Netflix: Domestic Sub Growth Far From Over

Competition is unlikely to have a meaningful long-term impact on the domestic subscriber opportunity because these are more complementary than competitive.

If Netflix can reach peak pay-TV penetration levels, it could achieve the high end or that range or higher, which seems possible given it costs a fraction of the bundle.

Netflix is likely to have between 80 million and 113 million domestic streaming subscribers in 20 years. Households will continue to grow and broadband penetration should only increase.

This is the first in a series of Netflix reports, each about one of the key variables that will drive the company's value over time. In this one, I will focus on the domestic subscriber opportunity over the next 20 years. In future ones, I'll drill down on long-term expectations for domestic ARPU, international subscribers, international ARPU, domestic and international contribution margins, and other topics.

The first thing to understand about Netflix is that its growth in the U.S. is far from over. It had 60.1 million domestic subscribers at the end of June and is guiding to 60.9 million by the end of September. To put that in context, today there are about 129 million U.S. households and it is estimated that 82%, or about 106 million, have broadband internet. That makes Netflix's penetration of U.S. broadband households about 58%.

What is the opportunity? Here are three points:

Reed Hastings has said for years that Netflix should get to 60-90 million U.S. subscribers. That is one data point.

U.S. subscribers. That is one data point. Pay-TV penetration peaked at 87% of households in 2008. That represents households that were willing to pay big bucks for a cable package before cord-cutting began. One would think Netflix at a fraction of the cost of cable would be able to get to penetration levels at least that high. At 87% penetration, Netflix would have 112 million domestic subs today and 131 million in 20 years, assuming ~0.8% growth in the number of households, which is consistent with projections from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

in 20 years, assuming ~0.8% growth in the number of households, which is consistent with projections from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. If U.S. households grow in line with the JCHS projections, and broadband penetration increases to 90% from 82% over the next 20 years, Netflix would have 79 million subscribers even if Netflix's penetration rate of broadband households remains flat with today. If that penetration rate increases to 65% from 58% today, Netflix would have about 87 million domestic subs in 20 years.

Therefore, I think there is strong evidence that suggests Netflix can continue to grow subscribers domestically, albeit at a slower than historical rate. This is one of those situations where the growth is likely to be slower but for a longer duration than people expect. Market participants seem to have seen small dip in 2Q 2019 domestic subs and erroneously concluded that that domestic growth is over.

The current version of my four Netflix scenarios (Bear, Base, Bull, Super Bull) includes domestic subs in 20 years of 80 million, 87 million, 97 million, and 113 million, respectively. Those represent annualized growth rates from today of about 1.3%, 1.7%, 2.3%, and 3.0%, respectively.

Competition

You might wonder, "How is competition going to impact domestic subs?" My view is that Netflix has grown subs and raised prices for years even in the face of loads of competition. It has been competing with Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, the cable bundle, and other sources for consumer's home video entertainment. Netflix has been able to do that because these services are mostly complements, not substitutes.

Before Netflix streaming launched in the U.S. in 2007, HBO had 40.5 million domestic subscribers. Since then, Netflix has grown from 0 to over 60 million domestic subscribers. One might wonder what that extreme growth from a new competitor would do to HBO's subscriber base. Perhaps surprisingly, HBO has grown subscribers since then and has 50 million domestic subscribers today. To me, this shows these services are more complementary than competitive. Clearly, many subscribe to both Netflix and HBO.

I can't say for sure how successful Disney+ or AppleTV+ will be. Disney should be able to create a nice sustainable SVOD service, but I view it as more tailored to children, Marvel fans, and Star Wars fans. Disney is investing $1 billion of new original content for the service. So it appears to be mostly back catalog content. AppleTV+ has spent $6 billion on new original content prior to its launch, and is launching with 9 original shows.

HBO Max is launching next year but only in the U.S. It's reported to cost $17.99, which seems insane to me. I'm skeptical that very many people who are not already HBO subscribers will sign up for HBO Max.

