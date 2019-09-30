Medical Robotics Stocks, Continued

AVRA Medical and Microbot Medical are pre-revenue, but worth revisiting from time to time. We also believe that TransEnterix has interesting prospects and warrants some due diligence.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery on the Rise

In earlier articles, we have discussed how the medical robotics sector has strong growth prospects. Robotic surgery currently accounts for less than 10% of total surgeries, according to TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC), with "continued expansion into additional procedures and new global markets" driving growth. WinterGreen Research forecasts that the market for abdominal robotic surgery will reach $15.8 billion by 2023.

Market research firm MarketsAndMarkets ("MNM") expects the overall medical robots market "to register a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period [of 2018-2023] to reach $16.74 billion by 2023 from $5.47 billion in 2017."

The use of robots facilitates surgeries that are generally less invasive than traditional procedures. Robotically-assisted surgeries can also sometimes reduce the length of hospital stay, which lowers hospital and patient costs. Reflecting these benefits, the number of surgeries using robots has increased dramatically, and the sector is expected to continue to grow.

In addition to factors cited above by MNM, anticipated sector growth is expected to be driven by regulatory approval of non-invasive surgical techniques. Although not without its own risks, surgical robots generally help produce smaller and more accurate incisions, leading in turn to reductions in complication rates and, as noted, hospital stays. These are positive factors for hospitals, patients and reimbursement agencies alike. Expanded use cases for robotic systems in surgical procedures, combined with the overall aging of the population, rise in the incidence of neurological and orthopedic disorders and expanding demand for telemedicine, are also factors contributing to expected market growth, although the FDA recently advised "caution when using robotically-assisted surgical devices in women's health including mastectomy" and other cancer related diseases. The FDA "encourages healthcare providers who use robotically-assisted surgical devices to have specialized training and practice in their use."

Emerging Companies Sometimes Worth the Risk

Shares of larger established companies within the sector, such as Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), have generally outperformed those of smaller emerging players, highlighting the risky nature of investing in early-stage and pre-revenue companies. However, in success, the potential returns of emerging players can be substantial, despite the risk that the early-stage company flounders or runs out of funds to finance ongoing development.

Moreover, there is also the prospect that M&A might drive above average returns. For example:

Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEMKT:CVRS), which Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SMMNY) is acquiring for $4.28 per share, up from $2.42 the day before the deal was announced.

California-based Hansen, which was acquired by Auris Health in April 2016 for $4.00 per share, a roughly 40% premium to the price of Hansen shares at the time.

Shares of Mazor, which rose x% when it formed a partnership with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and then another x% when Medtronic subsequently purchased Mazor outright.

Shares of MAKO Surgical Corporation, which was acquired in December 2013 by Stryker (NYSE:SYK) at $30 per share, a greater than 80% premium to MAKO's share price at the time.

In an article published earlier this month, we discussed TransEnterix, Titan Medical (TMDI), Stereotaxis (STXS), and Restoration Robotics (HAIR). In this article, we cover a few additional players not detailed earlier: Accuray (ARAY), AVRA Medical (OTCQB:AVMR), Microbot Medical (MBOT), and ReWalk Robotics (rwlk). Accuray is the most established, but it does not offer the growth levels that we believe most investors interested in this space seek. AVRA and Microbot are pre-revenue, but we believe it is worth revisiting them from time to time.

Although it is early, if ReWalk can expand its markets and reimbursement prospects, as management targets, the stock might be an attractive way to play the sector over time, in our view. We also believe that TransEnterix has interesting prospects and warrants some due diligence.

Accuray

Established in 1990, California-based Accuray Incorporated is a radiation oncology company that manufactures and sells the CyberKnife, TomoTherapy and Radixact systems, which have complementary clinical applications. These solutions enable more precise treatments with fewer side effects, according to the company.

Accuray notes that the Cyberknife System is “the only fully robotic radiation delivery system.” It treats cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other targets, precisely delivering radiation anywhere in the body” and is used to treat multiple types of cancer and tumors throughout the body. CyberKnife detects and corrects tumors during the procedure, enabling delivery of precise, high dose radiation with accuracy. Patients do not require anesthesia and the treatments are done on an outpatient basis.

Accuray’s latest generation of CyberKnife, the M6 series, treats a wider range of tumor types than CyberKnife previously treated. In addition, the company offers the TomoTherapy platform for image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy, and Radixact Systems. The company has also introduced the lower priced Onrad System in China.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, responsible for an estimated roughly one in six deaths and a total annual economic cost estimated at approximately $1.6 trillion in 2010. “The global cancer burden is estimated to have risen … in 2018, according to WHO.

Roughly 60% of all cancer patients globally will undergo some form of radiation therapy during their treatment, according to Accuray. In addition to providing a less invasive option, there is an international shortage of radiation therapy equipment. For example, China has an estimated shortfall of more than 5,000 systems. Accuray notes that only “10% of patients in low-income countries have access to Radiation therapy.” Thus, one of Accuray’s goals is to increase its sales in international markets. EMEA contributed 36% of total revenue in FY 2019, up from 30% the prior fiscal year.

