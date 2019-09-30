Rethinking Retirement: Why Low Or No Yield May Be Better Options

I recently discussed the value of pursuing a high quality investment strategy comprised of growing businesses riding secular trends that had sustainable competitive advantages. Someone thoughtfully raised the question of how they could apply a similar high quality filter to higher yield businesses, which made me reflect on why they believed a high quality strategy in lower yielding growth businesses couldn’t work for them, even in retirement.

I’ve often puzzled over why retirees gravitate towards high-yield strategies to support their retirement. High-yield dividend plays often come with significant risk, with the high-yield itself sending a warning signal about an impending dividend cut. There have been numerous examples in recent years. One of the most notable was Kinder Morgan (KMI), a high-yielding favorite which slashed its pay out by almost 75% in 2015. Other businesses to do so recently include L brands (LB), Arconic (ARNC) and CBL Associates (CBL). Some businesses such as Centurylink (CTL) have in fact cut dividends multiple times over the last few years.

The attraction of investing in high dividend payers is easy to understand. In theory, these are businesses that on paper offer the promise of a steady cash flow, a fixed stream of regular, reliable payments. If selected well, these payments may even grow over time. It becomes easy to manage cash flows and retirement expenses around a definite income stream.

However what’s often not clear about these high yielders is that in many cases they don’t have sufficient growth opportunities to reinvest capital. They often have major secular headwinds that they are pushing up against, and there is no likelihood that they will be able to make these payments in the near term, let alone the long term. That’s problematic for retirees because retirement lasts a long time, and being able to depend on a fixed income stream is important. Being invested in businesses with secular headwinds doesn’t auger well for sustainable income through the full duration of a 15-20 year retirement.

The allure and attraction of an 8% or 9% dividend yield on paper needs to be balanced against the reality that these dividends will actually be paid out in the near term, let alone in the longer-term.

In fact, retirees may be much better off avoiding a high or moderately high yielder and instead focussing their attention on the steadily growing, competitively advantaged business that benefits from long term tailwinds and which gains consistent, steady traction over the years, growing revenue, compounding earnings growth and reinvesting capital back into business to create additional wealth for shareholders.

One of the issues that retirees often wrestle with the low yield, fast grower is an inherent fear that the volatility of a particular stock will be so great that prices may meaningfully decline at the time they look to sell down stock to realize income, such that they will have to meaningfully eat into their principal. What's often lost in such an analysis is that a very high quality business with a strong secular growth story is often able to significantly increase capital value over a long term period. Thus, while there may be temporary drawdowns as markets decline, over time, the trend for these businesses is a stock price that marches on an upward trajectory consistent with earnings generation.

Lets take 2 examples for a retiree that is looking to realize a steady 5.4% yield on their investment, a modest and arguably not unreasonable yield. In each case, I’ve assumed an investment of $100,000 to produce a targeted income of $5,400 at the end of each year, with stock sold yearly to make up any dividend shortfall. I used a 5 year period, starting in September 2014 till September 2019 to consider outcomes.

Investment in Centurylink

Centurylink, a moderately high yielder, offered a dividend yield of approximately 5.4% on investment for anyone that bought in September 2014. At that time, it was a $40B business, not unknown by any stretch. The business paid out a dividend of $2.16 per share on a share price that was approximately $40 in September 2014.

Our retiree starts out in September 2014 with 2,500 shares for a $100,000 investment which nets them approximately $5,400 in dividend income. In 2014, the payout ratio for Centurylink was over 160%, meaning that Centurylink was paying out significantly more than what it was actually earning as a business. Centurylink continued to pay out its $2.16 dividend even as its core business continued to decline over the next few years. The secular headwinds that Centurylink was running into were increasingly obvious. Centurylink's core business was selling landline subscriptions to consumers, who were increasingly terminating landline service and adopting alternatives, either going cellular only or pursing Voice over IP services. In 2014, Centurylink was a business that had failed to post revenue growth for any of the preceding 3 years, seeing declining revenue over the period since 2012.

In spite of its declining fundamentals, Centurylink continued to pay out the $2.16 dividend per share over 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Centurylink’s yield continued to get increasingly more attractive as its share price declined, however its declining business fundamentals resulted in a payout ratio which continued to increase as profitability further declined 25% over this time.

