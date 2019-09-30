Globus Maritime - Uninvestable But Potentially Worth A Rebound Trade

Globus Maritime remains uninvestable due to ongoing, substantial dilution but a successful rebound trade might be in the cards on Monday.

Outlining scenarios for net asset value per share in light of upcoming convertible notes dilution.

Not unexpectedly, the company reported another weak quarter with the earnings release lacking any major, negative surprises. Nevertheless, the stock sold off more than 20% in Friday's after hours session.

I have covered Globus Maritime (GLBS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Six months ago, I discussed the terms of another toxic financing transaction entered into by small, Greek-based drybulk shipper Globus Maritime.

The company's fleet currently consists of five drybulk carriers, four Supramaxes, and one Panamax, all trading in the spot market. The average vessel age is 11.5 years.

Picture: Supramax drybulk carrier "Sky Globe" - Source: vesseltracker.com

The company is controlled by its founder and principal shareholder, Georgios Feidakis and lead by his son, Athanasios Feidakis who holds both the CEO and the CFO post.

On Friday, another set of dismal quarterly results caused the shares to sell off in after hours, finishing the late session down more than 20% on heavy volume.

Frankly speaking, I was somewhat staggered by the knee-jerk reaction given the lack of major surprises in the results.

Drybulk charter rates have been weak for the most part of H1/2019, partially due to the Vale S.A. (VALE) Brumadinho dam disaster in late January, so I am not sure what investors might have expected.

Admittedly, the company's Q2 numbers were even weaker than Q1 with reported Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") down another 10% sequentially but given the recent, massive rally in the Baltic Dry Index ("BDI"), looking in the rear view mirror doesn't seem to make much sense here.

Not surprisingly, management provided a highly optimistic outlook for the second half of the year:

As the second quarter was ending the market started rising and reached high and healthy levels in the third quarter where we are currently in. We are elated that charter rates occasionally reached multiyear highs. We expect the market to stay healthy for the remainder of 2019 and strengthen even further as we move closer and into 2020, mainly because of ship supply disruptions caused by the new IMO 2020 regulation. Whilst, as stated above we expect the market to continue improving, we do anticipate volatility as it moves to higher levels. However, at this time, we are delighted to seize the moment and enjoy charter rates double and triple the rates in the previous quarter.

Moreover, the weak Q2/2019 results were partially due to expenses incurred in conjunction with the required refinancing of the company's long-term debt after violating debt covenants in 2018. Unfortunately, the new facility with Entrust Global's Blue Ocean Fund is very expensive at LIBOR +8.5%, resulting in interest expense to more than double from previous levels as stated in the Q1/2019 earnings release:

The new loan provides 75% financing on the assets at a rate of LIBOR +8.5%. The term of the new loan is 3 years. There is no fixed loan amortization for the first 18 months, but rather a cash sweep that takes effect after all costs are paid plus $1,000 per day.

Given the recent strength in charter rates, I firmly expect the cash sweep feature to come into play for the remainder of the year, resulting in a reduction of the company's $37 million in outstanding debt under the new facility ahead of time.

My rough estimate would be for Globus Maritime to generate approximately $2 million in cash for Q3 thus reducing the new credit facility to $35 million.

Like with basically all Greek-based, family-controlled, nano-cap shipping companies, the biggest issue remains dilution. Similar to peers Top Ships (TOPS), Seanergy Maritime (SEAS), Euroseas (ESEA) and Performance Shipping (DCIX), Globus Maritime has severely diluted investors in recent years including two reverse splits in 2016 and 2018 as also very much evidenced by the stock's 5-year chart:

Since my last article on the company, controlling shareholder Firment Shipping has converted approximately $3.2 million outstanding under the $15 million credit facility provided to Globus Maritime into roughly 1.1 million new common shares at a price of $2.80 per share.

In addition, after quarter end the company issued another 0.2 million shares to the holder of the $5 million toxic, 10% convertible note discussed by me in detail in March at the conversion floor price of $2.25 per share.

After the above stated debt conversions, total share count has increased by more than 40% to roughly 4.5 million over the course of the past six months.

Both the Firment Shipping credit facility and the toxic, convertible note have the potential for outsized further dilution given their ugly conversion terms (emphasis added by author):

1. Firment Shipping Facilty

Convertible at a 20% discount to the value-weighted average trading price ("VWAP") over a ten-day pricing period with an effective floor price of $2.80.

2. Toxic Convertible Note

Convertible at either $4.50 or a 12.5% discount to VWAP over a ten-day pricing period with a floor price of $2.25. Upon mutual agreement, the floor price can be reduced to $1.00.

At this point, the Firment Shipping facility is not a major problem given the $2.80 floor price and the fact that only $0.8 million were outstanding under the facility at the end of Q2.

Undoubtedly, the biggest issue are the toxic, convertible notes. Assuming an average share price of $1.50 for the remaining conversions, outstanding shares would increase by almost 75% to 7.7 million.

Assuming conversion at the reduced floor price of $1.00, share count would more than double to approximately 9.5 million.

Looking at net asset value ("NAV"), I estimate the market value of the company's fleet at approximately $60 million while total net debt as of the end of Q2 was $37.9 million, leaving $22.1 million in net assets. Divided by the company's outstanding share number of 4.5 million, net asset value per share calculates to roughly $4.90 with the stock currently trading at a more than 60% discount to Friday's late session close of $1.85.

Also keep in mind that the company will likely generate a substantial amount of cash in both Q3 and Q4, further increasing net asset value.

In the end, it all comes down to the upcoming dilution from the toxic, convertible notes.

Even when generously assuming all remaining principal and accrued interest to be converted at the original floor price of $2.25, outstanding shares would still increase by almost 50% to roughly 6.7 million, reducing net asset value per share to approximately $3.28:

That said, the above scenarios do not account for the anticipated increase to net asset value in the second half of this year. Assuming an increase in net asset value from $22.1 million to $26.0 million at year end, the calculation would look as follows:

At this point, it is almost impossible to estimate how dilution from the convertible notes will ultimately end up. Under normal circumstances, the noteholder would short the common stock prior to conversions and subsequently cover the position with new shares converted at a lower price.

But given the current low daily trading volume of just 186,000 shares on average, the noteholder will face problems to short a sufficient number of shares before approaching the reduced $1.00 floor price.

Given the much improved drybulk charter environment, the most profitable strategy would likely be to wait for the company to report much improved Q3 results and start shorting into the subsequent rally.

But anyway you slice it, the toxic, convertible notes will result in substantial dilution going forward thus reducing net asset value per share even when accounting for an anticipated, material increase to overall NAV until year end.

Bottom Line:

Like most of its above-listed peers, Globus Maritime remains uninvestable due to ongoing, substantial dilution.

That said, the shares might very well be worth a rebound trade after Friday's late session sell-off as the company's Q2 results did not contain any major, negative surprises with information regarding the toxic convertible notes, the bank debt refinancing and the Firment Shipping debt conversion having all been disclosed before.

Fundamental investors should not touch Globus Maritime or any other of its above discussed peers with a ten-foot pole, but momentum traders and speculative investors looking for a gamble should add the company to their watchlist on Monday.

