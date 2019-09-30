Micron: Buy The Dip For A Huge Windfall

Summary

Shares of Micron have slid double digits after the company reported fourth-quarter results, despite beating Q4 expectations and guiding to the upside for Q1.

Investors are worried about Micron's excess NAND inventories, but strength in DRAM is still pushing Micron's revenue guidance upward.

Huawei is another concern, but the company has applied for a waiver to resume sales that would mitigate the current environment.

Cost per bit has also improved on both products. Unlike in the last down cycle, Micron has maintained positive earnings and a far stronger balance sheet.