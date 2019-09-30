ISD: High Yield Fund With Recent Distribution Boosts

This article was first released on September 2nd, 2019.

The PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD), formerly known as PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, invests in below-investment-grade bonds, more familiarly called high yield junk bonds. These types of bonds are issued by lower-quality companies that have increased risk of defaults, should their financial troubles intensify. The benefit for investors is the higher yields that are presenting with taking these additional risks. Another benefit for an investor that may invest in ISD is the fact that they can gain a wider diversification of holdings. Instead of investing in just one junk bond, an investor can gain access to about 216 underlying issues by investing in ISD. This severely decreases the risks associated with an individual company going bust - due to spreading the risks out over many companies and governments.

High yield junk bonds have unique characteristics by not necessarily correlating with their other investment-grade bond counterparts. They have shown to correlate more closely with equities over a period of time. However, it isn't a perfect correlation. Therefore, it could potentially be viewed as a greater diversifier within bonds itself. This presents an investor with yet another diversifier for their portfolio. This correlation is due primarily to the fact that since these companies are more reliant on a strong economy to survive, they end up folding when the economy goes into a slowdown or recessionary mode. Bear in mind though, they still offer some protection associated with bonds. Due to the fact that bonds are still senior in line to common stock during a company bankruptcy.

ISD's investment strategy changed earlier this year. The change scrapped the mandate of the fund from shorter-term issuances and added more flexibility overall. Thus, the fund's name change made sense. As the fund was no longer having a shorter-term focus, it dropped the "short duration" portion of their name. During this time, it announced a distribution increase too. This would be the first distribution increase after years of cuts since inception. Now, we have just received another distribution increase from the fund. The main cause of the increases is most certainly the fact that the fund can achieve higher yields on the underlying issues. The longer the term of a bond, the higher the compensation that is required to be paid out to an investor. This is because the risk is increased. As terms extend for bond issuances, the risks of interest rate increases (or decreases) affect the potential values of the bonds going forward. Hence, the longer the term, the higher the risks for such interest rate variables to occur.

Again, this could potentially be viewed as even another diversifier for an investor. Not only are we supposed to look at different asset classes that move in different manners, but within these asset classes, we need to make sure we are diversified as well. This is whether we are looking at stocks or bonds. With stocks, investors are generally looking for exposure to the broad array of sectors that are available. Well, bonds are similar, with the addition of wanting to make sure you have exposure to different maturities and durations. Maturity means when the bond expires or "matures." While duration measures the sensitivity of the portfolio due to changes in interest rates.

Overall, this was an important change for the fund, and I hope investors were aware of such change. The higher risks associated with an already higher risk junk fund changes the investments going forward considerably.

For ISD, the fund has an investment objective of "seeking to provide a high level of current income." Its strategy, "by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income instruments."

The fund has an inception date of 04/29/2012. The fund utilizes leverage of approximately 24.5%, with $733.885 million in assets, as of 8/30/2019. The fund has an expense ratio of 1.16%, this being quite reasonable, in my opinion. And when including interest expenses, we arrive at a total expense ratio of 2.17%.

At CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we currently have a "Buy" rating on the fund. We would be looking to buy shares at a greater-than-12% discount and conversely looking for a swap candidate when/if it hits a 6% discount. The fund is currently held in our Tactical Income - 100 portfolio.

Performance

As we had previously mentioned, the fund went through changes as of March 2019. This means looking at the fund's longer-term performance isn't really reflective of what we may see going forward. Nor for any fund should this be the decider factor, just that in the case of ISD, it is even more unreliable. This year though, the fund has done well, with a solid 12.21% return on NAV and 16.25% market return.

(Source: CEFConnect)

More attractive for this fund is the wide discount available. Even after the outperformance this year in market returns over NAV, an investor can buy shares for a 13.27% discount. Of course, its 1-year average discount is 13.69%. However, with the increases in distributions and investment change, this should tighten going forward.

Data by YCharts

As we can see overall, the fund has a long history of trading at a significant discount. The 1-year z-score is 0.30, 6-month is -0.80 and 3-month is -0.90. This should mean, at the very least, an investor isn't getting a terrible deal by buying shares at this time.

