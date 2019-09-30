Tiffany: Reasonably Valued, But Losing Out To Its Peers

The second quarter results were rather a disappiontment as Tiffany had to report a decline in revenue in all regions and also declining comparable sales.

One of the companies that is often used by Pat Dorsey in his speeches (for example here; minute 15) as an example for a powerful brand name, which leads to a wide economic moat is Tiffany (TIF).

As the stock price dropped almost 50% in late 2018 and is still trading 35% below its former highs, it makes sense to take a closer look at the stock and try to determine if it could be a good long-term investment.

Business Model

The company’s principal product category is jewelry, which represented more than 90% of total sales in each of the last three years. Aside from jewelry, the company also sells watches, home and accessories products as well as fragrances. The biggest part of revenue (44%) is still generated in America, while the Asia-Pacific region is responsible for 28% of total sales. Japan is responsible for 15% of total sales and Europe comes in last with a share of only 11%.

The company is generating most of its revenue by sales from company-operated retail locations. At the end of 2018, Tiffany operated 321 stores and over the last few years, the number of retail locations was growing slowly (with a single digit number of new stores every year). Additionally, the company has licensing agreements, but the earnings received from the licensing agreements represented less than 1% of worldwide sales in 2018. Aside from physical retail locations, Tiffany also operated e-commerce enabled websites in 13 countries (as well as informational websites in several additional countries). Sales transacted on those websites, through catalogs or via telephone accounted for 7% of worldwide net sales in the years 2018, 2017 and 2016.

Mixed Numbers: Hard To Get Excited

When looking at Tiffany’s performance in the recent past (the last few years or quarters), it is hard to get excited about the company and the stock. About one month ago, Tiffany reported second quarter results and the numbers are not supporting the statement that Tiffany is a great business with stable growth. Quarterly sales declined 3% in the second quarter, while comparable sales declined even 4%. And although unfavorable foreign exchange rates had an impact on the numbers, even on a constant-exchange-rate basis we still see a decline.

A second aspect that also seems to be concerning is the weakness in sales all over the globe: sales in America and Europe decreased 4%, in Japan sales were flat and even in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding Japan) sales decreased 1%. Especially that last number is concerning in my opinion as Asia – and in particular China – is the source of growth for many companies and other special retailer can report double digit growth rates in these countries.

When looking at the full-year results for 2018, the picture gets a little brighter. While sales increased 7% and comparable sales increased 4%, revenue in the Asia-Pacific region could increase 13%. And the guidance for the full year is also not as pessimistic as the last quarterly results. Management is expecting sales to increase by a low-single-digit percentage and earnings per share to increase in the low-to-mid-single digits for the full year. Compared to many other companies these growth numbers are not extraordinary, but a solid start. Management also expects to open about ten new stores, to renovate about 17 stores and will close about five stores.

Slow Growth: Only Temporary?

When asking for the reasons why Tiffany has trouble growing its business, there seem to be several aspects one can mention.

As so often these days, we have to mention the trade war between the United States and China. While the impact on the United States (and especially the US consumer spending) is still not really visible or problematic, the impacts on China seems to be more intense and the country is an important market for Tiffany and will probably get even more important in the future.

We can also point out, that a potential recession in the United States or China (or even worse: a global recession) might have a negative impact on Tiffany’s business as it usually has a negative effect on customer spending. But as Tiffany is targeting the rather wealthy, the effect is not as dramatic as with other retailers. We know from other high-end retailer that are targeting the richest 1% that effects from recessions were almost not worth mentioning. Tiffany is probably not among the top names in the luxury brand segment so it might be affected a little more than other companies.

One might point out that these are only short-term troubles and problems that should be resolved within a year or two and nothing that has a long-term negative influence on the business. But when shifting more towards a long-term perspective, we have to point out that the performance of Tiffany during the last decade is also not demonstrating high levels of consistency.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at revenue, we see an uptrend that could be called stable, although revenue declined in 2016 and 2017. But on average, sales increased 5.6% annually during the last decade, which is a solid growth number. We also have to point out, that most of that growth was achieved in the first half of the last decade and since 2015 revenue rather stagnated and since 2014, revenue could only grow 1.96% on average. When looking at earnings per share, we can see an uptrend between 2009 and 2018 (and EPS increased 9.4% annually on average), but the number is fluctuating widely, which makes us question the wide economic moat Tiffany allegedly has. The same can be said about free cash flow, which was even higher in 2009 than right now and was also negative in 2011 and 2013.

The mixed performance of Tiffany in the last few years is also reflected in the stock price. From January 2014 till January 2019 an investment in Tiffany would have generated a return of only 18% in total, while the S&P 500 gained 68% in the same timeframe and the S&P Consumer Discretionary Index gained even 86%.

