margin declined from 9.8% in 1H2018 to 7.9% in 1H2019. This was largely the result of selling, general & administrative or SG&A expenses as a proportion of revenue rising from 7.5% to 9.5% over the same period.

The spike in SG&A expenses for 1H2019 was partly due to an increase in the recognition of costs (sales agency fees paid) previously offset and eliminated as part of intra-group transactions with its property management services company Country Garden Services (OTCPK:CTRGF)[6098:HK] which was spun off as a separate listed entity last year.

The other key reason for the rise in SG&A expenses was that Country Garden engaged more external partners to help market its property projects considering the weaker home buying sentiment, which led to higher commissions. Going forward, Country Garden aims to maintain SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue under 8%. Notably, the company's number of full-time employees decreased by -11% from 131,387 as of end-2018 to 116,608 as of end-June 2019, which could help to keep costs low.

Country Garden's gross margin increased by 70 basis points YoY from 26.5% in 1H2018 to 27.2% in 1H2019. This was partly because its higher exposure to lower-tier cities meant that it was less affected by price caps imposed in higher-tier cities. Country Garden's average selling price or ASP for property delivered (revenue recognized and booked for property previously sold) increased from RMB8,846 per sq m in 1H2018 to RMB8,987 per sq m for 1H2019.

However, the company's ASP for contracted sales (property sold but revenue yet to be recognized) declined -2% YoY in 1H2019, which suggests that future gross margin could trend downwards. Country Garden attributed the slight -2% YoY decline in ASP for contracted sales in 1H2019 to a change in product mix, but weaker conditions in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities could potentially compel the company to cut property prices and depress its gross margin going forward.

Investment In Robotics And Modern Agriculture Could Be A Drag On Costs In Future

Country Garden has been diversifying into non-property businesses such as robotics and modern agriculture since 2018. While these non-property businesses do not contribute any revenue and are incurring minimal costs now, they distract management from the company's businesses and could be a significant drop on costs in future when they scale up.

The company currently has a 1,300-strong research & development or R&D team working on the development of robots. Approximately 39 construction robots are under research with nine of them already in the on-site testing phase. Country Garden hopes that the investments in construction robots will eventually help the company reduce labor costs, improve workplace safety and enhance the quality of its property development projects.

R&D expenses relating to Country Garden's robotics business amounted to RMB0.62 billion or 0.3% of revenue in 1H2019. While this does not seem significant, it also did contribute to the company's lower core net profit margin discussed in the preceding section. Country Garden did not provide a guidance for future R&D expenses, but highlighted that "further investment will be made subject to actual situation."

Country Garden is also developing robots for other industries outside real estate. It has six robots under development designed for the healthcare industry; while its robots meant for Chinese restaurants are already on trial with plans for official launch soon. The company states its vision for its robotics business "to be a global leading robotics service provider covering whole industry chain." This suggests that Country Garden could potentially invest more in the robotics business in the near future which will be a drag on the company's profit margins.

The company is also investing in modern agriculture to provide high-quality agricultural products to its home buyers. Country Garden's modern agriculture business leverages on advanced agricultural technologies imported from the Netherlands and Israel and it has a 500-strong R&D team of which 17% of them have doctoral degrees. It claims that it is already supplying its agricultural products to four million home owners of Country Garden property projects. Country Garden does not provide specific disclosures regarding the costs associated with the modern agriculture business.

Valuation

Country Garden trades at 4.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 4.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$9.95 as of September 26, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is at a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 5.2 times.

Country Garden is also valued by the market at a discount to its listed property developer peers, but this is justified by its negative contracted sales growth year-to-date which pales in comparison to the double-digit growth achieved by its peers.

Peer Valuations

Property Developer 8M2019 YoY Contracted Sales Growth FY2019F P/E FY2020F P/E Sunac China +15% 5.1 4.1 China Overseas Land & Investment +28% 5.8 4.9 China Resources Land +14% 8.1 7.1 Longfor Group +12% 9.2 7.5

Source: Author

The stock offers a trailing 5.9% dividend yield and a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 6.6%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Country Garden are a weakening of the economies in lower-tier cities, larger-than-expected investments in robotics, and "di-worsificiation" into other businesses which offer limited synergies with the company's core property development business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.