I have trouble imagining NBCUniversal's Peacock service reaching scale. Yes, it will have The Office. But are enough people going to subscribe to yet another service just to watch The Office? I love The Office but I certainly wouldn't. I've also noticed Netflix is advertising The Office to me. I think they are encouraging their subscriber base to binge watch it while it's still on Netflix, and then it will be missed by fewer subscribers when it's gone.

In the meantime, Netflix's second-half content slate is really impressive. In the second-half of this year, some of the bigger name content being released includes:

Stranger Things season 3

The Crown season 3

Orange is the New Black season 7

13 Reasons Why season 3

Ozark season 3

Bojack season 6

Narcos: Mexico season 2

The Ranch season 4

Sacred Games season 2

Elite season 2

Money Heist season 3

Peaky Blinders season 5

The Witcher (Henry Caville)

The Kominsky Method season 2 (Michael Douglas)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Vince Gilligan)

The Irishman (a Martin Scorsese film with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro that is already being talked about for Oscar nominations)

Six Underground (a Michael Bay film with Ryan Reynolds)

The Laundromat (a Steven Soderbergh film with Meryl Streep)

Marriage Story (Scarlet Johanson and Adam Driver)

The Two Popes (Anthony Hopkins)

Dolemite Is My Name (Eddie Murphy)

The biggest impact of these streaming services is their effect on the cable bundle. It is already hard to justify spending $80 or $120 on a cable package for so much content that you don't watch. SVOD services are going to get more attention, causing more cord cutting, and when people look to streaming, they tend to get Netflix and maybe a couple others. Personally, my family has Netflix and Amazon Prime, the latter only because we're Prime members anyway. The only time we subscribe to another service is if there is one uniquely compelling show that we just have to watch. Game of Thrones was one. We paid HBO for a couple months and churned. Billions and Homeland on Showtime have been compelling to us in the past. We've watched and churned. As a result of behavior like this, most SVOD services tend to have elevated churn levels, which means they have less revenue to spend on content. It is also likely that they have to spend more on marketing to acquire subscribers to replace those who churn. If you're dedicating a greater share of your revenue to marketing and a smaller share to content, it is very difficult to grow. And if you don't grow, you're stuck on this hamster wheel of just replacing those who churn. More and more content and a compelling value proposition is the only way to reduce churn, but these services don't have the subscriber revenue to pay for that fire hose of content. And even companies with deep pockets, like Apple, aren't going to spend it all up front before seeing evidence that it's working. But the only chance of it working is to spend a fortune and see what happens, which is what Apple is trying.

At this point, with Netflix and others already in existence, it seems to me that the opportunity to grow by investing a ton into content, even if you could, could generate lower shareholder returns than Netflix has earned. To illustrate my point, even if it were possible for 10 companies to spend $15 or $20 billion per year on new content, many would still fail. People don't have time to watch that much content so they aren't going to pay for every service. For these reasons, I think scaling a subscription business is harder than Netflix has made it look.

Netflix is unlikely to be the only sustainable SVOD service, but not all of these are going to scale. And the ones that don't have scale are going to eventually see their content licensed back to Netflix and those with scale.

I can't predict whether Netflix will see turbulence in its domestic subscriber numbers in the near-term or not. But over the long term, which is all that matters, I believe they are almost certain to meaningfully grow subscribers.

By the way, who else is excited for the Breaking Bad movie?

Bargain-Priced Compounders I manage a concentrated, long-only investment partnership, and I share my research with members. My goal is to identify businesses that will almost inevitably be far larger and more profitable in 5 and 10+ years, thoughtfully value them, and consider buying their shares when they trade at prices that suggest strong multi-bagger potential. Netflix meets that criteria today. To read why, check out my marketplace service, Bargain-Priced Compounders. A price increase is coming shortly members who sign up today will be grandfathered in at the old rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.