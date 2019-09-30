Take-Two Interactive Software Investors Get Ready To Party Like It's 2013

In 2013, Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) released Grand Theft Auto 5, and over time, it has become one of the most profitable video games in history. According to MarkeWatch, the game "has sold over 90 million copies and generated over $6 billion in revenue." There are lots of rumors about what Take-Two Interactive Software has up its sleeve, but spoiler alert, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA6) seems to be clearly on its way. Combining GTA6 and what seems to be a faster cadence of game releases make Take-Two Interactive Software a stock ready to party like it's 2013.

Taking its sweet time

One of the most significant differences between Take-Two Interactive Software and its peers like Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is the cadence of new game releases. Every year, EA brings updated versions of games like Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, and more. Take-Two Interactive Software, on the other hand, essentially releases games as it gets to them. On one hand, it's frustrating for gamers and investors to wait for hit titles to be updated. On the other hand, Take-Two Interactive Software doesn't rush games to production like EA has been accused of (cough, Anthem, cough).

If we walk through several of Take-Two Interactive Software's biggest titles, we get a sense of how long its development timeline might be. Borderlands 3 was released this year, yet, the Borderlands 2 game has been out for seven years. If we flashback to the original Borderlands game, it took from 2009 to 2012 to move from the first game to the second.

(Source: Rockstar Games Red Dead Online Features)

Red Dead Redemption was released last year and became one of the biggest-selling titles of the year. The first game called Red Dead Redemption was released way back in 2010 on the PS3 and Xbox 360. The good news for Take-Two Interactive Software is Red Dead fans were willing to wait eight years and still showed up in droves to buy the sequel.

There are two games that have similar extended release time frames, and both should offer hope to Take-Two Interactive Software investors. The first is the BioShock franchise. BioShock 2 came out in 2010 and BioShock Infinite was released in 2013. Both games scored very well with gamers and critics, yet, it has been six years since a new game release.

The second game with an extended wait time is Grand Theft Auto. Grand Theft Auto V released in 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360 and then in 2014 for the PS4 and Xbox One. The staying power of the game is shown by the fact that the game was still one of the top-selling games in 2018. The fact that gamers have been waiting for five to six years to get their hands on GTA6 seems to line up with Take-Two Interactive Software's extended release timing.

Thank goodness for online

Even in a quarter when Take-Two Interactive Software generated significant revenue from sales of new games, the company also produced significant revenue from its online operations. In the last earnings release, the company said, "recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases) were up 31% and accounted for 58% of total GAAP net revenue." The company said some of the largest contributors were Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, and NBA 2K. Each of these properties is tied to Take-Two Interactive Software's online offerings.

Red Dead Online is getting a big push from the company's Red Dead Redemption 2 sales. The company is hard at work trying to keep online players interested. In the last earnings release, Take-Two Interactive Software said it added six different content and gameplay options, plus new weapons, clothing, emotes, and more.

Looking at EA's online operations, its Apex Legends game would seem to draw some of the crowd away from Red Dead Online. Andrew Wilson CEO of EA said Apex saw, "significant growth in daily and weekly players." Apex's constant updates and evolving play pose a threat to Red Dead Online unless Take-Two Interactive Software continues to innovate. To get a sense of how important service offerings are for EA; last quarter, this part of the business represented more than 86% of total revenue.

(Source: NBA 2K)

NBA 2K seems to surprisingly be the strongest performer of the online bunch. The company said, "recurrent consumer spending on NBA 2K grew more than 140% and was the single largest contributor to that part of our business." In addition, the company said it has 46 million combined registered users for NBA 2K Online and, "the franchise remains the number one PC online sports game in China."

To no one's surprise, Grand Theft Auto Online is a top contributor to Take-Two Interactive Software's online business. The company released the largest update yet called "The Diamond Casino & Resort". This launch is designed to do two different things for Grand Theft Auto Online players. First, it expands the experience. Second, this expansion lets gamers play casino games, which could insulate them from being led away to the many online and mobile casino game options.

Take-Two Interactive Software's CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company's game releases haven't been up to par over the last few years. However, he also pointed out, "luckily we had Grand Theft Auto Online performing very well." The company's online operations are clearly a strong suit for the company. If it can combine online great online performance, with a better cadence of new releases, Take-Two Interactive Software could really get the party started for investors.

