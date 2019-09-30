Kansas City Southern Is Generously Valued; We Are Staying Away

We think shares of Kansas City Southern are generously valued as of this writing and aren't interested in the company.

Image Source: Kansas City Southern – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is a transportation holding company that owns two primary subsidiaries; the Kansas City Southern Railway Company (one of seven Class I railroads operating in America) and Kansas City Southern de México (one of two large regional railroads operating in Mexico). The railroad operator owns the most direct line between Mexico City, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, where more than half of all rail/truck traffic between America and Mexico cross the border. Additionally, Kansas City Southern owns 50% of the Panama Canal Railway Company in Panama. We see shares of KSU as generously valued as of this writing after an impressive rally year-to-date and are staying away from the company. KSU yields 1.1% as of this writing.

Concerns Regarding North American Trade Links

We caution that Kansas City Southern generates roughly a quarter of its volumes from cross-border movements, which is why it’s important that US Congress ratifies the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (“USMCA”) as a replacement to the North America Free Trade Agreement (“NAFTA”). President Trump has seriously entertained the idea in the past that his administration might cancel NAFTA to put pressure on legislators to pass USMCA, but that isn’t a given.

A lot of attention is currently directed towards the US-China trade war, but we must stress that investors need to consider Kansas City Southern’s exposure to political duels closer to home. While the US Senate is generally in favor of passing the USMCA, House Democrats have not brought the trade agreement up to a vote in the other chamber, and there’s no timeline in which they would do so. Any disruption in US-Mexico trade ties would have a very adverse effect on Kansas City Southern’s future financial performance.

Looking at Kansas City Southern

The railroad operator expects strength at its Chemical & Petroleum (courtesy of the ongoing North American energy boom i.e. fracking), Automotive (US auto sales peaked a couple years ago but remain strong), and Industrial & Consumer Products (US consumer spending has been very strong of late) end markets which management sees as offsetting weakness at Kansas City Southern’s Agriculture & Minerals (negatively impacted by global trade tensions) end market.

During the first half of 2019, Kansas City Southern experienced volume growth at its Chemical & Petroleum (up 2%), Industrial & Consumer Products (up 5%), and Automotive (up 5%) segments, while volume growth turned negative at its Agriculture & Minerals (down 1%) and Intermodal (down 1%) segments. Volumes at its Energy segment were flat during this period.

Kansas City Southern is targeting “flat to slightly down” total volume growth in 2019, but management still expects the firm to generate 5-7% revenue growth this year. To make the most of revenue growth, Kansas City Southern seeks to improve its operating ratio to the low end of 60-61% by 2021 from 63.7% in the second quarter of 2019. A lower operating ratio is being made possible by reducing network congestion, labor rationalization, and asset rationalization.

Image Source: Kansas City Southern - IR Presentation

What We Think

We generally like the railroad industry as firms operating in the space are able to generate meaningful shareholder value. That’s seen through returns on invested capital (“ROIC”) excluding goodwill often exceeding the estimated weighted-average cost of capital (“WACC”) by a meaningful margin. Railroads are usually the best and most economical way to move vast amounts of goods and materials in-land. Here’s a concise summary of our thoughts on the industry from our 16-page Stock Report covering Kansas City Southern:

The railroad industry operates at a significant competitive advantage relative to motor transportation in that it can charge lower rates for long-haul bulk shipments (coal, grain, rock). Still, participants face competition from other railroads that operate parallel routes, from motor carriers that provide similar services, and from barges in routes close to inland and Gulf Coast waterways. Operating a railroad is a capital-intensive proposition, and participants face cost pressures from both union labor and fuel. Pricing and volume trends in commodity categories can be quite volatile from year to year. We like the group.

Additionally, here’s how we view Kansas City Southern’s dividend coverage, from our two-page Dividend Report:

Kansas City Southern's dividend coverage isn't as strong as it once was. The company continues to drive improvements in its operating ratio, and a favorable near term volume outlook bodes well for this. It is targeting an operating ratio of 60%-61% by 2021 compared to 63.7% in 2018. We think the firm’s position in US-Mexico cross-border transport is attractive, and several other dynamics are in its favor that will augment the pricing environment (truckload capacity constraints and tight boxcar supply). The company holds less debt than some of its peers (net debt load of $2.6 billion at the end of June 2019), which offers it better financial flexibility, in our view. Free cash flow averaged $408 million from 2016-2018, easily covering annual run rate cash dividend obligations of $148 million. Holding a 50-year concession from the Mexican government to operate the shortest, most direct route between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas, the strength of Kansas City Southern's geographic positioning is undeniable. More than half of all rail and truck traffic crosses the border at Laredo. As with most of its peers, maintaining track and railroad is a capital-intensive proposition, though Kansas City Southern's free cash flow generating capacity suggests it does it better than most. Economic activity in Mexico should be watched closely, and political risks should not be ignored as capital spending plans can be impacted in a material way. Its debt load should not be overlooked as total term debt stood at nearly $2.7 billion at the end of June 2019.

Kansas City Southern would have much better dividend coverage if it wasn't for its sizable net debt burden. While its annual free cash flows have easily covered its dividend commitments, Kansas City Southern needs to retain access to capital markets to roll its debt load over, given how its "excess" free cash flows (net operating cash flow less capital expenditures and dividend payments) pales in comparison. Kansas City Southern had $0.3 billion in debt coming due within a year at the end of June 2019.

Concluding Thoughts

Image Shown: An overview of the assumptions and estimations we used to forecast Kansas City Southern’s future financial performance.

Shares of Kansas City Southern are too richly valued for us to be interested in the name. At the top end of our fair value range, derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis, we value KSU at $132 per share. Exogenous threats to its business have already played a key role in its negative volume growth forecast for 2019. Given threats facing the passage of the USMCA on top of Kansas City Southern’s net debt position, we think the rally in Kansas City Southern is overdone. The graphic below from our 16-page Stock Report highlights the base case assumptions we used in creating our models for Kansas City Southern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.