Obsidian Energy: Liquidation May Be The Best Option

It may be worth close to $3 USD if it sells core assets at a 4.5x EBITDA multiple and then uses the proceeds to pay off its debt and legacy decommissioning liabilities.

Crescent Point Energy's Southern Saskatchewan sale points to the possibility of Obsidian having decent value if it sold all its assets.

Given that Obsidian may be forced to conduct major asset sales to address its debt in 2020, an orderly liquidation now may be a better option.

Its credit facility also currently matures in 2020 along with the majority of its secured notes.

Obsidian's terminated PROP sale leaves it with a relatively high amount of leverage and potentially in need of covenant relief in 2020.

Obsidian Energy's (OBE) terminated sale of its 55% working interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership [PROP] is a negative for the company. That PROP sale would have helped it deleverage a bit and also involved a price that was over 6.0x the projected EBITDA from that asset.

It now faces debt issues with its credit facility maturing in 2020 along with the majority of its secured notes. It may be able to get its credit facility renewed, but I think that its borrowing base would be reduced with any renewed credit facility. This means Obsidian would need to do other major asset sales to reduce its debt.

Obsidian does appear to have a decent amount of value if its assets were sold in an orderly fashion and not under pressure though.

Debt Issues

The termination of the PROP sale and the lack of announced progress (so far) with its potential issuance of unsecured bonds has resulted in Obsidian's projected debt ratios becoming too high again.

Obsidian's secured debt covenant goes down to 3.0x adjusted EBITDA in 2020, while its total debt covenant goes to 4.0x adjusted EBITDA then. Obsidian's secured and total debt to EBITDA ratios are both projected to be around 3.1x by the end of 2020 based on forward oil and gas prices, leaving Obsidian potentially in need of covenant relief. The PROP sale would have reduced these ratios to around 2.8x and the issuance of unsecured notes would have reduced its secured debt to EBITDA ratio.

The term out period for Obsidian's credit facility now ends in November 2020 and it also has around $27 million USD in secured notes maturing in 2020. Obsidian may have challenges renewing its credit facility given the amount of debt on it (potentially 2.9x EBITDA by late 2020). There is also the possibility that the credit facility gets renewed with a lower borrowing base, forcing Obsidian to sell assets to pay down the credit facility. However, any major asset sales would also likely lead to a further reduction in the borrowing base.

Asset Sales And The Borrowing Base

Obsidian may have $350 million USD in credit facility borrowings by late 2020. If the credit facility lenders were more comfortable with allowing up to 2.5x EBITDA in borrowings (as an example), then Obsidian would need to reduce its borrowings by $50 million USD without any reduction in the borrowing base.

If Obsidian sold some assets at a 4.5x EBITDA multiple, then it would need to sell $25 million USD EBITDA worth of assets in order to bring its credit facility borrowings down to around $238 million USD, which would be a 2.5x multiple to Obsidian's projected $95 million EBITDA after that sale.

That would still leave Obsidian with no liquidity from its credit facility, so it may need to do more asset sales than the above example.

Valuation

A sale of all of Obsidian's assets may be the best option from its strategic alternatives process. A 4.5x EBITDA multiple for its Cardium, Deep Basin and Alberta Viking assets would make those worth around $590 million USD (assuming that the majority of Obsidian's G&A costs are corporate). If it can get permission to sell its PROP stake for a similar amount as its previous attempt, that would bring its total proceeds up to $660 million USD.

After paying off its debt, that would leave approximately $290 million USD in proceeds to decommission its legacy assets and shut down the company. I am uncertain about the amount of decommissioning liabilities associated with Obsidian's legacy assets, but there may be close to $3 USD in value left for the shares based on the above information.

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy appears likely to have 2020 debt challenges after its PROP sale was terminated. Its credit facility is currently expected to mature in late 2020, and it also has $27 million USD in secured notes maturing in 2020. While it could get its credit facility renewed, the amount of debt it is carrying on its credit facility also appears to be too much for its projected EBITDA.

Thus it appears that Obsidian may need to do some major asset sales, and it would be better to sell assets voluntary than under the pressure of a borrowing base deficiency. The multiples involved in Crescent Point Energy's recent Southeastern Saskatchewan sale indicates that Obsidian could be worth close to $3 USD if it liquidates the company and gets a good price for its assets. However there is also risk due to the uncertainty of what actions Obsidian will take.

