Ooma Can Rise - If And When Profitability Arrives

Ooma seems to be making progress on its goals, as revenue continues to climb and the company adds new features to its platform.

It's not entirely clear why shares of VoIP provider Ooma (OOMA) have pulled back ~35% over the past year. Quarterly earnings reports have been solid: Ooma has beaten estimates on both the top and bottom line for nine consecutive quarters. Commentary on post-earnings calls suggests that management is happy with its progress. Given revenue growth of 13% in fiscal 2019 (ending January) and a guided ~15% this year, that attitude makes some sense. Ooma has made acquisitions, but all looked smart in the context of the broader strategy and none were all that material in terms of the price paid.

Relative to what the 'story' was a year ago, all seems on track. And yet OOMA is threatening a 19-month low, and trades below its 2015 IPO price of $13:

Data by YCharts

Despite the good news, it does seem like there is one core problem here. Ooma isn't profitable, or really all that close. And, of late, it seems like the market as a whole has decided to stop rewarding top-line growth at the expense of profitability. Whether it's Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), cannabis stocks, or other growth names, investors are looking for bottom-line improvements. If that changes, or if Ooma can finally deliver at least positive Adjusted EBITDA, revenue-based multiples suggest a path toward a nice rebound for the stock.

Revenue Growth and Product Enhancements

The strategy for Ooma going back to before its IPO was to build an attractive VoIP platform - and then figure out the rest. That description perhaps is a bit flip, but as I've pointed out before Ooma shipped its Telo base station with a USB port simply because of the possibility that it might be useful in the future. The Telo was a beachhead into the home, with the strategy from there still uncertain.

The roadmap has become more clear over the past two years. The late 2017 purchase of Butterfleye added video camera capabilities to a nascent home security business. Ooma Office has become the growth driver now that residential-focused Telo has matured. The acquisitions of Voxter last year and Broadsmart in May augmented the commercial focus, by adding enterprise and UCaaS capabilities to SMB-focused Office.

To be sure, Ooma likely isn't done, or close. It's still almost exclusively a VoIP business: the camera and smart security offerings are "in the marketplace but are not yet widely marketed," as CEO Eric Stang put it on last month's Q2 conference call. It does seem likely that the company has grander plans in terms of the IoT (Internet of Things) future.

Still, at least so far, it seems like the strategy is working. Revenue has grown double-digits in each of the last five quarters. Ooma Business (which includes Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise) has been growing subscription revenue in the 50% range year-over-year, including a 68% spike in the second quarter. (Broadsmart did provide some help in Q2.) Core users (which excludes the company's Talkatone app, which has seen declining revenue of late) exceeded 1 million. Ooma Office has added more new features over the past year, the enterprise business is progressing, and a new partnership with Sprint (S) allows Ooma to enter markets where high-speed internet access is unavailable or prohibitively expensive.

Again, the broad takeaway from the past six quarters, in particular, is that Ooma is doing what it wanted to do - and what it said it would do. Office growth does appear to be rather light (Ooma doesn't break out exact revenue figures), but management has noted that marketing spend behind that business has come down. Broadsmart has gotten off to a good start, per the Q2 call. White-label solutions offer an interesting option for telecom resellers: as Stang detailed after Q1, those resellers can keep historically on-premise customer relationships even with the cloud shift, instead of losing the business altogether. Revenue is growing, and gross margin has ticked up.

It does seem like progress has been made - and yet OOMA shares are down. And at these levels, from at least one standpoint, they look like a potential steal. The stock trades at about 1.4x EV/revenue, less than half the multiple seen at any real competitor. It's not exactly clear why that is.

Has Patience Run Out?

That said, one possible reason is that patience simply has run out with the story here. Again, even if the evidence is anecdotal, it does seem like investors are more cautious toward unprofitable growth. (The recent WeWork debacle may not help on that front.) But even ignoring those broader factors, there are worries about OOMA underneath the steady top-line progress.

Fundamentally, Ooma remains unprofitable, even at the Adjusted EBITDA line. And it's not necessarily heading in the right direction. Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2015 was -$3.5 million. Guidance suggests a loss on the same basis of at least $2 million this year, after the company neared breakeven back in FY18.

Ooma is planning for that to change, admittedly. 3-year targets in the company's most recent investor presentation suggest Adjusted EBITDA margins of just 5%, or an absolute figure likely in the range of $10 million. But, as is the case at most companies, that figure backs out share-based comp - which is guided to $13 million-plus this year. Adding that back, Ooma remains a business that is structurally unprofitable.

On its own, that's admittedly not a reason to short, or even sell, the stock. Ooma is investing behind its business, and longer-term targets a 20-25% EBITDA margin, with sales and R&D leverage the key drivers of the expansion. But the other issue at the moment is that it's still not clear what the company is investing for outside of communications - or whether those efforts will pay off.

Indeed, underneath the headline numbers, there have been some reasons for skepticism in recent results. Sales spend keeps rising, rising 28% in Q1 and 20% in Q2 after the company expanded its team at the beginning of the year. Stang justified the move on the Q1 call by citing "the great opportunity we see", but those spikes also color the above-peer revenue growth the CEO cited. On the residential side, Ooma still sells the Telo well below cost: product gross margins are -31% in the first half of FY20. In commercial, there's been little apparent sign of operating leverage so far. Even in the core business, it's fair to wonder if Ooma is selling dollar bills for 99 cents.

