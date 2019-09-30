Global X MLP ETF: Consider Buying On Weakness

The last six months have been tough for the energy sector, including the energy infrastructure space. The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA), which gives investors exposure to 20 of the leading midstream master limited partnerships, has come under pressure. But I think its weakness could be a buying opportunity. The oil and gas production will likely remain strong in the US, and the Global X MLP ETF's holdings will profit from this. Global X MLP ETF also offers an attractive dividend yield of 8% and has one of the lowest expense ratios among MLP funds.

The Global X MLP ETF invests in 20 of the largest, most liquid midstream MLPs. It follows the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index which tracks US-listed MLPs which own and operate assets used in energy logistics such as pipelines, storage facilities, and natural gas gathering and processing plants. MLPA has $962 million of net assets, which makes it one of the largest MLP ETFs, although it is considerably smaller than the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), which is considered the industry's benchmark fund with $8.44 billion of assets.

MLPA ranks its holdings and allocates net assets on the basis of market cap. As a result, the largest MLPs sit at the top of MLPA's holdings table and get the greatest percentage of net assets. MLPA's top five holdings are Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer LP (ET), Magellan Midstream (MMP), MPLX LP (MPLX), and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA). Together, these five MLPs account for almost 40% of the fund's net assets. Enterprise Products, the top holding, represents almost 10% of the ETF's assets.

The fund has fallen by 4.3% in the last six months, although it has outperformed its bigger rival AMLP, which tumbled by 7.5% in the same period. The entire energy sector has been under pressure. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) dropped by almost 8% in this period. This dip can be attributed in large part to the persistent weakness and volatility in the commodity prices.

The oil and gas prices have swung wildly in this period. The WTI crude oil spot price has fallen from more than $64 a barrel to as low as under $52 a barrel. The commodity was hovering at $58 at the time of this writing. The ongoing trade war between the US and China, two of the world's largest economies, weak global economic numbers from several countries in Asia (including China and India) and Europe (including Germany, Italy, and the UK), the strength of the US dollar, and high levels of crude oil supplies have dragged oil prices. At the same time, supply cuts from the OPEC+ and the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which knocked out 5% of the global supplies, briefly spiked prices.

The natural gas prices, on the other hand, have been under pressure primarily due to surging supplies. The technological improvements have made it easier to exploit shale gas resources in the Atlantic, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain areas. The associated gas production from key oil-producing areas, such as the Permian Basin in West Texas, has also surged. The NYMEX natural gas price has fallen from $3.08 per MMBtu a year earlier to $2.52 per MMBtu at the time of this writing. The high levels of natural gas stockpiles have also kept a lid on price appreciation.

However, the midstream master limited partnerships have no direct exposure to commodity prices since they are responsible for transporting, not selling, the hydrocarbons. Although oil and gas prices are low, they haven't fallen to levels where it becomes unprofitable to grow production. In fact, a number of shale oil and gas producers can grow volumes, while generating profits as well as free cash flows at weak prices. For instance, EOG Resources (EOG), one of the biggest shale drillers, has been consistently reporting profits and free cash flows, while growing production at a double-digit rate in the previous quarters at various oil prices. In the first quarter of 2019, which was a tough period for oil producers with WTI staying below $50 a barrel at the start of the year and averaging under $55 for the three months, the company delivered a profit of $689 million and free cash flows of $54.7 million.

Although oil and gas prices are facing headwinds, a number of factors have provided crucial support and prevented prices from falling to a point where volume growth becomes unsustainable. The increase in gas consumption by power plants, the surge in LNG exports, decrease in oil supplies from OPEC and its partners, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and reduction in interest rates in the US, which could weaken the greenback are some of the factors that can help commodity prices. A vast majority of oil and gas producers in the US, ranging from the industry titan Exxon Mobil (XOM) to small-cap Permian Basin focused operator Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), expect to continue growing US production. As a result, there will be plenty of oil and gas flowing through infrastructure assets of midstream MLPs.

What's great about MLPA is that its top holdings are well prepared to capitalize on the growing levels of oil and gas production. Enterprise Products, which is one of the largest midstream entities in terms of market cap as well as size and scale of operations, is currently working on $6 billion of growth projects. The MLPA's top holding is either developing or has commissioned more than 500 miles of pipelines, a natural gas processing plant, NGL fractionators, and is expanding export terminals. Similarly, Magellan Midstream Partners, which is a refined products-focused MLP and one of MLPA's largest holdings, will spend $1.25 billion in 2019-20 on various projects. Magellan Midstream plans to further expand its portfolio of refined products assets. These growth projects will come online in the near future and will push the earnings and distributable cash flows of midstream MLPs higher. The earnings and cash flow growth will fuel distribution growth.

The midstream firms have also substantially improved their cash flow profiles and the distributions of a vast majority of MLPs are now backed by solid level of cash flows. All of MLPA's top-10 holdings now have a coverage ratio of 1.1x or higher, which means their distributions are fully covered by distributable cash flows. The industry's average coverage ratio currently stands at a healthy 1.4x.

MLPs usually offer higher yields than other dividend-paying sectors because the midstream firms do not pay corporate income taxes and return most of their cash to investors. But what I like about MLPA is that it comes with a dividend yield that is even higher than the sector's average. MLPA yields 8% (SEC yield), which is higher than the AMLP's yield of 7.7%. Other MLP ETFs ALPS Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR), First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure ETF (EMLP), and Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) offer lower dividend yields of 6.21%, 3.90%, and 6.73%, respectively.

On top of this, MLPA charges a lower expense ratio than most of the other MLP ETFs. This ensures that nearly the entire above-average yield goes back to shareholders. MLPA's expense ratio is 0.45%, which means the fund charges $45 on each year on every $10,000 of investment. By comparison, ENFR, AMLP, and EMLP have expense ratios of 0.65%, 0.85%, and 0.95%, respectively.

For these reasons, I believe MLPA is a great ETF for investors to consider. The fund is priced at a reasonable 19.4x earnings, comes with a good dividend yield, and charges a low expense ratio. Its top holdings are all well-established MLPs which will likely grow earnings and cash flows in the future, which will drive their distribution growth. This can have a positive impact on MLPA's performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.