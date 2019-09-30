Veracyte: Exceeding Expectations In Genomic Testing

I am looking to invest in at least one genomic testing company, and I find Veracyte to be my number one choice.

When reviewing my speculative biotech portfolio, I realized that I have a few empty categories that I have yet to fill. The most troubling was the empty space for genomic testing. Admittedly, I have traded a few of the major tickers in this space because of the industry's momentum. Now, I am looking to take some of those profits and sprinkle them into some speculative investments. Veracyte (VCYT) has all the hallmarks of a speculative investment that could turn into a long-term hold. The company has had a strong 2019, in which, Veracyte continued the company's strong momentum and conveyed excellent results across the business. The company's stock has also performed well but still has room to run without being considered overbought.

I intend to review Veracyte and where it fits into the genomic testing industry. In addition, I lay out a case for a speculative investment in VCYT and how I plan to initiate a pilot position in the coming weeks or months.

Company Background

Veracyte is one of the leading genomic diagnostics companies that is attempting to advance early detection of disease and advise treatment choices while helping to determine the diagnosis. Every year, hundreds of thousands of thyroid and lung cancer patients are assessed, but their diagnosis can be vague in 15-70% of the cases. Veracyte is attempting to reduce that percentage with their current portfolio of products. Veracyte has three first-to-market tests for lung cancer, thyroid cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis "IPF". The company's RNA whole-transcriptome sequencing platform allows the company to make the most of the genomic content from each patient sample. This is achieved by using the company's machine learning to advance genomic classifiers that deliver actionable figures to help determine a diagnosis and define a treatment plan.

Veracyte's genomic tests include: Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier "GSC", Afirma Gene Expression Classifier "GEC", Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier, and Envisia Genomic Classifier (Figure 1).

Figure 1: VCYT Portfolio (Source: VCYT)

Figure 2: VCYT Portfolio Market Opportunity (Source: VCYT)

Together, these three tests could address a ~$2B global market opportunity (Figure 2). Obviously, we don't know how much of that market Veracyte will capture, but I can be confident Veracyte's tests will allow the company to claim the lion's share.

Executing Their Strategy

My primary reason for considering a Veracyte investment is due to their current performance and recent growth (Figure 3). In Q2, Veracyte reported record revenue of $30.1M, which was an increase of 32% over Q2 of 2018. This was driven by a substantial increase in genomic test volume of approximately 9,663 tests; which was an increase of 26% over Q2 of 2018. This increase has encouraged the company to raise their full-year revenue guidance to $119-122M.

Figure 3: VCYT Growth ((Source: VCYT))

Veracyte's Envisia Genomic Classifier for IPF is now in full effect in Q2 and is helping to drive Envisia's test volume. In addition, the number of institutions ordering the test increased by more than 100% from Q1. Veracyte believes they are on track to record 500,000 to 1K in Envisia tests for 2019. Veracyte's Percepta Classifier for lung cancer pulled in over a $1M in revenue in Q2, which is almost a 160% increase over Q2 of 2018. So, it appears the company's current tests are performing well on the market.

However, the company recently launched their next-gen Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier "GSC" which was developed using the company RNA whole-transcriptome sequencing platform that will help identify high-risk patients. At the moment, Percepta GSC has converted over 80% of the Percepta orders, so it appears the Percepta GSC is showing a quick adoption. In addition to sales, GSC did record a $3.5M in milestones from their collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The company's Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier "GSC recorded 8,789 tests, which was a 19% increase over Q2 of last year. Veracyte also experienced noteworthy growth year-over-year in Xpression Atlas commands for thyroid cases assumed to be cancer.

Growing within a Growing Industry

Another reason for looking into Veracyte is simply due to its industry. Genomic testing is not novel science; however, its demand is forcing the market to take a fresh look at the industry. The utilization of genetic testing is being expanded into so many different areas, which is driving demand for innovation. Physicians are looking to use gene data to modify surgery options and treatment decisions for their patients. With so many new gene therapies, cell therapies, targeted therapies, and sub-types of diseases, it is becoming essential for a physician to have as much information as possible about the patient to determine the best course of action. In the future, we should expect insurance companies to require genomic testing before patients or doctors are allowed to perform certain procedure or therapies to ensure it is the best option and reduce the chances of starting a hopeless endeavor.

Figure 4: Thyroid Cancer Surgery Statistics ((Source: VCYT))

In fact, the company's Afirma classifier is covered by all major health plans in the United States, which together insures in excess of 275M people. In addition, Percepta classifier is the first genomic test to achieve Medicare coverage for enhanced lung cancer screening and diagnosis. So, it appears that payers are already embracing genomic testing and Veracyte's products.

JNJ Collaboration

Perhaps Veracyte's most attractive quality is its collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to fast-track two of the company's vital lung cancer programs, comprising of the expansion of the first-to-market non-invasive nasal swab test for early lung cancer detection. Veracyte believes the nasal swab test has the potential to meaningfully progress the early detection of lung cancer, which is 2018, was estimated to kill approximately 1.8M people globally.

Figure 5: VCYT JNJ Collaboration Details ((Source: VCYT))

The company believes the addressable lung cancer diagnostic market to be in excess of $30B global opportunity. Veracyte estimates the value of the collaboration to be more than $50M (Figure 5).

Figure 6: Lung Cancer Survival Data ((Source: VCYT))

Veracyte expects to report nasal swab test data, along with the company's plans for the test before year-end. Obviously, having JNJ interested in Veracyte's products is a huge deal for the company and investors. Not only does it provide some funds, but it also provides notoriety for being JNJ's choice for lung cancer screenings.

Strong Financials

When looking at the financials, the company has about $192M with only $14M in debt (Figure 7). This healthy cash position looks to be safe as a result of the company's efficient use of cash. In fact, the company reported that the net cash used in Q2 for operating was $2.5M, which was a 21% improvement over Q2 of last year. What is more, the company expects to "achieve operating cash flow breakeven before the end of this year." I can't find too many genomic testing companies that are in a similar situation. To me, it appears that the company has the products, structure, and leadership to achieve long-term profitable growth.

Figure 7: VCYT Balance Sheet (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Veracyte's tests can provide the information needed from minimally invasive sampling and, at the same time, diagnosis. This advantage is driving the company success through all three clinical indications and is establishing the company as a leader in this field. Veracyte's recent Q2 earnings verify this success with revenue growth and an increase in genomic test volume growth across the portfolio. Veracyte is also advancing their pipeline by launching the company's next-gen Percepta Classifier in lung cancer while developing their nasal swab programs for early lung cancer detection. The company has a multi-product sales strategy that is allowing the company to grow, while still being cost-effective. As a result, the company has a healthy cash-position and is expecting to be cash flow positive by year-end.

Overall, the company has a first-to-market advantage, Medicare coverage, genomic classifiers, and biopharma collaborations to further support a speculative investment that could become a long-term hold.

What's My Plan? I am looking to enter VCYT in the coming weeks before they announce their Q3 earnings. I am going to start with a very small position due to the company's current valuations (Figure 8).

Figure 8: VCYT Valuations (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I accept that I will be paying a premium price for VCYT due to the industry's momentum driving up the price. On the other hand, I can't commit to a large position until the company can confirm they can grow into valuations that are in-line with the rest of the healthcare sector.

Looking at the daily chart (Figure 9), we can see how the stock has surged over the past year but has recently found a holding pattern between $24 and $27.

Figure 9: VCYT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I am going to wait and see if the $24 area can hold over the next couple of weeks. If it does, I will start with a small position and will add following a positive Q3 earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VCYT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.