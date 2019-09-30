The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In October

The rest of this article walks you through a methodical, evidence based, and reasonable approach to screening quality companies for attractive valuations so you can make smarter decisions with your hard-earned savings.

Dividend Kings considers MO, IMBYY, JNJ, UNH and EPD some of the best income growth investments you can make in October.

Buying above average to wonderful companies, at below average prices is the best way for long-term investors to exponentially compound their income and wealth over time.

This includes impeachment, trade talks, inverted yield curves, and grandstanding politicians making outrageous promises that have virtually no chance of ever becoming law.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Now (based on the Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential model)

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watch list, from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

Ignore The Political Chaos And Focus On The Fundamentals

Thanks to the 24-hour news cycle the media will drown you in scary-sounding news if you let it.

Trump might be impeached! Sell Everything!

Bernie Sanders is proposing a wealth tax designed to cut the net worth of billionaires in half within 15 years! Sell Everything!

China/US trade talks have just a 15% probability of achieving a breakthrough (per Moody's estimate) in October! Sell Everything!

Yield curve still inverted and recession risk at 37%? Sell Everything!

Fed is buying bonds in the Repo market for the first time since 2008? Sell Everything!

The cure for fear (and costly knee-jerk investment decisions) is facts. Here are the facts

it takes 67 Senate votes to remove a sitting president even if he's impeached. There is virtually ZERO chance this will happen.

it takes 60 votes in the Senate to pass any sweeping legislation like Sander's/Warren's wealth tax, a Green New Deal, or Medicare-For-All (so all ambitious campaign promises are likely DOA)

Even if currently planned tariffs go into effect, the Fed estimates 1.5% to 2.3% GDP growth next year - no recession likely (supported by economic data and trends)

Bond market's recession risk estimates have ranged from 36% to 48% over the past month, and according to the yield curve there is a 63% probability that no recession happens in 2020 even without a trade deal

What about the Fed's flooding the Repo market with bond-buying in recent weeks for the first time since the Great Recession?

The FACT is that prior to QE flooding bank reserves with $4.5 trillion the Fed was doing nearly daily repo actions to smooth out the $3 trillion ultra-short-term liquidity markets. There is no impending crisis, so investors can relax.

What ultimately matters to the broader stock market is the fundamentals, both in terms of economics and corporate earnings/cash flow growth. According to FactSet Research, the current consensus for S&P 500 EPS growth looks like this

1.3% growth in 2019 (trade war + 2018's 20% growth makes for tough comps)

10.6% growth in 2020 - though the average reduction in growth estimates is about 3% ahead of actual earnings season (4% to 7% is what I consider reasonable if no trade deal happens next year)

What about the broader economy? Well, recent economic reports have actually been better than expected. That's why the median consensus for US economic growth as estimated by the 15 most accurate forecasts MarketWatch tracks, continues to be for growth rates that don't imply a recession is looming.

1.5% growth in Q1 sounds scary, BUT we had 1.6% growth in all of 2016. How bad was "The Great Recession and bear market of 2016"? There was none.

But these are just model-driven estimates, and economists are famous for not seeing recessions coming. So let's look at the actual economic data, specifically 19 leading indicators that have forecast the last four economic contractions and the eight most sensitive ones (that fall the most before recessions begin).

Looking at these 19 indicators is how I personally decide how much of my monthly savings to invest in stocks and what kinds (defensive vs cyclical). I use David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid, which is updated every Friday. The stats table, which determines how much of my monthly savings get invested into stocks, is updated every two weeks.

The key things to know are that the green LD dot (8 most sensitive indicators, 1 of which is the yield curve) predicts where the red mean of coordinates or MoC dot will go if current conditions persist.

Over the last two weeks

average of all 19 indicators has gone from 23.9% above historical baseline to 24.5%

eight most sensitive indicators have from 25.7% above baseline to 26.1% above baseline

rate of month to month contraction has improved a bit

Now it's true that SOME indicators, like ISM manufacturing, have been decimated over the past year thanks to the trade war (11.7% above baseline vs 49.5% 12 months ago). But no indicator is below baseline and what ultimately determines whether or not the economy grows is the aggregate of all of them.

