Global Yields For Stocks And Bonds

Global investors, myself included, have looked for global comps to close the performance gap with the United States, but the U.S. has continued to see multiples expand, furthering outperformance.

As we hit the last day of a fascinating third quarter, the United States has bucked the negative trend seen in the rest of the world to post modestly positive returns on the quarter. As you can see from the price returns in the graph below, the third quarter saw global stock markets post broadly negative returns around the world as trade tensions and weakening global economic data soured investor's mood. The relative gains by the United States furthers their recent run of outperformance, and stretches equity multiples versus their global peers.

In the face of these continued concerns about decelerating global growth, the United States has led global equity markets higher in 2019. Through Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) has returned a very strong 19.9% total return year-to-date. While lagging the strong U.S. markets, the MSCI All-World Index ex-US (VEU) has produced a solid total return of just under 12%.

Source: Bloomberg

This continues a theme we have witnessed in the post-crisis era. Stocks in the United States have walloped their global peers over the past decade-plus. Since the end of 2008, U.S. stocks have nearly doubled the per annum return of a global index, excluding the United States. In the chart below, you can see that the U.S. has averaged 14.1% total returns over this time period while global markets have returned just 7.2%. Since the end of 2008, an investor in U.S. stocks would have compounded nearly 3x as much money as a globally diversified investor who eschewed U.S. holdings.

Source: Bloomberg

Where does that leave us from a relative valuation perspective in global equities? In this article, I am trying to provide readers with a fact-based and balanced overall view of the valuation of the equity market. U.S. stocks are not cheap relative to their global peers, but they do not look extraordinarily expensive either excluding some single-name and sector outliers.

Over long-time intervals, owning U.S. stocks has been and will continue to be a winning proposition. With these valuation exercises, we are looking to inform near-term positioning consistent with each reader's risk tolerance. This article offers another way of viewing domestic equity multiples in a global context.

The next chart in this piece shows trailing P/E ratios by country. The trailing P/E ratios take the current index level and divide by trailing-12-month earnings excluding extraordinary items. There are many different ways to view earnings multiples, and mine could differ from yours. I have chosen two approaches and applied them consistently across global indices.

The outsized P/E ratio of the Nasdaq (QQQ) is being disproportionately driven by a large weight to Amazon (AMZN), amongst other tech heavyweights. While these elevated multiples drive the relatively stretched P/E ratios, the success of the U.S. tech giants has also been a driver of the decade-plus outperformance by U.S. stocks.

From reader feedback, I have added the S&P BSE Sensex 30, an Indian stock market gauge, which shows up as having the second highest multiples. The S&P 500 is to the left of the distribution, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is now towards the middle of the pack as more trade-sensitive Industrials have underperformed.

The forward P/E ratios in the next chart are the current index level divided by Bloomberg's Estimate for earnings per share for the next four quarters. Under this measure, the Nasdaq looks more modestly valued. All three major U.S. gauges are in the far left quartile this graph, but not obscenely overvalued versus global peers. The industrial-focused Dow is close to its historic average.

Given the recent rate rally, equity market bulls in the United States can point towards the rising differential between earnings yields, the inverse of the P/E ratio, less yields on government bonds. While this earnings yield difference has been rising in the United States, it does not look especially high versus other global comps. Lower rates were a dominant market theme in the third quarter, but the U.S. has simply been following the rest of the developed world lower. The only indices to the right of the U.S. on this chart with lower earnings yields are three large emerging markets (Mexico, Brazil, India).

Bullish investors who point to rising earnings yield differentials in the United States could be re-directed to comps in Europe or parts of Asia where both equity multiples and interest rates are lower than in the United States. In the table below, I depict the trailing and forward P/E ratios and sovereign bond yields used in this article.

Multiples of U.S. stock earnings and multiples of the interest paid on U.S. government bonds are higher domestically than around the globe. One might speculate that these facts - and the decade-long outperformance of U.S. stocks highlighted earlier - is a function of higher economic growth rates in the United States. Over the last decade, like the last several decades before that, the U.S. share of global GDP has actually fallen.

If faster economic growth rates are not available in the U.S., this performance and equity multiple difference must be that global investors ascribe a lower risk premium to U.S. assets than their global peers. In the new paradigm where the U.S. has been more aggressive in re-shaping its standing in the global economy, it is evident that other countries have more to lose than the United States. On a relative basis, this pushes down multiples in those countries. For global investors that care about absolute wealth, global trade tensions that could create inefficient deadweight losses to the global economy could increase risk premia and reduce equity multiples in every country.

This creates an interesting paradigm. The United States was the nexus for the risk-off environment in the third quarter, with a move away from multi-lateralism and towards combative global trade policies leading to episodic risk flares that re-priced global assets. This environment actually led U.S. assets to outperform.

If the leading economies could simply return to the old status quo after granting modest concessions to the United States, you would likely see global equities outperform stocks in the U.S. as the risk premia in global markets is reduced. If global economic uncertainty continues, you could continue to see a "flight-to-quality" into United States assets that furthers relative outperformance as we saw in the third quarter. This extraction of further economic rents by the United States from its global peers may prove short-sighted. Part of the premia ascribed to U.S. assets is a function of its deep and liquid capital markets, its policy consistency, the stability of its democracy, and adherence to the rule of law. As the U.S. retreats from multilateral trade deals and the global economic system it created and fostered, its short-term gains may come with a heavy long-term cost.

