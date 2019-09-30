RCI Hospitality's Informal Inquiry From The SEC Turns Into A Formal Investigation

While most public companies tend to resist, RCI Hospitality (RICK) continues to laugh at shareholders as they add to the number of previously undisclosed related party transactions yet again. The troubled company filed Q3 and Q2 10-Q’s after a long delay and change in auditor and disclosed that the SEC’s informal inquiry had transformed into a formal inquiry. This runs counter to the positive spin narrative RCI communicated in its most recent press release. In my view, the company confirmed why it should continue to be avoided.

SEC Inquiry turns Formal

Given the body of evidence I provided in early October of 2018, as well as resignation of its auditor, it comes as little surprise that the informal inquiry announced by the SEC in May turned into a formal inquiry. Per RCI’s 10-Q filed earlier this week:

Since the initiation of the informal inquiry by the SEC in early 2019, the Company and its management have fully cooperated and continue to fully cooperate with the SEC matter, which has now converted to a formal investigation and is ongoing. At this time, the Company is unable to predict the duration, scope, result or related costs associated with the investigation. The Company is also unable to predict what, if any, action may be taken as a result of the investigation. Any determination by the SEC that the Company’s activities were not in compliance with federal securities laws or regulations, however, could result in the imposition of fines, penalties, disgorgement, or equitable relief, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Although this is ultimately boilerplate legal language, I find it funny that there is no mention of this dynamic in the most recent press release. One would assume an SEC Formal Investigation would be worthy of a press release, but in classic RCI fashion, it was not highlighted by management, disclosed on page 18 of the 10-Q.

New Related Party Transactions

To compound matters further, management disclosed yet another related-party transaction that they likely hoped would avoid attention. This was listed on page 21 of the 10-Q, and it disclosed that one of management’s general contractors (possibly Tannos?) hired CEO Eric Langan’s plumbing and HVAC services in 2018 and 2019. The total spend amounted to over $400,000 in spend in the first 9 months of the fiscal year.

Management materially reduced its spend at Langan’s brothers furniture shop, spending roughly $13K during the third quarter. I am uncertain whether this a function of restraint or simply a lack of Bombshells development during the quarter, so I am reticent to call this a positive development.

Regardless, I am not surprised to see management slowly unveil additional related party transactions, as Langan continues to help enrich friends and family with shareholder money.

Touting the 20% Comp Gain and Other Updates

Management announced a 50%+ increase in Bombshells revenue driven by a 20%+ increase in same-store sales. There are a few issues here. For one, the company’s comps are not really comparable to Q4’18, so this is not a clean comp number. Even so, comps were down 21.3% y/y in Q4’18, so a 20%+ increase may not even result in a positive 2-year stacked comp. Still, there are several other quarters of double-digit declines, including a 12.7% decrease in Q2’19 and a 13.3% decline in Q3’19. Q4’19 could simply be a great few months of summer weather on Bombshells’ self-purported great patios.

Meanwhile, RCI mentioned that nightclub segment revenue increased more than 6%, with same-store sales positive. This would represent sequential deceleration as sales were up 7.5% y/y in Q3’19 with comps only 0.1% y/y. This will likely be the third straight quarter of comp growth below 1%, in my view, and it is a cause of concern that the underlying nightclubs segment appears to be slowing.

Year-to-date, the company’s free cash flow looks a bit elevated by a reduction in accounts receivable and a huge reduction in prepaid insurance, leading to net working capital benefit of $3.3 million. I don’t believe this is sustainable, and if we adjust for working capital, which was a negative $1 million swing over the same period of time in FY18, free cash flow was only $8.2 million versus the heavily inflated $26.3 million number that RCI states in its press release.

Why Risk Your Capital?

Overall, I believe the RCI story is in the same place as it was about a year ago. The management team remains untrustworthy, and the Bombshells concept remains a strange way to allocate capital. The primary difference today is that the current share price reflects a less optimistic view on the company’s value than it did before, meaning the company is no longer an easy short. That said, with a growing number of related party transactions as well as a Formal Investigation from the SEC and shareholder lawsuits, there could be catalysts to move the stock price lower if the current rally from making standard filings persists.

In short, there is little reason to invest in the company given the various tail risks associated with a management team that continues to misallocate capital and run into various accounting issues. I continue to avoid shares at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.