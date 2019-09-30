Dorel Industries: Attractive Dividend Amidst Tariff Impact

Company is still expected to grow at a steady pace and has an attractive dividend yield of 8-9%; we deem this divided to be safe.

The company has been impacted by tariffs on Chinese imports causing a stock decline of ~75% over the past 2.5 years.

Investment Thesis

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCPK:DIIBF or DII) is a diverse business with three distinct product lines. The company has seen a return to top line growth in 2018 and 2019 following disappointing results in the years before. The stock is currently yielding an attractive forward dividend of ~8 - 9% which we believe is fairly safe given a decent balance sheet. The threat of tariffs looms on the business and impact is to be seen however we expect steady growth going forward supplemented by M&A activity.

Company Overview

DII is a Canadian company involved in the sale and distribution of a wide consumer product portfolio. The company is listed on the TSX operating three distinct product lines which make up roughly 1/3 of total revenues each:

The juvenile segment consists of products such as car seats and strollers. DII also sells other juvenile products under various brand names such as Safety 1 st and Cosco.

and Cosco. The Leisure segment involves the sale of bicycles and other related products. Cannondale and Schwinn are the most popular products in the leisure segment.

The Home segment sells ready-to-assemble step stools, furniture, and futon among other items.

Dorel brands; Source: investor presentation

The other key highlights include:

The company’s success is influenced by its sourcing capabilities, importing and distribution capabilities, and relationships created with merchant retailers

The company expects growth in the long term to influenced by acquisitions and organic growth initiatives

The company's operating results (EBIT) for the second quarter of 2019 grew by 11%. The results exceeded management's expectations as EBIT reached $24.7 million compared to $20.6 million forecast.

Gross margins reduced by 270 bps. The decline was caused by higher inventories which raised warehouse costs.

Revenues from the juvenile segment exceeded expectations due to new product launches.

Sports revenues exceeded expectations as there was a strong performance in all segments.

Online sales continue to impact on the revenues: Dorel home has the most significant online sales

Acquired Alphason in October 2018 for an undisclosed fee

Source: Company disclosures

By geographical location, the US is the biggest contributor to Dorel revenues. As of 2018, revenues from the US had a share of 61 % followed by Europe (21%), Latin America (10%), Canada (4%), Asia (2%) and others (2%).

Source: Company disclosures

Industry Overview

All of the segments are fairly mature and growing at a steady base commensurate with CPI/GDP growth

Juvenile Segment

Innovative products are constantly in demand in this segment

Licensed brands push most of the sales in this market. Firms also use in-house brand names to sale the products directly to the customers.

Maxi-Cosi and Cosco are the leading brands in North America.

Most of Juvenile sales in North America are generated by internet retailers, mass merchants, and departmental stores. The large retailers are preferred by customers since they customize products to their quality, price, and safety preferences.

Leisure Segment

Brand differentiation is applied in the bicycle industry. High-end bicycle brands are in demand.

Consumers purchase high-end bicycles from mass-market retailers and specialized sporting chains.

In the US, mass merchants account for 74% of unit sales of bicycles.

The mass merchant bicycle is sold under different brands; the most significant are Mongoose and Schwinn.

Some brands are popular in particular countries under specific distribution channels; GT is a popular brand in Russia under the sporting goods channel. In the Czech Republic, the same brand is successful under the IBD channel.

There is intense competition in the leisure segment. Major rivals are Huffy, Kent, Trek, Dynacraft, Giant, Santa Cruz, Raleigh, and Scott.

In Europe, the market is fragmented and smaller companies compete with large ones.

Home Finishing segment

The home finishing industry is worth $105 billion in North America.

Internet and online sales dominate the market. Most of the sales are generated by internet retailers, warehouse clubs, home centers, mass merchants, electronic and office superstores.

Many competitors exist in this segment including Whalen Furniture, Sauder Manufacturing, Meco, Tricam, Werner, and Zinus. Specialization is common is home finishing segment.

Source: Dorel Industry Inc. Investor Presentation

Financial Highlights

As mentioned above, the industries DII operates in are quite mature hence revenue growth is fairly nominal (mostly tied to CPI). 2016 and 2017 were rough years for the company as revenue saw marginal declines however 2018 and 2019 saw resumption of growth. Going forward, we estimate 2-3% revenue growth which is in-line with most analysts covering the stock.

Source: Capital IQ

There was also a significant drop in EBITDA for 2018 and 2019E resulting from a rise in expenses due to additional tariffs on products sourced from China.

The company has revised EBITDA upwards for the coming years. The increased EBITDA signals better performance in the future as tariff concerns ease. The company has also invested in new organic growth opportunities. Market analysts also predict a recovery for the company’s performance:

Source: Marketscreener.com

The company is also focused on inventory management and expects to reduce year end numbers by $50M.

In terms of dividend safety and balance sheet, the leverage ratios are fairly stable at <4x (pre-IFRS 16). Note that the increase in 2019 (last column below) is due to the adoption of IFRS 16 which capitalizes leases. FCF payout is ~50% which leaves behind a decent margin of safety.

Source: Capital IQ

Valuation

DII is currently trading at a discount compared to peers trading average however investors also need to take into account the lower revenue growth and EBITDA %.

Source: Capital IQ

The main draw for investors is really the high dividend yield and the safety associated with it.

Risks

The increased tariff on products originating from China will make products expensive lowering consumer demand and sales.

The strengthening of the US dollar against the Canadian Dollar will affect the translation of the foreign revenues to the domestic currency.

Conclusion

Despite the low performance in recent years, the increased uptake of consumer products for juvenile and leisure segment should drive future earnings. The ability of the company to optimize online sales and derive synergies from organic growth strategies will also determine future performance. We recommend investors to keep a close eye on the tariff situation while enjoying the high dividend yield in the meantime.