According to Mr. Rice, as long as the MoC is 20+% above baseline a recession is very unlikely to begin within a year. You can see this from how far above baseline the average of indicators was prior to the last three recessions.

In other words, as long as economic fundamentals remain this strong, no amount of yield curve inversions or political Chaos out of DC can cause a recession. And since 1945 we've had just two non-recessionary bear markets, meaning any pullback or correction that comes in the future (historically one occurs every six months) isn't likely to become the next great market crash.

BUT that doesn't mean that individual stocks can't become highly volatile due to sensational media headlines or politicians making crazy promises they know they have virtually no chance of fulfilling.

Let's take a look at one of the Dividend Kings' recommendations for the best dividend stocks to buy in October, 11/11 quality Super SWAN dividend hyper-growth legend UnitedHealth Group (UNH). Over the past 20 years, UnitedHealth's dividend growth has been nothing less than sensational.

43% CAGR payout growth meant that 0.1% yield on cost in 1999 became 52% by the end of 2018. Your $10,000 investment 20 years ago has paid you 256% times your initial investment in dividends alone. And 19.7% annualized total returns have more than quadrupled the broader market's.

THAT is the power of Super SWAN quality and a fast growth rate. But the Dividend King's motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always." In the words of legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt (40% CAGR total returns over 21 years), our goal is to "buy above-average quality companies at below-average prices."

When I first built the Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio (100% Super SWANs, like UNH, MSFT, SPG, O, V, MA, BA, TXN, NEE, NKE, etc) I didn't have my 10 metric valuation model so I ended up initially buying Fortress' starting UNH position at $247.

In 2019 UNH is worth about $214 and in 2020 about $240. But as the company has fallen during its recent bear market, created largely by regulatory uncertainty, i.e. "Medicare-for-All" concerns, I've been able to double down at reasonable prices (2020's $240 fair value or less).

UnitedHealth is the latest Fortress weekly buy, with us scooping it up for just $215 and 15 times earnings. Here's the power of buying a world-class company, at a reasonable price, or in the words of Warren Buffett "a wonderful company at a fair price."

FactSet Research consensus 5-year EPS growth forecast: 13.2% CAGR

Reuters consensus 5-year EPS growth forecast: 13.7%

Realistic long-term growth rate: 10% to 15%

Using the smaller consensus forecast, buying UnitedHealth at fair value can realistically earn you 14% annualized returns over the next five years, doubling your money.

The total return potential range, created by 10% to 15% growth and always assuming a return to 14.9 historical PE (what investors have paid for the company during similar growth rates and regulatory risks) is 10% to 17% CAGR.

Compare that to the 5% to 8% most asset managers expect the S&P 500 to deliver over that time. THIS is why a 2% yielding UnitedHealth, at a reasonable price, is such a good deal.

yield slightly better than S&P 500

growth rate twice as fast

dividend growth rate (over the next five years) likely to be three times as fast

2 to 3X greater total return potential

The goal of the Dividend Kings watch/valuation lists is to know what companies are worth owning (above average to excellent quality), what they are worth in any given year, and what kind of realistic returns they can generate.

The Dividend Kings' Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 9 total valuation lists, covering:

47 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America, who collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and c-Corps

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (182 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present five potentially excellent long-term dividend growth opportunities you can safely buy in today's frothy and uncertain market.

5 Great Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy In October

I recently bought $20,000 worth of Altria for my retirement portfolio, being "greedy when others were fearful" over the merger and vaping uncertainty hurricane.

Management's long-term guidance is for 7% to 9% growth, and it just raised mid-range guidance for this year to 6% from 5%, likely courtesy of buying back $1 billion in stock at the lowest valuation in a decade.

The analyst consensus is for 7% growth, and I model a 4% to 9% realistic growth range, using Morningstar's lowest possible growth estimate to be extra conservative (which is half the historical growth rate).

Even just 4% growth and multiple expansion to my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carenvele's 15.0 rule of thumb PE (16.4 is average PE on MO) results in stupendous 17% long-term CAGR total return potential.

