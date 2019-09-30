Carnival: The Warning Signs Continue To Mount

The investment case for CCL and any other of its peers is simple and clear to me: stay away from the sector until the fog has dissipated.

Despite the all-around 3Q beat, Carnival delivered yet another set of bearish remarks about the short-to-mid term prospects of its business.

If the cruise sector digs deeper into correction mode in the next several months (the stocks of the "Big 3" have been down an average 20% over the past year), no one can blame Carnival (CCL) for not blowing the horn well ahead of time.

On Thursday, the Miami-based operator reported a bittersweet all-around beat on fiscal 3Q19 results. The bad news came in the form of a substantially softer-than-expected fourth quarter outlook -- yet another disappointing earnings growth guidance, the third in a short period of just about six months.

Credit: Carnival Cruises

I could dig deeper into Carnival's third quarter operating metrics, highlighting that modestly higher net revenue yields matched management's expectations, or that Carnival did a good job capping net cruise costs ex-fuel to help drive the nine-cent EPS beat that was the best witnessed since late 2017. But at the end of the day, the following quote from the executive team summarizes perhaps the most meaningful message from the company's earnings report:

Since June, both booking volumes and prices for the first half of next year have been running lower than the prior year. [...] We are facing a number of current headwinds, including weakening economies affecting our Europe & Asia segment, a strong dollar and of course, the IMO 2020 regulations.

The narrative is very much in line with last quarter's anticipation of lower ticket prices in the second half of 2019 and unfavorable booking trends, also driven in great part by Carnival's business outside North America. A number of short-term headwinds (i.e. voyage disruptions due to weather, policy change on travel to Cuba, unfavorable moves in fuel prices and FX rates, tensions in the Arabian Gulf) masked, in my view, the fact that Carnival is probably facing a period of cyclical drop in demand for cruise services that seems natural in a deteriorating macroeconomic landscape.

Lately considered the bright spot in an otherwise wobbly global economy, consumer spending (especially in the U.S.) has prevented substantial deterioration in the financial performance of cruise companies so far. But with consumer confidence in September having unexpectedly fallen the most in the past nine months to reach 2014 levels (see chart below), I question how safe it is to count on consumers' wallets to support the global economy going forward.

Source: OECD

In the cruise space, just keep it simple

One of the best business fundamentals-based bearish argument on CCL that I have come across lately was recently published by Seeking Alpha contributor Long-Term Business Investor. I have also read thoughtful arguments made by Seeking Alpha readers and professional analysts on why cruise operators that have less exposure to the European and Asian markets or that own a more modern cruise ship fleet will likely "do just fine".

But when it comes to this highly pro-cyclical subgroup of the consumer discretionary sector, I believe little will company-specific factors matter in the face of a potential global economic growth deceleration that seems closer to coming to fruition. The graphs below depict how the stock of key companies in the cruise space have behaved largely in line with the peer group and the discretionary sector over the past five years.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Sure, Royal Caribbean (RCL) may prove to be a better cruise ship operator and its stock could perform better as a result. Or CCL might bounce back after having lost 32% of its market value since my tap-the-brakes article of one year ago, in true "mean reversion" style. But I continue to believe that there is much more about the macro environment that impacts all players within the cruise space, causing all boats to rise and sink accordingly.

Since the global economy continues to provide evidence that it may have reached the end of its decade-long expansionary cycle, I believe the investment case for CCL and any other of its peers is simple and clear: stay away from the sector until the fog has dissipated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.