Green Plains Partners: Don't Be Deceived By The Distribution Yield

In late October 2018 I discussed the implications on ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) of its sale of ethanol logistics assets to parent company Green Plains (GPRE). The MLP's parent company has spent the last several quarters increasing its exposure to the protein market at the expense of its ethanol production operations, and this transition has been partly funded through the sale of its ethanol production assets. The sales by Green Plains of its ethanol production assets have also included the corresponding facilities' logistics assets, which is how Green Plains Partners found itself last year in the unique position of going through what was essentially a "reverse drop-down" with its parent in which the MLP sold logistics assets in exchange for its own units that were held by the parent.

The reverse drop-down was not necessarily all bad news for the MLP's unitholders given that it resulted in quick reduction to its number of units outstanding, taking the form of an effective unit buyback. At the same time, though, the transaction had a longer-term negative impact on the future overall EBITDA growth potential of Green Plains Partners inasmuch as it reduced the MLP's asset base at a time when it was already heavily exposed to its parent's ethanol operations. The subsequent 11 months have seen investors focus more on the negative impacts than on the nearer-term positive impacts: the MLP's units have delivered a total return (including its double-digit distribution yield) of -2.1% compared to a 11.3% total return for the S&P 500 index (see figure). While Green Plains Partners has fared well relative to its parent company's shares (total return of -36.2% over the same period), it has underperformed the broader market by a sizable margin.

Data by YCharts

The first challenge that Green Plains Partners has encountered over the last year has been several consecutive quarters of no distribution growth for the first time in its history. Its distribution yield has continued to increase over the same period to a seemingly-attractive 14.3% (see figure), but this is misleading: the yield increase has been due to the MLP's declining unit price rather than a rising distribution. Limited distribution growth was one of the possible consequences of the reverse drop-down that I covered in October 2018 and that result has certainly been borne out, to the detriment of existing unitholders.

Data by YCharts

The second challenge that the MLP has been dealing with has been the presence of continued low ethanol production margins in its parent company's operating environment. Green Plains continues to be a major ethanol producer despite its past asset sales, and this poor operating environment has prompted it to run at reduced utilization rates (80% or less in both Q2 2018 and Q2 2019 compared to 90% for the same quarter in previous years) even during the high-demand summer months. This has in turn been reflected in reduced volumes for Green Plains Partners in 2019 due to the reduction of its parent's ethanol production capacity over the same period. The MLP's storage and throughput volumes declined by almost 30% in Q2 2019 on a YoY basis, for example, while its terminal services and railcar segments also recorded substantially lower volumes over the same period.

An important consequence of these reduced volumes has been a substantial decline to the MLP's TTM EBITDA and corresponding decline to its overall distribution paid (see figure). Distributable cash flow has followed the MLP's EBITDA down, with its TTM DCF falling from $61.2 million in Q2 2018 to $51.1 million in Q2 2019. Likewise, the total distribution paid was reduced from $61.2 million to $49.3 million over the same period. Green Plains Partners has been able to maintain its distribution per unit and distribution coverage ratio over the last year due to an effective buyback of its units that was part of 2018's reverse drop-down. That said, this type of performance is more characteristic of an entity that is slowing reducing its operations than of one that is maintaining, let alone increasing, its market presence.

Data by YCharts

The primary challenge for the unitholders of Green Plains Partners moving forward will continue to be the MLP's heavy dependence on the operations of its parent Green Plains. The absence of diversified exposure to the rest of the ethanol production sector will cause the MLP's future earnings and distributions to continue to be constrained by the operating environment of its parent. The fact that the operating environment has been very bearish for over a year has weighed on the valuation of the MLP's units (see figure).

Data by YCharts

This does not, it should be noted, mean that Green Plains Partners is becoming less profitable; on the contrary, its trailing EBITDA per unit has increased over the last year as the reduction to its number of units outstanding has exceeded the reduction of its EBITDA over the same period (see figure). Under a different set of circumstances it could even be argued that a value investing opportunity was developing for Green Plains Partners in which buyers of its undervalued units would receive a hefty distribution yield while they waited for market sentiment to recover.

Data by YCharts

While some of the facts do support investor bullishness in Green Plains Partners, these are offset by other aspects of its unique situation. First, in the long-term it is not sustainable to become more profitable via asset sales: at some point a company runs out of assets to dispose of. This is especially true for MLPs given that the underlying MLP investment model is predicated on earnings growth via asset acquisitions. Second, this MLP's asset sales have been controlled by its parent Green Plains. Last year's sale of logistics assets, for example, was made because Green Plains was selling the corresponding production assets to Valero (VLO). Rather than diversify its exposure to the sector, in other words, Green Plains Partners is dependent on the operations of a shrinking number of ethanol production facilities.

Finally, the fact that Green Plains Partners is undergoing a reversal of the normal MLP growth process deprives its unitholders of one of the most attractive aspects of MLP investments: asset preservation. The fact that, in the case of Green Plains Partners at least, this lack of asset preservation in recent years has been due to declining investor sentiment rather than reduced profitability is unlikely to encourage those of the MLP's investors who have watched the value of their units shrink over the last year even after accounting for its hefty distribution. Green Plains Partners continues to be too reliant on a single company's operations for investor sentiment to be likely to reverse, especially given that the operating environment outlook for Green Plains is deteriorating. While Green Plains Partners is attractive on the basis of numbers alone, its underlying story continues to be pessimistic. My outlook for the MLP is neutral as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.