In the meantime, you get to enjoy a safe 8.3% yield, which this dividend king (50 straight years of payout hikes) has only offered about 3% of the time over the past 25 years.

Imperial Brands is the lowest quality tobacco company on the Dividend Kings' master list, a level 7/11 average quality company, which means about 2% dividend cut risk. That's as low on the quality scale as we allow, and only recommend buying at high margins of safety for such companies.

IMBBY, due to cutting 2019 guidance (due to US vaping storm) to 2% sales growth and flat EPS growth, plunged 13% on September 26th. I used that massive overreaction to initiate a starter position in Imperial Brands for both Dividend Kings' Deep Value portfolio, as well as bought 50 shares for my retirement portfolio.

IMBBY's quality means that I personally consider it a good buy at a 20% discount to fair value or better. At a 36% discount, it's a strong buy, especially considering that 2020's fair value is likely to be about $35 making it 38% undervalued for next year's expected results. At 40% undervalued even a level 7 quality company becomes a "very strong-buy" which IMBBY is rapidly approaching.

Now I must point out that IMBBY is as speculative a dividend stock as I will ever recommend. This is not a growth powerhouse like PM or MO, who consistently deliver 7% to 9% long-term cash flow and dividend growth over time.

Imperial has grown EPS by 8.4% CAGR over the past 20 years, matching the results of higher-quality peers like BTI, MO, and PM (all of which I and the Dividend Kings own in several portfolios).

But over the past decade, IMBBY's growth has slowed to 3.2% CAGR, and 3% long-term growth is the consensus according to FactSet.

Thomson Reuters shows a consensus of 8.1% growth BUT that's beyond the 4% to 6% EPS growth management is guiding for and thus I consider it rather bullish.

However, notice how, even an Imperial Brands growing at just 3% was valued by real investors, risking real money, at 12.2 times earnings over time. Today it trades at just over a PE of 6! Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's rule of thumb for a "reasonable" price to pay for even slow-growing companies is a 15.0 PE, equating to a 6.7% earnings yield.

IMBBY is offering the chance for contrarian investors, to obtain the mirror image of that, a 15.9% earnings yield and a PE of 6. That means an earnings risk premium (earnings yield minus 10-year risk-free treasury yield) of about 14% or nearly quadruple the average for the broader stock market since 2000.

In other words, IMBBY's margin of safety is sky-high, courtesy of the lowest share price in 15 years but not supported by its fundamentals, which have continued to grow slowly over time. A BBB credit rating and decent debt/capital ratio (50% or less is safe for tobacco companies) with asset sales de-leveraging the company over time, indicate to me that this 11% yield is likely safe.

IMBBY doesn't have to grow at all to be a great long-term investment. 11% yield means that even earnings and cash flow per share merely stay stable, and the PE never rises from its depression-era multiple, you'd still earn double-digit returns (which the broader market can't hope to match over time) purely on the current dividend.

Management's guidance is for token dividend growth, slower than cash flow as it attempts to lower the payout ratio and retain more cash flow to pay down debt. But here is what a deep value opportunity Imperial represents today.

Imperial growing just 3% over time, and returning to a very low historical 12.2 PE could triple your investment over the next five years. That's the power of a double-digits safe yield, and a PE that's starting at half its historical fair value level.

If Reuters consensus growth is achieved (highly unlikely) then the best-case scenario for IMBBY investors buying today is a nearly quadrupling of their money via 31% CAGR total returns.

Of course, I can't stress enough that IMBBY is the lowest quality tobacco company I recommend you own.

MO is 8% of my retirement portfolio (risk limit 12%)

IMBBY is 0.3% of my retirement portfolio (risk limit 2.5%)

I am personally capping my position size at 2.5% and that's only if Imperial were to fall to even more absurd levels, with its long-term thesis (ability to sustain current dividend over time) intact. Specifically Imperial would only become 2.5% of my portfolio if it fell another 50% in a completely absurd market panic, to a PE of 3, and a safe yield of 20%.

And even then I'd still have room for up to 2 limit orders worth of Altria, should it fall to $38. That's when I'd hit my portfolio's tobacco risk limit of 16% and would no longer buy any tobacco company, regardless of how attractive valuations got.