Eventually in late 2018, Centurylink took some decisive action in the face of declining fundamentals and profitability and slashed its dividend to $1.00 per share, a 54% haircut. In 2019, our retiree now has only $2,500 coming in, and thus has to sell Centurylink's shares to cover the difference. Unfortunately this share sale is a hard one to swallow given that that the Centurylink share price has declined substantially to just to $10.00, from the initial $40 at the time of the investment. In September 2019, to fund the almost $2,900 annual gap in the yield, our retiree has to sell a whopping 250 shares.

So to summarize this investment on this modestly high yielder, a retiree who started off with a $100,000 investment in Centurylink has been able to achieve their 5.7% yield over 5 years. However it has cost them 250 shares to do so. They have received $29,500 in dividends over this period however the value of their investment has plummeted a massive $78,000, with the Centurylink investment now also standing at just over $22,000 at the end of this time. Overall, they have experienced a fairly dramatic decline in their assets for the promise of a potentially consistent, high dividend yield.

CenturyLink still stands at an enticing yield today. At 7.5%, its yield is high enough to have people actively looking at it as a robust source of dividend income, yet not so high as to send warning bells for anyone evaluating its dividend. Unfortunately, the business fundamentals remain as challenged today as they did previously. Landline phones continue to decline and Centurylink's DSL business won't fill the shortfall. In the company's enterprise business, dedicated MPLS networks are being spurned in favour of multi tenanted solutions that offer lower cost.

Investment in Mastercard

Mastercard (MA) on the other hand was a classic low yielding dividend stock at the end of 2014. The business offered a yield of just 0.5%, hardly enough to get a retiree dependent on dividend income out of bed excited at the prospect of a meaningful cash payout from the business. However what the company did have in spades was a powerful business model, strongly leveraged to secular tailwinds that were growing meaningfully. In fact, Mastercard was a business that was growing revenue at a mid double digit growth rate in 2014 (13% to be exact). The company was, and still is, in the midst of a multi decade shift from cash based payment to digital payments. This was a market that the company at the time believed was penetrated at less than 10%. Growth in digital payments was being spurred by increases in mobile point of sales systems, and an increasing shift to e-commerce, all things which enhanced the prospects of Mastercard.

At $75/share in September 2014, our retiree gets 1,333 Mastercard shares for their $100,000. Our retiree in Mastercard received almost $0.6 in dividends in their first year of ownership from September 2014, or $800 in income, requiring them to sell nearly 50 shares in September 2015 to obtain $5,400 in income. What is interesting to observe in the Mastercard analysis is that Mastercard's strong revenue growth and cash generation increases over time leading to increasing dividend payments per share. The effect of this is so powerful such that our retiree picks up progressively more dividend income from fewer shares. It is also interesting to note that Mastercard's fantastic compounding of its earnings per share leads to a progressively increasing share price, which leads to the retiree having to sell fewer and fewer shares. Even though our retiree's share balance has declined almost 168 shares, our retiree has turned their $100,000 investment in Mastercard into a massive $327,000, a gain of almost $227,000 even though almost 15% of the initial share base has been sold (roughly the same percentage base as in the case of the Centurylink example)!.

Takeaways

First and foremost, I hope this example illustrates the importance of understanding what you own. The Centurylink investment is just typical of a common approach to yield. People see a headline number without understanding the underlying dynamics of the business, how it makes money and the secular forces or headwinds impacting it, and assume the yield is safe. Centurylink isn’t an isolated incident. The same example plays out across other high yielders such as Kinder Morgan, CBL Associates, L Brands and Arconic. Only the names and industry forces are different.

More importantly, I hope this shows that selecting a really high quality portfolio of businesses that experience strong secular growth can benefit any individual whether young millennial or retiree, not only comfortably meet their retirement needs but even potentially leave a very handy nest egg for the future. It’s not just Mastercard that could have provided this result above. Other low yield, high growth secular stories like Visa (V) or even no yield names like Adobe (ADBE) or Salesforce (CRM), strong businesses riding growth in the cloud, could have provided a similar result.

Of course, merely carefully selecting these businesses riding these strong industry tail winds isn’t all that’s needed. Assessing the duration of competitive advantage, how long the secular tail wind is likely to last and then having the conviction to stay on for the ride is also an equally challenging part of the process. However if done correctly, these types of business are more likely to result in a comfortable retirement with a secure income stream from stock sales than simply gravitating to the most attractive high yielders. A high quality growth portfolio can actually benefit those actually in retirement, not just those planning for retirement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.