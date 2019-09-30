Micron Q4 F'19 Earnings: All In Order, Despite Friday's Ghastly Market Reaction - Buy

It appears that the Street was looking for an inflection point or bottom on margins in the quarter, whereas next quarter’s forecast implied more downside.

This reaction is simply unjustified. Micron’s transformation into a less cyclical play with more stable margins, along with a vastly improved return-on-capital, is very much on track.

Despite a beat on revenue and eps, the knee-jerk market reaction was sharply negative; the share was down 11% (loss of $5.1bn market value) last Friday.

This article is a short but unequivocal refutation to the negative market reaction of Micron after 4q f’19 results last night, where the market shaved about $5.1bn off the company’s worth, making the last trading day (Friday September 27th) the largest one-day decline in the company’s value in four years.

It appears that the street was looking for an inflection point or bottom on operating margins in this August quarter (4q f’19) , whereas the next quarter’s forecast indicates a less than perfect turn. Although the CFO explicitly stated the rationale (see below) for the apparent slippage, the market – caught in its (absurd) fixation with next quarter’s guide – was simply not listening.

And therein the opportunity.

Barring further global macro-economic uncertainty or convolutions in the US/China trade-spat, the slide provides an excellent entry point into a powerful digital-memory secular story of improving fundamentals coupled with a dirt-cheap valuation. Read on.

The Market’s Misunderstanding

My last article on Micron, (published 25 June ’19 on the eve of the previous quarter’s earnings release) Micron: Fear Of Inventory Impairment Fueled By Trade Spat Is An Opportunity, delves in detail into the company’s changing paradigm, (summary in valuation section below). That article captured the +40% bounce in Micron’s share, as investors seemed mesmerised by the trade-spat tweetstorm rather than the fundamentals. The thesis was further cemented by Friday’s earnings release, but alas, Mr Market’s perception is scarred by its ‘memory’.

Summary of 4q f’19 Earnings and Outlook

For the quarter reported Micron actually exceeded the street consensus, both on reported revenue (actual $4.87bn vs consensus $4.56bn) and eps (actual non-gaap $0.56 vs consensus $0.49). The crux of my bullish view since June - that operating margins are hovering at the trough, and will continue to ascend without a recurrence of grim impairment charges to inventory - cannot be faulted. The improving demand was evidenced in both segments, despite the trade spat: DRAM business showed an approximate 1% sequential revenue increase NAND revenue was up 5%; most importantly, overall operating margin was 13.3% versus a previous cyclical trough of -12.9% in February ’12 (including inventory write-off). One could not ask for more evidence of the company’s paradigm shift in profitability.

The market’s savage reaction stemmed from the outlook for the next quarter. Although revenue forecast is distinctly above current street consensus (Guide $5.0bn vs consensus $4.76bn), Micron forecast eps is a range of 39-53 cents (midpoint 46 cents), whereas current market consensus is 47 cents.

Never in my career has so much fuss been made over a penny, culminating in a loss of $5bn market value!

The market reaction dispels any notion of ‘perfect capital markets’ that I may have held. Particularly if Mr Perfect Capital Market had bothered to read the CC’s Q&A session where the margin slippage in next quarter’s outlook was explicitly explained. From the Conference Call:

John Pitzer, Analyst:

Yes. Good afternoon, guys. Congratulations on the solid results given the macro uncertainty. I guess I have several questions, just around the guidance gross margins for the fiscal first quarter. If you look at the incremental, you think you're still getting from IMFT that's more than offset by kind of the change in depreciation and yet you still kind of getting sort of a 400 basis point drop sequentially in gross margin on kind of flattish to up revenue. And I know you guys don't comment about future pricing, but can you talk about other puts and takes around mix that might be negatively impacting kind of the gross margin and I guess given that the incremental cost of IMFT is probably driven by you taking receipt of the whole joint venture in the month of November. Why wouldn't that hit get higher as you go into the fiscal second quarter and have it for the full quarter.

David Zinsner, Micron CFO:

Okay. So yes, let me kind of walk through a little bit of the puts and takes. Obviously pricing is a factor in the expectations around gross margins for the first fiscal quarter. And of course, we don't talk necessarily about forward pricing. But the second piece is cost. And as Sanjay mentioned, our cost declines for fiscal 2020 in total will be kind of high-single digits that's lower than the cost declines we got in fiscal 2019 versus fiscal 2018. And so we are seeing a slower rate of cost declines for DRAM, and that's of course something we've indicated was coming given the complexities that we face in as we migrate nodes. And as we talked about obviously on the NAND side, we're going to have very minimal cost declines as we kind of transition to replacement gate. So those are certainly factors in that, and I would tell you that the first quarter cost declines are very minimal. The third piece is mix. If you look at the mix from just a move to high value solutions, that of course is positive, but what is overshadowing that is the mix of NAND and DRAM. And of course, NAND has a lower gross margin than DRAM. And we will see likely a higher mix of NAND next quarter which will affect gross margins negatively. And then as you pointed out, there's two kind of unusual items I guess in the quarter. One is the change in the useful life of NAND equipment that will be positive, but more than half of that will be offset by underutilization expenses associated with IMFT. So those are kind of all the puts and takes of gross margins. I think it's likely that it will be a little higher from Q1 to Q2 in terms of underutilization expenses, but it was somewhat in the noise. We might be a little bit lower than $150 million of underutilization expense in fiscal Q1, and we might be a little higher than that in fiscal Q2.

