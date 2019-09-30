HYG: It's Time To Reconsider High Yields

In 2007, I was a 19-year old stockbroker in training working at a stock-brokerage company, learning the ropes of the FINRA Series 7 exam. I will never forget going to my first training conference and being late to this two-week long cram session. The instructor was a seasoned stockbroker with at least 30+ years experience, who asked me, "Since you were late young man, what do all investors want"? Of course I replied, "Not to lose money"? Sure enough, that reply was wrong. The correct answer was all investors want dividends. That statement still is one of the most profound statements I have ever heard on Wall Street, and yet plays more true today than it did in 2007. Investors want paid for investing their money, period. As long-term interest rates have continued their declined, investors have become more aggressive in ways to produce these passive dividend incomes. From purchasing closed-end funds that own all kinds of mortgage backed securities, to purchasing high-yield junk bonds, investors still haven't learned their lesson since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. What I would like the investor to learn from this article, is how to be more educated on finding out what these high-yield funds own and how to train yourself to focus on total return, instead of just yield payment.

Lower Interest Rates & More Yield Risk Taking

As the Federal Reserve Bank continues to lower interest rates, investors are feeling pressure to earn more interest to survive in retirement. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren, explained his strong dissent from the central bank’s decision to cut interest rates last week, said Friday that lower rates could encourage businesses and consumers to borrow and take on “excessive risks.” President Rosengren pointed to the last recession, which he said was exacerbated by high debt levels. “Its important to note that high leverage does not generally cause recessions, but high leverage can be an amplifier that makes recessions more severe,” The Boston Fed President said. These statements sum up the hidden risk yield hungry investors are taking by chasing higher yields in a lower interest rate environment.

BBB Investment Grade Bonds Are One Grade Away From Junk

Another beneficiary of a Fed willing to cut rates to boost growth are funds tracking corporate debt. Years of significant growth in the U.S. corporate bond market have been accompanied by a steady decrease in overall credit quality and a trend toward higher leverage. As rates have continued lower, companies have taken advantage by issuing the most debt in any recent period. Roughly $80 billion in U.S. corporate bonds currently rated at BBB potentially could be downgraded below investment grade in 2019, according to the PIMCO fixed income research team. When you take a look back to the year 2000, net leverage of BBB rated non-financial corporates was 1.7x on average; in 2017, net leverage for these companies was 2.9x. This does suggest a greater tolerance from the credit rating agencies (MCO) for higher leverage, which in turn warrants even more caution when investing in lower-rated investment grade names, especially in sectors where earnings and multiples are more closely tied to the business cycle. Investors need to be really cautious purchasing funds with heavily weighted allocations in the BBB area, as they are vulnerable to downgrades and potentially lower prices in slower economic times.

High Yield Bonds Are Not High Yield Anymore

The $37 billion iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) took in more than $4 billion through the recent period below and nearly double its previous monthly record. Meanwhile, the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) has taken in over $3 billion in the same period this past summer.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With HYG yielding around 5.2% today, its hard to say that these bonds are anything but high-yielding. When you look at the below total return of HYG and compare it to the iShares 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), its hard to say at all that high yields are an outperformer. If you've ever invested in bonds in the past, you're probably familiar with the inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates: "As interest rates go up, bond prices will go down." Though they are less sensitive to short-term rates, junk bonds do tend to follow long-term interest rates closely. High-yields have had the benefit of lower treasury rates as well. However, if you just owned U.S. treasuries, you could see that long-term treasuries have actually outperformed while not taking junk bond risk. The TLT is out-performing high yields by over 1,000 basis points.

When comparing these two funds side-by-side when it comes to credit quality and risk metrics, the investor is taking much more credit risk by chasing junk bonds then he or she is then of purchasing guaranteed U.S. Treasuries. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has an MSCI ESG Fund Rating of BB based on a score of 3.01 out of 10. The MSCI ESG Fund Rating measures the resiliency of portfolios to long-term risks and opportunities arising from environmental, social, and governance factors. ESG Fund Ratings range from best (AAA) to worst (NYSE:CCC). Thomson Reuters Lipper Global Classification ranks HYG in the 8th percentile within its peer group and in the 20th percentile within the global universe of all funds covered by MSCI ESG Fund Ratings.

Figuring Out The Risk Of Owning High Yields

How do you assess more accurately the default rate of a high-yield ETF or mutual fund? You could look at what has happened to the fund's total return during past downturns. If the fund's turnover is extremely high (over 100%), this may be an indication that near-default bonds are being replaced frequently. You could also look at the fund's average credit quality as an indicator; this would show you if the majority of the bonds being held are just below investment-grade quality at 'BB' or 'B' (Standard & Poor's rating). If the average is 'CCC' or 'CC,' then the fund is highly speculative ('D' indicates default). Lets take a look below at the HYG average credit quality:

Type Fund BBB Rated 1.35 BB Rated 49.77 B Rated 36.30 CCC Rated 9.98 CC Rated 0.62 D Rated 0.34 Not Rated 0.07 Cash and/or Derivatives 1.56

(Source: iShares)

Another pitfall to high-yield investing is that a poor economy and rising interest rates can worsen yields. Notable investor David Einhorn is taking action at Greenlight Capital (GLRE) shorting lower-end investment grade bonds and high yields. “Rating agencies have been complacent and allowed debt/Ebitda and debt/equity ratios to deteriorate without a corresponding reduction in credit ratings,” Einhorn wrote in his recent investment letter to clients. Please note that this is a trade for Mr. Einhorn as a hedge his overall long equity position, but nevertheless, I would not want to be on the other side of Mr. Einhorn's high yield short.

Another Bond Segment To Consider

Instead of trying to own the highest yielding bonds out there with junk credit quality, try considering a total return bond approach. If you want to be a passive investor within the iShares or SPDR ETF lineup, consider the iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Index ETF (AGG) or SPDR Bond Total Return ETF (TOTL). Owning different segments of the bond market will keep your fixed income holdings out of just junk rated securities. With AGG, you are purchasing the bond market as a whole with municipals, treasuries, corporate, MBS, and some high yield. If you purchase TOTL, you are gaining access to the Doubleline Fixed Income Team's expertise in mortgages and treasuries.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the past year, when equities sold off in late 2018, HYG corrected over -5% as well. The AGG and TOTL continued to appreciate in total return higher as they are positioned more defensively then HYG. You have to remember as a fixed investor, higher-yield does not always equal higher total return.

Summary & Forward Looking Statements

The purpose of this article was not to say to never own high-yield bond products. There is a time and place to consider purchasing high-yield funds like HYG and (JNK), but not when an economic cycle has run its course, or when you are only being paid 2.5% more than a treasury for that risk. As high yield spreads continue to narrow, managing credit risk becomes more challenging. When analyzing your fixed income funds, make sure you check out PortfolioVisualizer.com, and look at the credit quality. Doing this simple step could save you principal loss if the economy does indeed slow and junk rated funds start to suffer from defaults. Earning that 2.5% extra yield will not cover the defaults and discharges for taking on the added risk. Instead, look at building out a total return portfolio with other ETF's such as TOTL or AGG. You will thank yourself over the next few years as HYG and high yields become more volatile in price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGG, PONAX, DBLTX, SEMPX, JPST, SPLV, SPHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients on the above securities. Please consult your own financial professional in determining what investments are best for your suitability. These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and not personal financial advice to your own situation.