JNJ is the second-largest holding in Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio, serving as a highly defensive safe source of nearly 3% yield. With a recession-resistant business model that grows 5% to 8% over time, this Super SWAN dividend king (57-year dividend growth streak) is arguably the safest dividend stock in the world. That's courtesy of one of just 2 AAA credit ratings in corporate America (higher than the US Treasury's) giving it access to average borrowing costs of under 2% (also lower than the US government).

JNJ is the classic Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price" right now, with a 2019 fair value of $128 and 2020 fair value of $135.

A JNJ growing 5% to 8% over time, in our modern healthcare regulatory environment is fairly valued at 15.5 times earnings.

The current long-term growth consensus is 6.7% CAGR which combined with JNJ's fair value and 3% yield could realistically deliver double-digit total returns. This Super SWAN dividend king, who is historically 60% less volatile than the S&P 500 over time, is possibly the lowest-risk way of achieving market-beating total returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Enterprise Products Partners is the highest quality midstream stock in America, and the only reason it's been in a bear market so long is that it was 35% overvalued back at its 2015 peak. Enterprise historically grows at 5% to 6%, with growth rates being volatile due to the timing of growth project completion.

Enterprise is expected to grow over time at 4% (Factset consensus) to 12% (Reuters) and I consider the FactSet estimate more realistic. Enterprise is worth $33 in 2019 and about $34 in 2020 and today trades at a 14% discount to this year's fair value and 16% to next year's.

The 6.1% yield is extremely safe, backed up by long-term fixed-rate and volume committed contracts with hundreds of investment-grade customers. It also enjoys a rock-solid balance sheet, with debt/capital of 51% (60% or less is safe in this industry) and ties ENB, MMP, and TRP for the highest credit rating of any midstream operator.

Using 4% growth (FactSet consensus estimate) and a return to EPD's modest 11.3 historical price/EBITDA, we can see that 13% CAGR long-term returns are possible. Using Reuters' overly bullish 12% estimate, EPD might generate 23% CAGR total returns in a best-case scenario.

Earning 6.1% safe yield growing steadily over time and nearly doubling your investment over five years, makes EPD a great choice for anyone that doesn't mind a K-1 tax form (tax-deferred distributions).

What if none of these five dividend growth stocks are your cup of tea? That's where the rest of this article comes in. So let's walk you through a methodical and disciplined approach to screening quality companies for valuation, to help you make consistently reasonable and prudent decisions for your financial goals.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "Buy, Sell, Hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always - more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 27th)

Even with the market near all-time highs, you can see that at least according to Morningstar there are plenty of quality names available at bargain prices. Morningstar's long-term growth outlook for Imperial is a bit more bullish than mine, which is why I disagree that it's 55% undervalued, though I concur it's a screaming bargain as long as you maintain good risk management on the company.

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to Buy, Strong Buy, and Very Strong Buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with, but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (which matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar considers 4- or 5-star Buys and Strong Buys.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 27th)"q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there are a lot more 4- and 5-star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimated fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings). This is why Super SWAN BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the king of passive investing, is a 4-star stock, despite being just 10% undervalued per Morningstar's estimate.

Dividend Kings considers BLK's fair value to be $488 in 2019, meaning we estimate it's 9% undervalued, basically agreeing with Morningstar that it's currently a good buy.

However, while a 4- or 5-star Morningstar stock is usually a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of its recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs-powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example:

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but for popular momentum stocks (like many tech names), they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, they assume much faster growth at Microsoft which will justify a 40% multiple expansion, which implies that Microsoft's growth rate in the future will be 14% CAGR (not impossible, but on the upper range of probable).

Here's Morningstar explaining how they think Nike is worth $98.

We maintain our fair value estimate on Nike of $98. Our fair value estimate implies a fiscal 2020 adjusted P/E of 34 and a 2019 EV/adjusted EBITDA of 24."

The last time Nike was near 34 PE was the bubble of 2015, after which the stock fell 24% over the next year.

Over the past 10 years, while growing at similar rates as analysts currently expect in the future (15% to 16.4% per FactSet and Reuters, respectively) Nike has averaged an EV/EBITDA of 17.5. In 2015 EV/EBITDA hit 25, then the stock crashed 24%.