Wide Economic Moat And Growth

Similar to many other luxury goods companies, Tiffany has managed to create an economic moat around its business. The company itself calls the brand name its single most important asset. The strength of the brand goes beyond trademark rights and is derived from the customer perception of the brand. Tiffany – like other luxury brands – has managed to create the feeling of exclusivity around its brands as well as its products, which is leading to an increased willingness to pay higher prices for the products. Tiffany is certainly producing high-quality products, but the price of these products exceeds by far, what the functional value of the products would command. Companies like Tiffany are trying to create scarcity, which leads to exclusivity for the products, which is the end goal: to have a brand and products that are perceived as very exclusive and therefore very valuable. The long history of Tiffany (founded in 1837) helps to create this exclusivity around the products, because the company can rely on its history and heritage and use these concepts for its marketing strategy and build the brand (and the economic moat) on it. The long heritage is often used to demonstrate high quality of the products as the company has several decades of experience.

But despite the economic moat and pricing power that should go along with it, Tiffany still had trouble to grow its revenue. One strategy for future growth is entering new markets and in August 2019, Tiffany announced a joint venture arrangement with Reliance Brands Limited to enter the Indian market. The company plans to open new stores in Delhi and Mumbai in 2019 and 2020. Additionally, the personal luxury goods market is expected to grow in the mid-single digits in the years to come and one can assume that Tiffany should also profit from the growth of the overall market.

(Source: Bain & Company)

We can also see in this chart, that the overall market was growing slowly in the years between 2015 and 2018 – very similar to Tiffany’s revenue development. And despite the economic moat that Tiffany clearly has, I expect the company to grow at a similar pace as the overall market as there are other companies, which can grow at an even higher pace and have stronger brand names.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

It is rather difficult to calculate an intrinsic value for Tiffany as we have some trouble to estimate the future cash flows. Due to the wild fluctuations of earnings per share and free cash flow it is difficult to estimate how much free cash flow the company can generate in the years to come. For the next fiscal year, management is expecting a free cash flow of $400 million (or even a bit higher). When looking at the free cash flow of the last decade we see numbers from $692 million to an even negative free cash flow. The average free cash flow during the last decade was $305 million, the average free cash flow for the last five years was $470 million.

Considering the wild fluctuations, it probably makes sense to use an average and for our intrinsic value calculation we take $470 million as basis (and therefore an even higher number than management’s expectations). Additionally, we assume that Tiffany can grow 6% annually for the next ten years (a growth rate similar to revenue growth of the last ten years) and assume 5% growth for perpetuity following that (reflecting the economic moat). Taking these numbers and assuming a 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $84 for Tiffany. Considering the wild fluctuations, we see for Tiffany in the last decade, I am very reluctant to use a higher growth rate than 6% for Tiffany and it would also make sense to include a margin of safety to reflect the higher levels of uncertainty.

Better Alternatives

One can have different opinions about Tiffany and discuss if it is a great company and a good investment right now. But even when assuming that Tiffany is a good buy right now and a solid long-term investment, there seem to be better picks among specialty retailers and in the high-end luxury jewelry segment. Two French companies I like to mention are Hermès International (OTCPK:HESAF) and the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF).

We mentioned above, that Tiffany is listed on the 83rd spot on the list of the most valuable global brands – according to Interbrand – which is certainly demonstrating the strong brand name the company has. Hermès however is listed on the 32nd spot on the same list and LVMH is listed with several brands among the top 100: Louis Vuitton is on place 18, Dior is on place 91 and Hennessy is on place 98.

Two other metrics we pay close attention to are the gross margin and return on invested capital as both numbers can indicate a wide economic moat. First of all, we look at the gross margin and see a clearly higher margin for LVMH as well as Hermès over the last decade (Tiffany could actually improve its gross margin over the last few years and reduce the gap to the two French companies).

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at return on invested capital, LVMH and Tiffany actually present a quite similar picture and, in some years, Tiffany could report a higher RoIC and in other years LVMH. But Hermès is showing once again a clear outperformance over the entire decade.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And aside from these two metrics, LVMH and Hermès are both demonstrating higher levels of stability and consistency when looking at revenue, earnings per share or free cash flow. And while Tiffany could report low-to-mid-single-digit growth, LVMH and Hermès could mostly grow in the double digits. And moving forward, LVMH as well as Hermès are a serious competition for Tiffany with a much stronger brand and a real competitive advantage.

Conclusion

For quite some time I had Tiffany on my watchlist and I also considered it to be one of the better companies with a solid moat due to its strong brand that could outperform the market. But after analyzing Hermès as well as LVMH, I am not so impressed any more. Tiffany seems like a solid business and certainly has a recognizable and strong brand name, but compared to LVMH or Hermes it is very hard to find a compelling reason to invest in Tiffany and not in one of the two French luxury good companies. The only two reasons I could come up with, is the valuation and the dividend. Tiffany is trading much closer to its intrinsic value than LVMH or Hermès (although I still see Tiffany as slightly overvalued) and with a dividend yield of 2.53% and 17 consecutive years of dividend raises with an average 12.5% dividend increase over the last decade, the stock could be interesting for dividend investors.