The company also intends to pursue strategic partnerships and joint ventures to accelerate its growth. Currently, the company’s revenue growth is only in the low to mid single digits.

Accuray reported revenue of $418,785 in FY (ended June) 2019, up from $404,897 and $383,414 in the two prior respective fiscal years. These metrics represent growth of 3.4% and 5.6% in FY 2019 and FY 2018, respectively.

AVRA Medical

AVRA is developing a surgical robotic platform in aesthetics. The company expects its proprietary intelligent AVRA Instrument Guidance System (AIGS) to enable surgeons to simulate patient customized procedures for review before performing surgery. The company’s technologies combine artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning and its proprietary software.

According to Rbotics Business Review, companies are combining AI technologies and robotic assistance to create new applications for robot assisted surgeries. The online magazine says, "more than 5,000 surgical robots were used in more than 1 million procedures worldwide in the last year. These procedures spanned orthopedics, urology, general surgery, gynecology, neurology, thoracic, otolaryngology, bariatric, rectal and colon, multiple oncologies – even dental implants and hair transplants."

Established in 2015, AVRA is pre-revenue at this stage. However, the market for plastic surgery is sizable. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), people in the U.S. spent almost $8.4 billion on procedures in 2018. AVRA notes that “the field of aesthetics is a $13.5 billion industry, with explosive growth in non-surgical treatments.”

Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical develops and commercializes micro-robotic medical technologies for endoluminal surgery. Applications of endoluminal surgery are often performed related to the gastrointestinal tract.

Microbot Medical targets offering doctors and patients less invasive and more precise solutions for this surgery through the use of robotics. The company is developing its first product candidate: the Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS™), designed for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus, which is a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates within the ventricles of the brain and potentially increase pressure within the head.

Microbot is pre-revenue. It has three technologies that it intends to develop for a commercialized product portfolio:

ViRob ™ – an autonomous micro-robot designed to operate within natural and artificial lumens, which can be controlled remotely or from within the body. Its miniature dimensions allow it to navigate in different spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system.

™ – an autonomous micro-robot designed to operate within natural and artificial lumens, which can be controlled remotely or from within the body. Its miniature dimensions allow it to navigate in different spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system. TipCAT ™ – a self-propelled, flexible endoscope that can navigate through tubular lumens such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract.

™ – a self-propelled, flexible endoscope that can navigate through tubular lumens such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. CardioSert™ – a self-cleaning shunt that was originally developed to help cardiologists during percutaneous coronary intervention – or angioplasty with stent – procedures. The company believes it potentially could be used in other applications, such as peripheral intervention and neurosurgery.

ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is a medical device company that develops and sells a “wearable robotic exoskeleton” to enable people with mobility issues to stand and walk when wearing the device. Of their two products currently available, ReWalk Personal is designed for everyday use at home and is the first exoskeleton to receive FDA clearance for personal use. ReWalk custom fits the exoskeleton for each individual’s personal use. The second product, ReWalk Rehabilitation, is designed for use in clinical rehabilitation. It is a tool that therapists can use to help patients with exercise and therapy.

Source: Company reports

In addition, the company launched the ReStore™ Soft Exo-suit in June 2019 following FDA & CE mark clearance. This product is lightweight and more flexible than the rigid exoskeleton.

The market for devices to help people with spinal cord injuries (SCI) is sizable. Recent estimates from the National SCI Statistical Center indicate that the annual incidence of spinal cord injury in the U.S. is roughly 54 cases per one million people, which equates to approximately 17,730 new SCI cases annually. More than 291,000 people in the U.S. currently live with SCI. Statistics in the EU are similar, according to ReWalk. Although the ReWalk exoskeleton device is costly, generally starting at $100,000, ReWalk indicates that it has an extensive national reimbursement network in place, including with the veterans administration.

Despite what seems like a favorable outlook, ReWalk’s financial results have come under pressure in recent quarters. In FY 2018, for instance, the company generated $6.5 million in revenue, down from $7.8 million in FY 2017, and placed 85 SCI units compared to 107. In H1 2019, ReWalk registered $2.5 million of revenue versus $3.3 million produced in H1 2018.

However, on its August 2019 investor call, management noted:

“Broadening the foundation of the company with commercialization of a unique and disruptive technology into a second and much larger market has been a key strategic objective of the company over the past three years, and it will be the basis for substantial growth in its revenue in the coming years. Our ReWalk spinal cord injury product had an uneven sales pattern this quarter, with many of the expected Q2 sales deferred until July. The spinal cord injury, or SCI, product line will remain choppy until we finalize contracts with the German payers and expand our reimbursement coverage in the United States. Importantly, with the second quarter fundraising and continuing expense management, we have strengthened our balance sheet and have established a financial runway where we can demonstrate the potential and growth of our offering.”

ReWalk began selling its rehabilitation suit in 2011, ReWalk Personal in 2012 and 3Q14 in Europe and the U.S., respectively, as it received regulatory clearance. Thus, the company is still in its early stages of building out its sales and reimbursement platforms. If the plan management discussed on its recent call is successful and with the newly introduced ReStore™ Soft Exo-suit, we believe that ReWalk is worth keeping on the radar screen.