Today it trades at 26, near where Morningstar claims is the new "fair value". Analysts can slap on any multiple they wish and proclaim it reasonable. The historical fact is that, over time, Nike growing at similar rates as currently expected, simply isn't worth 24 EV/EBITDA or 34 times earnings.

Bubbles can last a long time, but Nike's share price ALWAYS comes back to fair value (blue line) or even goes below it because no stock is a Wall Street darling all the time or forever.

Think that this time is different? That digital sales will power Nike to perpetually higher valuations? There was another famous time Nike Bulls thought that, 1999.

September 1999 Nike traded at a PE of 33, basically where it is now. Then too "digital changes everything" saw people pay an absurd price for Nike. 5 months later the stock had lost half its value. Today, when some analysts are slapping price targets as high as $150 on Nike (50 PE) you need to realize this stock is in a bubble and buying right now exposes you to significant valuation and short-term volatility risk.

How can you tell whether Morningstar's fair value estimates are reasonable or just plain crazy? By looking at objective metrics, like P/E ratios.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. That's the same rule of thumb that Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considered a reasonable multiple to pay for a quality company.

This is because P/E ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street, and 15.0 P/E being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 P/E) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck also considers 15 times cash flow to be prudent for most companies, as do all the founding Dividend Kings.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

(Source: Morningstar) data as of September 27th

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

Also keep in mind, P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and yieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

Historical P/E and a 15.0 rule of thumb are not perfect. 5-year average P/Es can give a false reading if something extreme happened, like a bubble or industry crash, causing the energy P/E ratio averages to become absurd.

This is why it's best to use the longest time period that corresponds to a company's expected growth rate. That will eliminate periods of short-term market insanity, such as when telecom tower REIT American Tower Corp. (AMT) traded at 86 times FFO in early 2000 (tech bubble). That stock fell 97% before bottoming in 2002 at a P/FFO of just 4, from which it then went on to deliver 29% CAGR total returns over the next 17 years.

This brings me to another important metric to check: price-to-cash flow, which replaces the P/E ratio for REITs, yieldCos, MLPs/midstreams, and many LPs.

Price-to-Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price-to-cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price-to-cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest-to-great cash flow multiple is a very high-probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price-to-cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows, and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price-to-cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 27th)

Again, historical price-to-cash flow estimates are not perfect. TerraForm Power (TERP), a level 8/11 quality yieldCo, was run into the ground and nearly bankrupted by its former sponsor SunEdison (which did go bankrupt). Brookfield Asset Management rescued it and turned it into a great high-yield dividend growth stock, which justifies a much higher valuation (though it is about 20% overvalued today).

Similarly, Waste Management (WM) trades at just 13.2 cash flow, less than Pfizer (PFE). WM is a 1 star Morningstar stock while Pfizer is a 5-star stock. Here's what Dividend Kings thinks about those two companies

Waste Management: 50% overvalued: Hold or consider trimming

Pfizer: 4% undervalued, reasonable buy

You want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10).

PE/Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price) And Putting It All Together

According to Chuck Carnevale, a 15 P/E is prudent for most companies, even slow-growing ones. But if a company is able to grow especially fast (over 15% over time), it deserves a higher multiple. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billion-fold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation), can likely achieve 5-10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000, the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 6.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher-than-normal P/E (or price-to-cash flow). This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6-2.7 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of 1, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast (some of those growth estimates are likely to be proven wrong).

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 27th)

FedEx is a great company, trading at a nice discount, which is why Dividend Kings Deep Value portfolio bought it. But it's PEG is not 0.39, which implies about 20% long-term growth (9% to 14% is realistic). Based on the analyst consensus of 13% per FactSet Research, FDX's PEG is 0.89.

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price", or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing, so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, Imperial Brands clears nearly all these screens, making it a great deep value buy.

