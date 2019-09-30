Initiating Coverage Of Kura Sushi USA With A Negative '1' Rating

Today, we are initiating coverage of recent IPO Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) with a "1" rating, reflecting the chain's small size, limited operating history, elevated valuation, and potential business headwinds.

Currently, trading for around $19 per share, shares of KRUS began trading in August 2019 after a relatively quiet initial public offering and have since risen about 35% from their $14 offer price.

The KRUS Business Model

KRUS is what is commonly known as a fast casual "conveyor belt sushi" restaurant, a concept popularized in Asia that has made its way overseas in recent years. Diners are seated at tables that are directly along a conveyor belt line that is constantly rotating food dishes across the restaurant. Tablet computer screens are installed at each table, allowing patrons to peruse the menu and even order specific items that are not currently being offered on the conveyor belt or have run out temporarily. A second belt can deliver custom orders by stopping directly at the table from which the order came.

KRUS typically prices items on a per-plate basis, at about $3 per plate. Portion sizes may differ, depending on the quality and/or complexity of the item. Diners are encouraged to order as many plates as they want (easy disposal of dirty dishes in also built into the table design, to make room for more food), and upon reaching 15 ordered plates, a small toy gift is dispensed, which gives families with children an interactive experience.

Overall, we believe "conveyor belt" sushi chains are a new, unique concept in the U.S. and will attract a niche set of diners who enjoy sushi and values the speed and convenience of this set-up. That said, we do not necessarily think that there is anything proprietary about the idea, and ultimately, the size of the market (consumers who will regularly dine at such establishments) is likely far smaller than many other cuisines.

Despite being operational since 2009, KRUS has only 22 locations open nationwide at the current time and 12 are located in California. Given the high cost of rent and labor in that state, we believe KRUS will face a lot of expense growth headwinds going forward, as the west coast is an understandably attractive place for these units, given the demographic makeup of the population.

Another potential competitive disadvantage of this business model is the challenge of keeping fish fresh and avoiding a lot of waste in the system. According to the company's IPO prospectus, in 2018, KRUS food costs amounted to 34% of total sales. This compares unfavorably to many restaurant chains in our coverage universe, where food costs typically comprise 27-32% of overall revenue. We suspect the decreased efficiency has a lot to do with the limited shelf life of sushi, which results in above-average amounts of food being discarded prior to consumption. Coupled with high operating costs in the chain's core markets, we believe KRUS overall profit margins will likely be constrained relative to industry averages. In 2018, total company EBITDA margins were just 7% across 17 locations that averaged nearly $3.5 million in unit volumes.

KRUS Stock - High Valuation

Higher costs and lower margins come into play when evaluating the current valuation of KRUS shares. At $19 each, the equity market value of the business is roughly $160 million. We expect 2019 revenue of $65 million, give or take, with material growth in 2020 (to over $80 million) given the chain's plan to open 6-7 new locations next year. This puts the stock multiple at about 2 times forward 12-month revenue projections.

High growth dining chains typically fetch 10-15 times EBITDA unless investors become enamored with the concept and afford it a premium valuation (20-30 times). We do not believe KRUS is likely to gain the investor following and support of a company like Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and, therefore, doubt a valuation will ever be sustained at 20x EBITDA or above.

When looking at the company's overall margin profile (four-wall profit in the high teens as a percentage of sales), we expect KRUS to ultimately attain EBITDA margins in the high single digits or possibly very low double-digits. Assuming a 10% EBITDA margin long term and the aforementioned 10-15 times multiple, we would assign a fair value of the stock at 1.0-1.5 times annual revenue. The company's bankers obviously tend to agree, as they priced the IPO at $14 per share, which equated to a little more than 1.5 times forward 12-month revenue estimates.

Conclusion

Taking everything together (current valuation, margin profile, potential headwinds in the future), we cannot give KRUS a high rating within our coverage universe. Given the small size of the chain and its relatively limited operating history, we could certainly have justified giving it a neutral "2" rating to start, and allowing the company several quarters being in the public market spotlight before drawing a stronger opinion. However, we have seen smaller chain stumble at times, due to growing pains more than anything else, and we feel that at 2 times annualized revenue, there is clearly more downside risk than upside potential. As a result, we are initiating coverage with a "1" rating (on a scale of 1 to 3). Should the shares stumble and work their way back to the IPO offering price of $14, we might be more inclined to go with a neutral "2" rating.

All in all, we recommend trying Kura Sushi if you happen to live in one of the few states they currently operate (CA, TX, IL, FL, GA, NV). Many consumers will find the concept unique and enjoyable. As for the shares, we think it is too early in their history to determine if the concept will scale successfully in the U.S. and the current share price does not seem to offer an obvious margin of safety should the national roll-out (20% annual unit growth projected) see fits and starts along the way. Furthermore, in a market landscape where investors are being somewhat picky about the chains they attach premium equity valuations, we think KRUS will not have an easy time getting itself into the upper echelon of publicly-traded dining chains. As a result, we believe there is an elevated risk in the stock and very uncertain business prospects.