Translation

Just to elaborate explicitly for ‘omniscient’ Mr Market, the margin slippage in Micron’s forecast for the next quarter is due to:

A mix issue, where Micron intentionally reduced DRAM output recently, that will result in NAND – a significantly lower margin product – being a larger part of the mix for the next quarter.

The intentional cut in DRAM output for next November’s quarter, to align a temporary imbalance in supply/demand will lead to a higher fixed-cost absorption, hence some transient slip in margin.

More Analyst Myopia

As I scoured the CC, searching for information that might have led to Micron’s fall, I discovered this interaction:

Harlan Sur, Analyst:

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. On your fiscal 2020 DRAM outlook for high-single digits cost reductions versus fiscal 2019, is that how we should think about your longer-term annualized cost down profile given the higher complexity capital intensity that you are aligned? Or are there some impacts from the pullback in utilizations, drawdown of your own inventories and/or maybe a slower 1Z transition that's impacting the cost down profile as well?

David Zinsner, CFO Micron:

We definitely have some underutilization expenses in DRAM. Certainly we have that built into our expectations for the first fiscal quarter. It may last into the second fiscal quarter. And so that certainly is an impact, but I would tell you that over time as complexity of these nodes goes up and as capital intensity goes up, the cost declines are going to become more challenging. So the high single-digit will probably not be something we can routinely do year-to-year.

The enormity of this analyst’s error, that cost improvements are limited hereon and hence a negative, can only be understood via a historical perspective. An excerpt from my previous article:

Distinguishing Memory’s Past from the Future

Now to the most important point distinguishing the past from the present/future. For the last two decades quantum leaps in all aspects of memory design and manufacturing have permitted massive cost improvements every year: in areal density (cells compressed in a wafer of silicon, including yield improvements in the silicon substrate ); design & circuitry (e.g. going from single Dimensional wafers to 2 to3 D; higher bandwidth through innovations in circuit design; using lithographic cutting tools (cf magnetic cutters) to reduce waste… the rate of technological progress in digital memory was so rapid that if a supplier couldn’t get its inventory out of the door in a given quarter, it was virtually worthless in the next because some other supplier that had kept pace with the digital beat offered a superior product at a lower price!.

The graph below illustrates the frenetic pace of cost declines. More importantly the graph shows how the pace of innovation and manufacturing progress has decelerated. The 3 global DRAM suppliers estimate the current rate of improvement in cost/gigabyte is 5% pa. Why? Simply because the industry is reaching the upper bounds in miniaturisation, wafer yields, material physics... It’s a perfect example of the law of diminishing productivity: in the early stages of a product lifecycle, the cost improvements are massive, but later, constraints in manufacturing, design and even the natural laws of material physics lead to smaller and less frequent improvements.

In summary, the decline in cost improvements is simply the corollary of reduced risk of inventory obsolescence. As cost/productivity improvements become more elusive, this reduces the risk of Micron’s inventory going to trash if not sold in a given quarter; Micron is assured its inventory has a longer shelf life…and thus unfolds an oligopoly of disciplined suppliers who stand to benefit from higher profit margins!

Valuation: Micron’s transformation merits a higher rating!

My last article on Micron, published (25 June ’19) on the eve of the previous quarter’s earnings release Micron: Fear Of Inventory Impairment Fueled By Trade Spat Is An Opportunity, delves in detail into the company’s changing paradigm: the transformation in the digital memory industry, moving to a disciplined oligopoly with an imperative of improving profit-margins and the return-on-capital after two decades of frenzied consolidation; a secular and rising demand curve, derived from a more diverse range of industries, paving the way for a rosier future.

The root of the market’s misunderstanding lies in Micron’s outlook. Doubtless the market’s misunderstanding may prevail until the penny on next quarter’s consensus is trimmed, but that penny should have ZERO bearing on the intrinsic value of a company, the present value of the company’s future earnings to perpetuity! Micron has proved its credentials as a less cyclical play that is capable of generating a positive operating margin at the industry’s nadir, a start contrast to to the past. For more detail on the past margin record and associated inventory write-offs please see my Instablog here: Micron Inventory Days And Margins.

Abstracting for the margin slippage forecast for the next quarter – for reasons that seem perfectly legitimate – my Micron thesis appears very much intact.

The valuation graph above speaks a thousand words:

See the EV/EBITDA ratio a WHISKER SHY OF A 10-yr low.

Conversely gross & operating margins demonstrate the dampened cyclicality – about 12% operating margin guided for the next quarter will mark the low in this cycle, versus steep losses historically.

ASP's have unequivocally bottomed - future looks increasingly rosy, affirmed from multiple sources.

The Market’s myopic fixation with the penny from next quarter’s forecast has created a $5.1bn opportunity today. In the next year, as Micron flexes it’s new operating leverage on rising ASP’s of DRAM/NAND unit pricing, I expect the share to breach $100, a 10X PE multiple on a multi-year plateau of EPS around $10 (last peak: $11.95 in f’18). Buy!

