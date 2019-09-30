Chicken Soup For The Soul: The Sony JV Is Highly Accretive

This JV is highly accretive and is already providing the company with positive EBITDA.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) joint venture partnership with Sony Television Pictures to form Crackle Plus, has transformed the company into one of the leading advertisement-based video on demand (AVOD) platforms.

The JV is highly accretive to the company. Pro forma financial statements show revenues almost tripling, positive EPS and $25M of EBITDA.

The market and investors generally overlook the AVOD sector. Yet recent M&A activity shows that market players are acting to take market share and consolidate the industry. There are opportunities to grow the business.

This under the radar AVOD business is mispriced. I have a price target of $17.69.

Business Overview

Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) was formed as a separate company from the book publishing business carrying the same name. The business went public on July 2017 as a Reg A+ deal, raising $30M.

They operate under three main lines of business: Online networks, television and film distribution, and television and short-form video production.

Within the online network business line, Popcornflix is the most popular asset. Popcornflix is a free streaming video platform that people could watch by downloading the app on their smartphones, web browsers or via over-the-top (OTT) devices such as Roku. In exchange for showing users free movies and series, the platform would show ads, which is how they generate revenues. This type of platform is known as advertisement-based video on demand or AVOD.

In 2017 they bought Screen Media Films distribution company. Screen Media is an indie distribution company that owns one of the largest independently owned television and film libraries. The acquisition allows the company to save on distribution fees and distribute its own content by streaming it on OTT devices, increasing profitability.

In the television and short-form video production line of business, CSSE has a license to use the Chicken Soup brand for video. They create tv series based on positive messages that are sold to cable and network tv channels.

At a simple glance, CSSE looks like an unpredictable, boring business. Which it was. That all changed this year.

Transformative Partnership

On May 14th 2019, CSSE issued a press release announcing the launch of Crackle Plus. This transformed CSSE into a leading, if not the leading AVOD service in the US.

Crackle Plus is the joint venture between CSSE and Sony Television Pictures. As part of the agreement both entities are contributing assets to the JV, however it's what Sony is bringing to the table that makes the partnership exciting.

Source: Company filings

First, as the name implies, Sony is giving Crackle and the brand name to the JV. The JV will also have access to Sony Pictures library of content, its advertisement business and its user base.

Combined here is what the JV will look like:

26M registered users

10M active users

38,000 combined hours of programming, including access to library assets of Sony Pictures, Screen Media and other affiliates.

Streams over 1.3B minutes per month

Over 90 content partnerships

Includes more than 100 VOD networks.

The deal for the partnership was structured in the following way:

CSSE would own 99% of the common equity of the JV for one year.

Sony would receive 1% of the common equity and 37,000 preferred units that could be converted to common units.

Between the one-year anniversary of the partnership agreement and six months (from May 2020 to October 2020) Sony would have to either convert its preferred units to common units of the partnership, becoming a 49% owner of such, or obligate CSSE to pay for their preferred units (they have a put option). CSSE can elect to make a cash payment or issue $40M worth of their traded non-convertible preferred shares at a price per share of $25. The preferred share bear interest at 9.75%

As part of the deal, CSSE issued an aggregate of 4M warrants with an average exercise price of $10.33 to Sony

The deal was valued at $51.6M. This was a non-cash deal.

Source: Company filings

Why this deal matters?

The JV is highly accretive to CSSE. The company issued the pro forma financial statements, and the number were impressive. The company found 4 key areas in which costs were overlapping or were not optimized enough. They are guiding for a reduction of $18M in COGS related to technology costs. They replaced the fixed fee content agreements with revenue sharing agreements between Crackle Plus, Sony and CSSE. This allows them to access the Sony library on a revenue shared basis as compared to the old fixed fee old model which included substantial guarantees for the acquisition of content.

In SG&A they found overlapping costs which they will cut. These cuts would reduce costs by $35.6M annually. And finally, they can cut marketing costs that were inefficient. On a pro forma basis, $65.5M of cost synergies are anticipated.

Here is the pro forma statement:

And subsequent disclosures:

Source: 8K/A

On a pro forma basis the company would have generated $92M in revenues and ~$26M in EBITDA.