Distribution

The fund pays on a more appealing monthly schedule. The current rate of the fund, which was just raised 5%, is currently paid out at $0.1050. This gives ISD a distribution rate of 8.73%, with an NAV yield of 7.56%. This wide discrepancy is important to note. As the fund trades at a significant discount, the yield required to maintain the current rate is significantly lower compared to a fund at a premium. ISD only needs to achieve 7.56%, but investors "earn" an 8.73% rate if bought today! Just another important reminder of the benefits of buying a CEF at such wide discounts.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The fund's latest Annual Report is for the period ending May 31, 2019. This is helpful that it includes the turbulent end of 2018 and a good chunk of this year. However, since the fund has changed its investment strategy, it wasn't completely reflected in this report. Actually, only a few months are available with such changes reflected.

(Source: Annual Report)

For a bond fund, we would like to see a 100% coverage of the distribution from NII. This is because the underlying holdings of ISD aren't likely to show significant capital appreciation. This is in contrast to an equity-focused fund, where we would expect the distribution to include capital appreciation. So, for its latest report, we don't see the best coverage. But, of course, that is because the strategy wasn't fully implemented for the whole period of time.

As investors in ISD, we will need to keep an eye out for its next Quarterly Report to see which way the fund is trending in. I would suspect that NII has increased, not only due to the longer-term holdings being incorporated but the fact that the fund just raised the distribution again.

For the prior years, the distributions were classified as 100% coming from ordinary income for tax purposes.

(Source: Annual Report)

Holdings

ISD has an average maturity of 5.7 years for its holdings. Additionally, it has a leverage adjusted duration of 4.2 years. This maturity length is reflective of the fund's target. ISD shared this positioning target in its Fund Commentary released on June 30, 2019.

PORTFOLIO OUTLOOK



Looking ahead, Moody’s expects the global default rate to reach 2.4% by the end of Q2 2020. With current spreads adequately compensating for recession risk, strong credit fundamentals, and low default expectations, we remain constructive on U.S. high yield. The relatively better insulation of U.S. high yield credits from the protracted trade war with China, combined with the technical support provided by stimulative central bank policies - in an already supply-limited asset class - supports our favorable view.



In terms of positioning, we prefer B-rated credits and are taking advantage of the steepness of the spread curve by emphasizing an overweight to the 4- to 7-year portion of the curve. We are maintaining overweights to independent power producers and U.S. consumer-related names, while remaining cautious on commodities. We’re also selectively allocating to the auto sector. Looking ahead, risks to the market include negative global growth implications associated with ongoing trade disputes and rising populism, and margin compression, partly resulting from tight labor markets and rising costs for issuers.

Some of the top issuances that ISD holds are some well-known companies, some are not so well-known. And we even have a holding from Venezuela that may make investors nervous.

(Source: Fund Website)

I think the important part to gather from this is the fact that no one holding makes up a significant portion of the fund's assets. Even the top holding is only 1.9% of the portfolio. In total, ISD has 216 holdings as of 7/31/2019. I believe that gives it a good mixture of companies that can help diversify the portfolio to not be swayed by a single holding, which is important in a fund that holds junk.

Speaking of junk, we can look next at the breakdown of credit quality in the portfolio.

(Source: Fund Website)

True to its investment strategy, we are firmly in what would be considered below investment-grade.

(Source: S&P Global Ratings)

Standard & Poor's defines these types of holdings as "speculative." Additionally, they add "major ongoing uncertainties or exposure to adverse business, financial, or economic conditions that could lead to the obligator's inadequate capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation." Which means what we previously discussed, that should the economic environment go into a recessionary mode, the underlying issuers would have a tough time repaying their obligations.

Finally, we can look at the largest sectors that the underlying issues represent.

(Source: Fund Website)

As we can see, the assets are well-diversified by sector as well. This is another important fact that shouldn't be ignored. Being diversified should help mitigate risks further in the event of a recession.

Conclusion

ISD seems to have made the right move for its shareholders in making the fund more attractive. However, it is still suffering at a significant discount. This is likely to continue, as not many investors have caught on the fundamental changes of the fund. While there are higher risks in junk bonds, the fact that the fund is broadly diversified through sectors and the sheer number of holdings, this should be relatively limited.

The last two bumps in distributions have been very welcome to see as well. Since the fund is at a considerable discount, investors can buy a fund yielding significantly more than the managers have to actually earn too. This helps provide a further benefit for those that may choose to pick up shares at this time.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long ISD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.