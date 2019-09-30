TC Energy Is Supporting My Retirement Plans

For many retirees, the biggest investment challenge they face is balancing the need for short-term income with the longer term goal of capital preservation. When I was forced into retirement early, I had to confront that challenge head-on. In my early 50's, I was too young to start selling down my portfolio but I needed the income to support my family and maintain my quality of life. I had always planned to use the 4% rule to wind down my investments but I did not plan to do so until much later on. For me the answer was to pursue a different strategy, one that included identifying quality dividend growth stocks. Companies that yielded me a return above the 4% with a history of growing that dividend and a plan in place to continue the growth are companies like TC Energy (TRP).

A very good year for TC Energy and their shareholders

Despite all of the challenges associated with the pipeline industry, 2019 has been a very good year so far for TC Energy, producing record results. Although the company continues to stay in the news, which focuses primarily on Keystone XL and efforts to stop the project, the reality is that there is a lot that continues to get done. The company continues to advance their $32 billion in secured projects with a further $20 billion under development, providing clarity to customers and shareholders. Their choice to focus on smaller projects that they could get done while shifting the larger mega projects to the side burner has served them well.

A combination of new projects coming into service, improved efficiencies and contractual pricing increases has resulted in comparable earnings per share growth of 16% and FFO growth of 14% so far in 2019. This strong financial picture has allowed them to support an earlier implemented 8.7% dividend increase while providing added capital to support future growth. They also continue to secure strong commitments from shippers, supporting plans to continue growth and allow for more accurate forecasting of future cash flows. This eliminates uncertainty for long-term dividend investors looking to them for steady and increasing income.

Looking forward the company is sticking to their projected 8-10% dividend growth through 2021 and are promising a self-sustaining capital funding model that should benefit future share pricing. With a current P/E around 17 and a dividend yield of 4.5%, it is still a good time to invest in the company, especially for investors depending on dividends to meet their needs and fund their lifestyle.

Looking past the headlines

If you only read the headlines you would think that there are no new pipelines being built in North America as resistance to carbon-based energy continues to gain attention. The reality is that the United States is now the largest producer of oil in the world and is supporting a growing export market as predominantly light oil is shipped overseas. At the same time a growing natural gas export business continues to advance with new LNG terminals slated to boost opportunities for foreign exports. With this backdrop TC Energy is on track to complete and enter into service $7 billion of new projects by the end of 2019.

As tensions continue to mount in the Middle East, sanctions take their toll on Venezuela and supply problems plague Canada and Mexico, the need for greater energy security also continues to be top of mind, creating further opportunity for TC Energy and others in the industry. With a reliance on heavy oil, primarily sourced from Canada, Mexico and Venezuela, many refineries along the US Gulf Coast would like to see the completion of additional oil pipelines to Canada, securing a safe and reliable feedstock.

With an abundant supply, high environmental standards and a commitment to advancing new efficiencies, this would seem simple. But as confrontations with environmental groups continue, the solution is anything but simple. To this end TC Energy continues development of their Keystone XL pipeline but the timeline to put shovels in the ground is still uncertain. As shown in the chart above KXL is not included in their $32 billion of secured projects but rather appears further out in their $20 billion future development pipeline. I am still hopeful the project will advance but political uncertainty in the US is a definite factor.

Working towards a self-sustaining business model

Since 2000 TC Energy has gone from a C$20 billion company to a $94 billion company investing more than $85 billion back into the business. During that same time period they have also transitioned from a primarily Canadian natural gas company into a more diversified business model with a more balanced stream of revenues coming from Canadian, US and more recently Mexican natural gas pipelines as well as a growing liquids pipeline and energy business. This diversified business model has allowed them greater flexibility in a rapidly changing environment while providing shareholders with a more dependable steady income stream.

Although the growth has been wonderful for the company, it has come at a cost to shareholders who have watched them fund many of their transformational initiatives through equity issuance. This added share count has had the effect of diluting shareholder value and has weighed on the share price since completion of the Columbia purchase. 2019 has seen the company shifting focus back to more of a self-funding model which has also benefited shareholders. Through a combination of non-core asset sales, FFO and DRP have all but met their obligations. Based on their last conference call I also get the impression that they would like to eliminate the DRP going forward as more projects go into service and then maintain a self-funding model for future capital development. This should continue to support future share price appreciation.