Time to turn up the dial

Investors know that Take-Two Interactive Software released its annual NBA 2K game last month and WWE 2K20 is coming next month. In the meantime, EA is releasing its annual Madden and FIFA titles. However, some investors may have missed two clues that new games are going to come with more frequency moving forward. First, Strauss Zelnick said, "Take-Two has the strongest development pipeline in its history, including sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP." In case this wasn't clear enough, the company's President Karl Slatoff said, "we have talked about R&D expenses going up, particularly this year, which will be indicative of investment in new titles." With R&D spending up 36% annually as of last quarter, this comment has data to back it up.

The CEO also gave a clue to how many games might be released each year. He said that the company had a robust pipeline, expanding on this thought by saying, "probably five a year, in addition to our annualized titles." Borderlands 3 seems to give investors an idea of what is possible when Take-Two Interactive Software brings back a hit franchise. It took seven years before Borderlands 3 saw the light of day. Even with such a long wait, according to IGN, "Borderlands 3 has already sold more than 5 million copies in the first five days." The company's release is now 2K's highest-selling PC game.

BioShock could be the next huge franchise for Take-Two Interactive Software to revive. This franchise was praised by gamers and critics and sold well. The first BioShock game was released in 2007 and was called, "mind-blowingly brilliant." The sequel, BioShock 2 came in 2012 and was called" a game in which story, setting, and gameplay are expertly blended to create an experience that's as thought-provoking as it is entertaining." With five years between game one and two, it seems BioShock 3 is overdue. The good news for Take-Two Interactive Software investors is there are multiple hints suggesting it is on its way.

Rumors are that production started more than three years ago. BioShock Infinite took a total of five years to make, which suggests BioShock 3 could be coming in the next year or so. Some think it could be released between December 2019 and March 2020. It seems December is very unlikely, given Take-Two would already be heavily promoting the title and ramping up demand for such a big release. Given what else could release in 2020, an early year release of BioShock 3 isn't out of the question.

The timeline for GTA has gotten complicated over the last multiple releases. Starting with Grand Theft Auto 3, it took just 12 months for GTA: Vice City to be released. The next game was GTA: San Andreas, which doubled the release time to 24 months. Moving forward to GTA IV, the timeline extended again as it took 42 months for GTAV to show up. Even if GTA6 showed up in January of 2020, this would stretch the timeline to 83 months since GTAV.

(Source: Expert Reviews GTA 6 Rumors *possible GTA6 screen capture)

Though Grand Theft Auto Online is working well for Take-Two Interactive Software, there are a few hints suggesting GTA6 is right around the corner. First, there are multiple articles suggesting GTA6 could follow GTAV's path of coming to current consoles, then being re-released for the next generation. In addition, a job opening with Take-Two Interactive Software was looking for someone, "creating and texturing environment assets for the biggest and best open-world environment in the industry." This would seem to point at Grand Theft Auto, and given the timing, it suggests the game could come in late 2020.

It seems unlikely that most analysts are projecting either BioShock or GTA6 to come in 2020. If the company's cadence of new releases is increased, the company's revenue and earnings could become more stable, and investors should be very excited.

The next Guinness World Record?

Looking at analysts' expectations for Take-Two Interactive Software's fiscal 2021, the shares trade at a forward P/E of just under 26. Over the next five years, those same analysts expect five-year annual EPS growth of under 11%. For those watching EA, the company's 2021 fiscal P/E is just over 19, with an expectation for 5-year EPS growth of just over 6%. It doesn't look like either company is expected to post amazing growth and both P/E ratios seem a bit high. One thing that Take-Two Interactive Software seems to have going for it, relative to its peer, is analysts have raised estimates for next year over the last 90 days.

If we look at revenue expectations for Take-Two Interactive Software over the next two years, it doesn't look like much is expected to happen. From fiscal 2020 to 2021, total revenue is expected to come in at roughly $2.8 billion per year. Given the potential release of a BioShock sequel and GTA6, these numbers seem far too conservative. GTAV was dubbed by Guinness World Records as, "the highest revenue generated by an entertainment product in 24 hours and the fastest entertainment property to gross $1 billion."

What is almost more amazing is GTAV has recorded $6 billion in revenue over the last six years. To put that in perspective, the game generated on average the same billion in revenue every year after its release. If GTA6 is released in 2020, Take-Two Interactive Software's revenue could come in significantly higher than expectations. If the company releases BioShock as well, the company's fortunes should improve even further. Take-Two Interactive Software stock has run up from the low double digits to over $120 a share since GTAV. A faster cadence of new games continued strength in online, and maybe a new Guinness World Record for GTA6 suggest Take-Two Interactive Software investors could get ready to party like its 2013.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.