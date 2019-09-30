Dynagas LNG Partners: Fast Forward To 2024

Common unitholders will not get paid whilst waiting for the value to be unlocked.

Investment Thesis

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has a fleet of 6 ice-classed LNG vessels. All are fixed out on long-term charters. Up to this date, the company was highly leveraged and had a track record of unsustainably high distribution. This is being addressed.

However, investors of the common units will have to wait before they might be rewarded with a reinstatement of the distribution and a higher share price.

Background

The diversion between the share price of most companies in the shipping industry, and the market condition in which they now operate are quite large. This has been pointed out on numerous occasions by fellow author J. Mintzmeyer. Investors seem to simply stay away from anything that floats.

One of the most “hated” shipping stock here on Seeking Alpha is DLNG, which I have covered over the last couple of years.

My last article on 31st May 2019 was, as such, titled “DLNG: Scared Shareholders Running For The Exit.”

Judging from the development in the share price, that action has continued.

Highlights From 2nd Quarter 2019 Results

DLNG has just published their second quarter results. Here are some of their highlights, other than what is discussed in this article.

Fleet utilization was down from 97% to 94% as a result of the repositioning of "Lena River" before entering the long-term charter. Such a voyage, which took about 30 days is costly as the vessel earns no money and owners have to pay for the fuel costs. This pushed average time-charter earnings for the fleet from $61,500/day to $55,100/day. The positive side is that as of the time of writing, the fleet is 100% covered for the balance of this year and the entire next year. There is also no drydocking scheduled until 2022.

Interest costs were up $0.5 million to $13.1 million, due to an increase in the USD LIBOR.

Operating costs were also up by $1 million, from $5.9 million to $6.9 million as they incurred higher costs on "Yenisei River" and on "Ob River." It will be interesting to see if there will be some explanation during the conference call as to why this occurred.

Refinancing Of The Senior Unsecured notes

On 19th Sept, DLNG announced that they were in the process of finalizing a $675 million senior secured term loan with a syndicate of banks.

This credit facility, together with cash on hand, will be utilized to repay the Partnership's entire existing debt. This, in itself, is a drastic move, and I have to admit I have not come across anything similar to this from any other shipping company so far. After all, the industry in general, and the LNG market in particular, is a very capital-intensive business.

The debt which will be paid off is the outstanding $470 million Senior Secured Term Loan B and the $250 million aggregate principal amount under the Partnership’s senior unsecured notes maturing on 30th of October 2019.

The new credit facility is repayable over five years in 20 consecutive quarterly payments, plus a balloon payment at the end.

The cost of this debt, with a margin of LIBOR plus 300 basis points, is positive at least under the current interest rate environment as it reduces their finance costs considerably. Interest costs over the previous 12 months were $49.1 million, and should now reduce to $36.8 million in the coming 12 months.

DLNG had to agree to maintain a maximum leverage ratio, and minimum liquidity including a minimum cash balance of $50 million throughout the life of the credit facility. Based on their present cash position of $120 million, I do not see this as a problem.

Under the terms of the credit facility, DLNG will be restricted from paying distributions to its common unitholders while money is still outstanding. What this means for the owners of the common unitholders is that they will have to wait five years before they will be rewarded with any distribution.

Owners of the preferred unitholders, both Series A and Series B will still collect distribution.

Once their LNG vessel “Lena River” enters her 15-year contract this quarter, DLNG estimates their 12-month forward run-rate EBITDA will be about $96 million to $97 million a year. Even after paying about $11.5 million in distribution to the preferred unitholders, they are left with about $85 million in cash flow available for debt service.

Preferred Shares

As stated above, DLNG has reassured investors that the distribution on all the preferred units will continue, as this was not a part of the refinancing.

They will continue to pay a cash distribution of $0.5625 for Series A preferred units (DLNG.PA) and $0.541116 for Series B preferred unit (DLNG.PB). This cost the company, as stated above, roughly $11.5 million a year.

The Preferred units do look like the units any investor in DLNG would prefer to own. No pun intended. After all, the common units will, in all likelihood, be dead money for at least the next five years. It is hard to see any catalyst that could push the price higher than what it is today. You get zero yield. There is still the risk that the price of DLNG will fall further. Perhaps even below $1 which would trigger yet another reverse split. As it stands today, the market capitalization of the common units of DLNG is only $52.5 million. However, once we include the Preferred Series A of $62.9 million and Series B of $42.9 million, its total capitalization is $158.3 million. This is well in excess of the minimum market capitalization set by NYSE which presently stand at $50 million.

The distribution on the Preferred shares should be safe unless LIBOR goes considerably higher than the present level of 2.4%. The probability of that to happen is in my opinion very small as interest rates globally are trending lower.

If you as an investor are looking for yield only, these preferreds can be the way to go. I have myself owned some Preferred shares in other companies over the years. But it is important to bear in mind that DLNG has the option to buy these units back from the unitholders at par value. Therefore, the likelihood of these units going up much above $25 for the Series B is unlikely.

The common units, on the other hand, have no such limitations. Those units could theoretically give investors a ten-bagger. I am not saying they will. It is just important to bear in mind the difference in the nature between common and preferred units. That’s all.

Fast Forward To 2024

What attracted me to invest a small amount of money in DLNG last year was their business philosophy of securing long-term charters for their entire fleet. Shipowners who are what’s called “Industrial Carriers” moving raw materials for large industrial clients on multi-year contracts is what I like, rather than those shipowners who like to try their luck at the roulette table, also known as the spot market.

DLNG can predict fairly accurately what their EBITDA is going to be for the next 9 years, as their revenue stream is fixed. The only factor which could vary from quarter to quarter is costs related to operating the ships. One disadvantage DLNG have is the small size of their fleet. If, and when, one ship needs major repairs, it has a big impact on the overall operating cost.

Yet, the market pays no attention to this.

Present Net Tangible Book Value of DLNG is $7.88 per unit. This is a far cry from the $1.40 level at which it is trading.

Fast forward five years from now what will the Net Tangible Book Value of DLNG look like?

We assume that cash position and liabilities, other than the debt, remains fairly stable as it is now. Over the last twelve months, DLNG has depreciated its fleet with $30.3 million. Based on a linear depreciation this comes out to a lower book value of $151.5 million five years down the road.

The amortization plan of the new Senior Unsecured Notes are based on 14 years of amortization. In other words, the principal amount they will be paying is $48.2 million each year. Balance of the loan is the balloon. They will, as such, reduce their long-term debt by $241 million over the next five years.

Q1 2019 Q1 2024

Vessels value $939.9 Mil. $788.4 Mil-$151.5 Mil.

LT Debt $712.4 Mil. $471.4 Mil-$241 Mil.

Net Tangible Book Value should increase by $89.5 million over the next five years.

Q1 of 2024 Net Tangible Book Value per unit $10.4 (+ $2.52 from today)

Indeed, not far away from a ten-bagger.

Conclusion

My allocation to DLNG back in 2018 constituted 0.34% of my total portfolio. The average cost price is $6.19 per unit.

Fundamentally not much has changed since I bought it, other than the fact that I will no longer get paid to wait for the value to be unlocked. The refinancing is a very positive thing, as I have pointed out in several of my earlier articles that their debt, and cost of servicing the same, together with what was an unsustainable distribution, had to be addressed.

And so they have.

Therefore, to conclude, I will just put my few units in DLNG in a drawer, lock it and come back 5 years later to see what is going on. The ships will by then be on average 13.8 years old and will still have many years of trading life left. Furthermore, I still believe that the maritime transportation of LNG will be in good demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.