Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF: A Great Alternative To SDY

In my previous article, I talked about the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) which gives investors exposure to 112 high-quality dividend stocks. SDY, however, offers a lower dividend yield as compared to many dividend ETFs. For those who would like an above-average yield of more than 3% and want to invest in great dividend-paying companies should consider the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). Unlike SDY, SCHD doesn’t pick stocks with a long history of consistent dividend growth. But SCHD still holds some great stocks in its portfolio which have been growing dividends for at least a decade. SCHD primarily holds well-established large-cap companies who can withstand the tough market conditions. Moreover, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF features a low expense ratio.

The SDY follows a strict rule of selecting stocks which have consistently grown dividends for at least two decades. A vast majority of dividend stocks can’t meet this requirement. But those who do are considered some of the safest dividend stocks. These companies have shown that they can generate reliable levels of profits and cash flows, year in and year out, even as they go through various business cycles, recessions, and face all sorts of challenges. SCHD’s requirements are far more relaxed, but its portfolio still consists of some of the best dividend stocks around.

In my view, this might be a good time for investors to increase their exposure to some high-quality dividend stocks. The fears related to a recession have increased in the US following the inversion of the yield curve. The 10-year notes are currently offering a lower yield than the 1-month to 1-year securities. Since historically, the US curve has inverted before each recession in the last five decades, the market’s concerns are justified. I believe the chances of a recession are still low, considering strong levels of consumer spending which has been driving the US economic expansion. The growth, however, could moderate, particularly if the sluggish global growth, trade war fears, and other factors dent consumer confidence. This may have a negative impact on US stocks. Therefore, I think investors should load up on companies that can withstand market turmoil and continue paying dividends in a tough macro backdrop. With SCHD, investors can gain access to around 113 such stocks.

SCHD has $10.2 billion of assets under management, which makes it one of the largest dividend ETFs. It is, however, smaller than SDY which manage $18.8 billion of assets. SCHD is also highly liquid, with an average daily trading volume of 782,234 shares or $41.7 million.

SCHD follows the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index which is a subset of the market-cap-weighted Dow Jones U.S. Broad Market Index which measures the performance of 2,500 large to small-cap US equities excluding REITs and MLPs. The key difference between SDY and SCHD is that the former focuses on dividend growth over a stretch of two decades while the latter is about those companies which have been making regular dividend payments for at least the last ten years. In addition to this, SCHD screens stocks based on high dividend yield, cash flow to total debt ratio, return on equity, and dividend growth rate in the last five years. Stocks are then ranked based on market cap (as adjusted), which is in contrast to SDY in which stocks were weighed on dividend yield. Still, SCHD ends up offering a higher dividend yield of 3.3% (30-day SEC yield) than SDY’s 2.54%.

Image: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

Although SCHD doesn’t focus on investing in stocks which have consistently grown dividends for years, due to its selection criteria which screen companies based on yield and fundamental measures, it still ends up having significant exposure to some great dividend stocks which have been growing payouts for several years. Its top-5 holdings are Procter & Gamble (PG), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Verizon Communications (VZ), PepsiCo (PEP), and the Coca-Cola Co. (KO) who have a rich history of growing dividends for at least 10 consecutive years.

Image: Author

What I also like about SCHD’s portfolio is that firstly, it is heavily tilted towards the large-caps since it uses a market-cap based approach to rank stocks. The fund’s weighted average market cap of a holding is $123 billion. SCHD’s holdings are well-established companies which command one of the leading positions in their respective industries, as shown in the table above. These companies, ranging from technology giant Intel Co. (INTC) to Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (PFE), also offer safe dividends since their payouts are backed by strong levels of free cash flows and a rock-solid balance sheet. Together, SCHD’s top-10 holdings account for a little more than 44% of the fund’s assets.

Secondly, with SCHD, investors can also gain access to several dividend-paying technology stocks which get ignored by ETFs like SDY. Companies like Intel and Texas Instruments haven’t been paying growing levels of dividends for decades - which is why they aren’t included in SDY - but they are still free cash flow machines and have become reliable dividend payers. SDY doesn’t allocate meaningful funds for the technology sector but in SCHD, it is the second-largest sector accounting for almost 18% of net assets.

What I also like about SCHD is that it is one of the cheapest among high-yielding dividend ETFs. The fund comes with an expense ratio of just 0.06% which means that it charges $6 each year on every $10,000 of investment. SDY, on the other hand, has a much higher expense ratio of 0.35%. Many high yielding dividend ETFs, such as the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), also come with a higher expense ratio of more than 0.30%.

For these reasons, I believe the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a great fund which investors should consider buying. SCHD has also delivered a decent performance this year, rising by 16.3%, slightly behind the S&P-500 which posted gains of 18% but outperforming SDY which climbed by 13% in this period. At almost 17.4x earnings, SCHD appears to be reasonably priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.