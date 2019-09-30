SLV Still Has Further To Fall

One of the core aspects of technical analysis is to trade or invest with the predominant trend. As chartists, we believe that markets trend in certain directions depending on what the duration of the respective trend is. We always aim to try and invest in alignment with the long term trend.

For example, in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) ETF at present, we can see below, that price has now bounced off the supporting long-term trend-line 3 times since 2009. Furthermore, the 50 month moving average (after years being caught in a downward trend) has finally started to move upwards. The trend-line though is key in our opinion as we measure the validity of trend-lines by the amount of contact points as well as the time the trend-line has been in existence.

Remember a trend in motion is more likely to continue rather than reverse. Yes SLV may look overbought at present on the monthly chart but we do not foresee that supporting trend-line being breached any-time soon. In fact, the recent rally in SLV leads to us believe that more gains will come once short term sentiment pulls back somewhat.

Therefore from this perspective, let´s see how SLV´s daily and weekly charts look like at present. Remember we like to trade the intermediate cycle which can easily last 6 to 9 months in some cases.

As we can see from the weekly chart above, we seem to be starting week 18 of silver´s intermediate cycle at present. We state this because price topped out on week 14. We believe the May low satisfied the conditions for an intermediate bottom because price

Bottomed out below the 10 week moving average

Was in its timing band for an intermediate cycle low (Last ICL was in November of 2018)

Closed below November´s intermediate trend-line

Dropped to oversold levels on the RSI indicator.

Therefore we believe there is no point in trying to push the long-side here. We are too far gone in this intermediate cycle which leads us to believe that price is now most likely declining into a fresh intermediate cycle low. This decline though could be a long drawn our affair. Price is still overbought from a technical standpoint and because of the steepness of the recent up-move, we could easily drop to the 50% fibonacci retracement level if not the 62%.

If we go to the daily chart of SLV, we can see that we seem to be on day 10 of silver´s current daily cycle. The risk here for SLV longs is that this present daily cycle left translates which would mean we would have an early top (It may alrady be in). If this was to happen, the recent 13th of September low would most certainly be taken out. Notice how the MACD indicator as well as the RSI divergence tools gave fantastic sell signals earlier this month. Remember the 200 day moving average in SLV is still at around $14.75 so we may have further downside here for some time yet.

Our portfolio obviously remains long our core positions. We passed up the opportunity to short something like SLV in this present intermediate decline. The risk didn´t justify the reward in our opinion. The next buying opportunity will be at the next intermediate cycle low. Swing trading successfully especially in something as volatile as silver is buying when you are literally afraid to pull the trigger. A sharp decline back to something like the 62% retracement on the SLV weekly chart would do wonders for resetting sentiment in this sector. Let´s see what the next few weeks bring.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.