Other positives are a clear path for revenue growth, stability and sustainability of revenues. Being considered one of the leading AVOD players in the space has its superior advantages. The more users a platform has, the more interested advertisers become in the platform:

The scale of the combined organization we now have is attracting increased interest from advertiser's increased upfront deals and not surprisingly strategic partners. - Q1 2019 call

With an increased demand in services, CSSE can increase prices per CPM:

And I think the more critical mass we have the more controlled, more owned and operated customers we have, the more irresistible we come to advertisers in the higher the CPMs go. - Q1 2019 call In the second quarter, we had over 2.6 billion minutes streamed on our online networks. We had 680 million ad impressions on our owned and operated networks and our average eCPMs were $19. - Q2 2019 call

This also provides arbitrage opportunities in the acquisition space, the company’s current growth strategy. Here are some comments taken from their conference calls:

As far as the acquisitions go most of the tuck-in acquisitions we're looking at, Jon, actually pay for themselves. And the primary reason for that is because we're buying guys who are getting $8 or $9 CPMs. Austin's comment earlier about $19 being a good number. I know why he said that because we know that the programmatic number for some of the smaller guys can be $8 to $9. But if we buy $8 or $9 CPM businesses move them onto our platform and get $19. You can see there's a lot of room for a very profitable arbitrage there, which is immediately cash flow positive and which essentially could pay for itself. - Q2 2019 call

Why Now?

Everyone is aware of the streaming wars going on. Every major media company is creating their own streaming service which have inundated the consumer with too many choices. Cord cutting and saving money is getting lost by all these streaming services. Companies are spending hundreds of millions to create original content, yet the most popular shows are not coming from them. Take Netflix for example, their most popular shows are owned by Fox, Disney, WarnerMedia or NBCU.

CEO William Rouhana comments on this point:

That's one of the reasons I mentioned the 70/30 split on Netflix even today. I don't know about all of you. But I found that interesting, it wasn't intuitively obvious to me that 70% of the viewing on Netflix is still the old library stuff. So there's still -- there's a big appetite for that kind of content. We have access to tons of it. And I think that's the right way to build the business right now.

And he is not alone. Recent acquisition of Pluto TV (an AVOD platform) by Viacom shows big companies are getting interested in this subsector of the streaming service. A sector that hasn’t received a lot of attention as most investors are focused on what subscriber service is coming up next but growing non the less. It is estimated that the AVOD industry could reach $5B in ad revenue by next year.

Interest in Walmart to keep investing the ad-supported part of its VUDU service, the launch of Amazon’s IMDb ad-supported service, the growth of Roku with its ad-supported channel and the investment of Tubi to build its licensing content, all point to consolidation and market share growth.

Valuation

There is not enough history to value CSSE on a P/E multiple basis. That the business is still adapting to the new model also makes it difficult to value, and current results only show 45 days of the Crackle Plus JV on financial statements.

However, the recent acquisition of Viacom could give us some clues how the market might price CSSE. Viacom acquired Pluto TV for $340M. Pluto TV has around 12M active viewers a month. It is estimated that Pluto TV generated around $150M in revenues. If we assume the estimate to be true, then Viacom payed a P/S multiple of 2.3x.

Crackle U.S (the Sony subsidiary) generated $65.7M in revenues in 2018.

CSSE combined business on a pro forma basis is generating $92M in revenues. Applying the same multiple we get a value for CSSE of $211.6M or $17.63 per share.

If the warrants are exercised, total number of shares outstanding would equal ~16M, which translates to a share price of $13.19.

Before the deal was announced, the market value of CSSE was around $88M. Current market cap is $114M. That would indicate the market is valuing the partnership at $26M, for a P/S multiple of 0.39x or the market is writting off the goodwill generated from the transaction:

Adding the $43.6M of Crackle's book value to CSSE's market value before the transaction of $88M gives us a total of $131M. On a price to book value ratio, CSSE would trade at a P/B of 0.87x.

What is the right multiple to pay? It is hard to say. Although the way I’m valuing the business might not be the correct way and it might be too simplistic, the discount should not be that large.

Risks

The company generates most of its revenues from advertising. If there is an economic downturn, companies will shrink their ad budget. This would have a negative effect on revenues.

Low float and volume.

The Crackle Plus JV doesn’t work out as expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.