Tremendous Opportunities in Natural Gas

Although liquids pipelines seem to capture a lot of the attention, the real opportunity for TC Energy may be in their natural gas business. This opportunity has resulted from a number of factors with one being the shift from coal to more environmentally friendly and cost effective natural gas electric generating facilities. The second is the development of Liquid Natural Gas export opportunities through new facilities that are in development along the US East Coast, Gulf Coast and British Columbia. These projects seem to have received less pushback from environmental groups who see the benefit of moving from a dirtier technology like coal to cleaner burning natural gas.

The company is also benefiting from the low price that natural gas currently sells at as many suppliers have increased production to meet cash flow requirements. High volumes support their toll based business with less reliance on price of the underlying commodity. There are concerns however that depressed pricing is impacting the bottom line of many producers and the company continues to work closely with shippers on this matter as they attempt to grow out of the shortfalls.

I want my income to grow

Two of the most important factors for me when considering an investment are income and income growth. I look for companies that yield in the 3-7% range because I view that as a fair and sustainable return for well-run companies. I also believe that when companies provide consistent dividend increases year after year, it almost becomes part of their DNA. Shareholders are banking on that increase and the companies build their business around the sustainability of that increase.

If you look back to the year 2000 TC Energy has increased their dividend 19 consecutive years. That includes the last recession in 2007-2009 when the stock market lost more than half its value and most companies were either holding or cutting their dividend. That gives me confidence when we look at the uncertain political climate ahead.

As a retiree I depend on those quarterly checks to pay my bills, so although the past is not always a predictor of the future, more often than not, it is. Equally important is being able to look ahead. In my portfolio I target companies that I can depend on to deliver 5% dividend growth. That keeps me ahead of inflation and puts a little extra in my pocket to fund my lifestyle. TC Energy fits nicely into my investment criteria currently yielding 4.4% and targeting dividend increases of between 8-10% through 2021. Those are the kinds of numbers that keep me happy.

Although dividends are my primary focus I am also someone who likes to know that my financial position is improving. Although the last couple of years have been a little bumpy, especially for anyone invested in the resource sector, it is encouraging to look back and know that my investment in TRP has performed better than its benchmark. I am also expecting that as projects are completed in their current $32 billion capital program, they will add to the overall return, especially if they can maintain a self-sustaining business model.

A strong base to continue building upon

One thing TC Energy does possess is a deep moat. TC Energy has the assets in place stretching the continent and is operating at close to maximum capacity. Whether it be in liquids and gas transportation or electricity generation, TC Energy possesses the infrastructure needed to run our economy, infrastructure that would be almost impossible to replace. For this reason, TRP has limited competition in the markets they serve and a very deep moat protecting their business, something every dividend investor should find appealing.

Part two of this equation is the fact that they can use their existing assets as a springboard to future opportunities. With existing access to North America's most productive gas regions, this bodes well for future expansion particularly in LNG, which is taking on greater importance. They have also begun to establish a foothold in the Mexican market with new pipelines ready to supply gas fired electric generation facilities in this growing market. Although navigating the Mexican landscape has been a bit tricky, they are moving closer to bringing their new builds into full service.

What does the future hold?

Currently TRP has more than $20 billion of future growth opportunities under development with projects being considered in all major areas. In Natural Gas Pipelines they are looking at expansion including NGTL, Columbia and others serving their major markets. Liquids pipelines represent opportunities including Keystone XL, which would serve the US Gulf Coast, Grand Rapids Phase II serving the US Midwest, the Heartland Pipeline and the Keystone Hardisty Terminal. In their energy business TRP is in the process of finalizing plans on the Bruce Power Life Extension which currently supplies 30% of all the power needs for the province of Ontario as well as other contracted power opportunities. These are just some of the more than $50 billion of future new energy infrastructure projects that are on TC Energy's list of possibilities.

TC Energy is a great company because they address my need for short-term income while providing stability to my portfolio based on their long life critical demand assets. They are also very good at projecting forward, providing a clear path for growth backed by a long history of delivering an increasing income stream to shareholders. As with any company there will be challenges ahead but I am reassured by their recent ability to adapt their strategy to meet their development goals and the needs of their shareholders. I do believe that cleaner energies will continue to develop, but I am confident that demand for carbon based energy, especially natural gas, will continue to grow in the coming decades. Their diversified portfolio of businesses and deep moat also add comfort to shareholders. For these reasons I am bullish on TC Energy and look forward to their successes supporting my bank account for many years to come.