Dividend King's Historical Discount To Fair Value: 36% (Very Strong Buy)

Morningstar's estimated discount to fair value: 55% (5 stars)

PE: 6.3 (vs. 12.2 historical average)

Price-to-cash-flow: 5.4 vs. 6.6 historical average

PEG: 1.9 (based on 3% CAGR analyst consensus for next five years)

Other than its PEG of 1.9 (still below the market's 2.6) Imperial Brands is indeed a deep value stock, appropriate for more risk-tolerant investors who keep their position sizes relatively small.

When you see all these valuation methods lining up and saying the same thing, that's when you can "bend it like Buffett" and back up the truck on a quality dividend blue chip, as I have been doing with Altria for several weeks and just did with Imperial Brands.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets, data as of September 27th) Bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

I maintain a master list that takes every company I track for Dividend Kings and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality.

7: average quality, seek 20% discount to fair value and limit to 2.5% of invested capital or less

8: Above-average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital.

9: Blue-chip company, limit to 5-10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value.

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital.

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of your invested capital.

A score of 7 is average quality, which means a 2% or smaller probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns (2% was the highest average cut during the 1990 recession, all other recessions were less).

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and, potentially, a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5-10 years, and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 27th)

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing - buying them when they are at their least popular ("Be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company with an untested business model in hopes it becomes the next Amazon (AMZN).

The goal is simply to buy quality blue chips whose fundamentals are firmly intact, and whose valuations are so ridiculously low that modest long-term growth can deliver 15-25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue chips to pop (sometimes 5-10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will, which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: Uncertainty Is The Only Certain Thing On Wall Street, So Focus On Making Reasonable And Prudent Long-Term Investments That Are Most Likely To Achieve Your Long-Term Goals

As part of my dedication to lifelong-learning (and as part of my job), I pay attention to far more news than is reasonable for most people.

impeachment

trade talks

inverted yield curves

Fed buying bonds to stabilize Repo market

crazy political promises that would be massively destabilizing to the economy if they actually happened

company-specific "news" that doesn't change the thesis but causes 10% to 20% crashes

These are things that you must not just make peace with, but embrace as the source of great long-term buying opportunities.

Remember that stocks are not just letters and numbers on a screen, but true ownership in a company, staffed by thousands or millions of employees and run by competent and trustworthy management (the companies worth owning that is).

Management is who we trust and pay very well to stay on top of all the risks that can cause growth to slow, halt or reverse. Companies don't grow earnings, cash flow and dividends (i.e. shareholder value) because nothing bad happens, but despite something bad always happening.

As long as you follow a sound policy of quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always, you have little to fear from whatever short-term insanity may come out of DC or what happens with the economy this year or next.

UNH, JNH, and EPD are all attractive opportunities for income growth investors seeking to put new savings to work with very little long-term risk in October. Altria is a 9/11 quality dividend king who is offering a recession-resistant safe 8.3% yield and some of the best risk-adjusted long-term return potential you can find today.

Imperial Brands is a more speculative choice, whose safe 11% yield and depression-era like valuation make for an attractive opportunity for deep value contrarians like myself.

Just remember to size your position according to your personal risk tolerances and leave plenty of room to add more should the fundamental thesis remain intact but the market offer even better bargains in the future.

No matter what your personal needs may be, the core investing principles of buying above average quality income-producing assets at below-average prices will always remain sound, reasonable and prudent.

As Chuck Carnevale likes to point out, there are no true "value" or "growth" stocks, just companies that either grow or destroy shareholder value (cash flow, earnings, and dividends) and that are trading at attractive or unattractive valuations.

As long as you understand your needs you can use a step-by-step valuation approach to any watchlist of quality companies to make reasonable choices with your savings over time.

high safe yield

fast dividend growth

deep value/maximum return potential

These are just a few major types of dividend stock strategies you can use to build a portfolio that best meets your long-term needs.

I personally have a long-term goal of

30% Super SWANs (like UNH)

30% high-yield deep value (like MO or IMBBY)

30% double-digit dividend growers (like LOW, HD, TXN, V, MA, MSFT)

10% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - the king of global hard asset management

There is some overlap between these strategies, and my portfolio will never be truly complete. Each week I put new savings to work, into reasonable and prudent companies that are trading at attractive valuations and whose management and corporate culture I trust to work very hard so one day I don't have to.