That worry is amplified by the second concern: the lack of movement outside of communications. Again, the residential opportunity was originally the big driver here, with the multi-year plan pointing to the creation of a broad set of IoT features. But the company's Business Promoter lead generation service fizzled. Talkatone is doing ~$4 million in annual revenue. Security camera sales were important enough in Q4 to merit a mention on the call as a contributor to overall revenue growth - and six months later, cameras and security received one mention (the quote above about being "not being widely marketed").

One of the issues here is that it's no longer clear exactly what the story is supposed to be. Why is the company putting money behind the business side and not investing in the residential platform? Cash isn't an issue: the company closed Q2 with $29 million and no debt, while capex needs are minimal.

As I wrote last year in expressing skepticism toward Ooma, the acquisitions seem a case of being "half in and half out". Voxter cost less than $4 million after being in business for over a decade. Butterfleye was even cheaper. Broadsmart came in for $7.4 million, an apparently sub-1x multiple, after collapsing under the ownership of MagicJack (now owned by B. Riley (RILY)), who acquired the business for $40 million back in 2015. Back then, revenue was $13 million, and EBITDA $4.6 million; the current top-line figure seems closer to the $7-8 million range based on recent management commentary from Ooma.

Do these acquisitions really matter? Can they, even against a current $225 million market capitalization? These are all businesses that were absolutely tiny in their respective end markets. In the case of Butterfleye, nearly two years in the product isn't even really being marketed yet. (It has received some decent reviews.)

It certainly seems like focus and resources are going into the communications business, not the ancillary efforts. But that's not what investors really signed up for at the time of the IPO. And if the phone business can't drive real operating leverage - or can't grow without enormous investment behind it - then a communications-only business simply isn't that valuable.

Is Communications Enough?

It does seem like for reasons either broad or specific (or both), OOMA's decline has come at least in part due to investors looking for better profitability. And Ooma has disappointed on that front: it originally targeted positive Adjusted EBITDA by Q1 2018, and will be at least three years late in reaching that goal.

I'd add to that the performance on the consumer side. In both security and cameras, Ooma is going against much, much larger competitors. It's simply going to have to invest, and invest big, to even make a dent. With Arlo Technologies (ARLO) struggling, the profitability of the opportunity simply may not be worth it, particularly with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) already entrenched in the end markets Ooma planned to target. That leaves Ooma as basically a communications provider - again, not the story that it was supposed to be.

But what's interesting about OOMA at these levels - levels which have provided support in the past, it should be noted - is that communications might well be enough. Again, OOMA trades at 1.4x revenue. Vonage (VG) is at 3x. 8x8 (EGHT) is at 4.6x, and RingCentral (RNG) at 12x.

With business revenue still growing organically at 40%+, the bull case here can be quite simple: OOMA really should be trading at 2x sales, at the absolute least. That's a share price of $15.46 (using the midpoint of FY20 guidance), 44% upside from the current price. That doesn't require any real contribution from the IoT efforts, rather simply continued strength in Office.

As skeptical as I am about various aspects of the business, that argument does seem intriguing. Ooma isn't profitable - but an acquirer could likely make it so, given that G&A (10%) and R&D (22%) total almost one-third of revenue, and no doubt could be cut. Ooma itself no doubt can pull back on investments as well: if the company needed to be profitable, it probably could be. The UCaaS capabilities the company has cited - including a big customized solution for a retailer with "thousands of users", per the Q2 call - seem to have value. Telo has ~800,000 users, a portion of whom are paying up for additional features.

I don't think that argument is quite perfect. It's still not clear, for instance, why the company isn't driving real profit from Telo, given that base of users and the apparent lack of investment behind the product. Scale is a big factor in enterprise, in particular, and I'd be concerned about Ooma's competitive positioning there. The relative lack of granular disclosure among the communications efforts makes it difficult to tell whether Ooma is unprofitable because it's choosing to be, or if there is a more structural problem relative to customer acquisition cost versus lifetime value (with that latter concern bigger in residential at the moment).

And there's also the long-running issue in this tech bull market that smaller players usually tend to struggle. The "growth is beating value" trend has been well-covered in the market as a whole, but it's been particularly acute in small-cap tech. Cheaper and smaller has underperformed bigger and more expensive. In a space where incremental margins are huge and scale really matters, that trend may hold (though RNG does look questionably valued, and itself has pulled back in recent weeks).

I personally don't like the business enough to turn completely bullish, even at these levels. The strategic concerns are real, and I'm not anywhere close to convinced that this is a business that can even sniff 20% EBITDA margins, the low end of the company's long-term target. The revenue valuation argument is intriguing, but, again, that argument is almost common in small-cap tech. Larger companies in -aaS categories are going to get bigger multiples because of the importance of scale and the size of incremental margins.

Still, this is a case where I'll grant that other investors can see it very differently. The discount to VG and EGHT is rather large, even if some gap is merited. Ooma still is growing enterprise revenue 40%+ (faster than both of those rivals). Some level of operating leverage should be on the way - and more can arrive if and when management deems that necessary, or wise. Management probably has to pull a lever or two to create a catalyst, but if and when it does, OOMA definitely can see a nice bounce from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.