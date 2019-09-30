Achillion Pharmaceuticals: ACH-5228 De-Risking Gets Noticed

I continue to see limited potential for danicopan and believe it will be eventually replaced by ACH-5228.

Achillion plans to start a Phase 2, proof of concept trial of ACH-5228 in PNH patients in 1H 2020 and to reveal the second targeted indication in early 2020.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) made a remarkable recovery in 2019. The stock started the year below $2 per share and traded up to $5 per share last month. I started following the stock this year and wrote two articles on it and my take was that I am interested in the story but neutral on the stock. The stock surged in late July after Achillion reported positive Phase 1 results of ACH-5228, the company's next-gen factor D inhibitor. The reason the stock surged is that ACH-5228 has likely addressed the limitations of danicopan, Achillion’s first-gen factor D inhibitor. Based on the recent events, I am more bullish on Achillion’s long-term prospects.

ACH-5228 shows good alternative pathway inhibition in healthy volunteers – Phase 2 study in PNH patients to start in 2020

The Phase 1 results of ACH-5228 have shown exactly what Achillion wanted. The candidate was well-tolerated in 61 healthy volunteers, there is a dose response and the 120mg and 200mg doses have achieved very high and sustained alternative pathway inhibition – greater than 95% mean sustained inhibition.

Source: Achillion presentation

Since there isn’t much benefit of going with the 200mg dose, Achillion has chosen the 120mg dose for the Phase 2, monotherapy, proof of concept trial in PNH patients which should start in 1H 2020.

The company is also evaluating additional indications for ACH-5228 and is looking to narrow down the list of over 150 potential indications in several disease areas – ophthalmology, gastrointestinal, pulmonology, neurology and the current areas – nephrology and hematology. We should hear more about these plans and the second targeted indication for ACH-5228 in early 2020.

Danicopan has limited potential in C3G and/or PNH and is likely to be replaced by ACH-5228

As I’ve written in my first two articles, I am not very excited about danicopan (also known as ACH-4471). The candidate often does not achieve optimal alternative pathway inhibition, even when dosed three times daily. I expect ACH-5228 to replace danicopan in a few years, assuming danicopan reaches the market in PNH and/or C3G.

Regarding danicopan's potential in PNH, Alexion (ALXN) has that market well covered and PNH is a small indication where the economics for Achillion’s factor D inhibitor isn’t as nearly attractive as for Alexion – I am assuming Achillion will go after larger orphan indications and that danicopan and/or ACH-5228 will be priced significantly below the price of Soliris and Ultomiris. For every three dollars of Soliris/Ultomiris revenues in PNH, I assume Achillion’s products would get approximately one dollar.

C3G is also a tiny market for Achillion, but I see greater potential for danicopan since this is not a market dominated by Alexion. This a patient population with high unmet need and no approved treatments.

The two Phase 2 studies of danicopan in C3G are fully enrolled and Achillion guided for interim data evaluation later this year. The data we’ve seen to date look promising but I don’t see this indication as sufficiently de-risked – we’ve seen proteinuria reductions in five of six patients and this is one of the three important endpoints for C3G. The other two are renal biopsy scores and eGFR change from baseline. 35 patients have been enrolled in these two studies (22 in the open-label study and 13 in the placebo-controlled study), and positive results may warrant regulatory discussions for accelerated approval. This is speculation on my part as the company has not, to my knowledge, guided for such discussions.

Competition coming? BioCryst to report Phase 1 results of BCX9930 in Q4 2019

Achillion may not have the only factor D inhibitor (or inhibitors) on the market. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) will report Phase 1 results of BCX9930 in healthy volunteers in late 2019. I wrote about BCX9930 in my recent article on BioCryst – if preclinical results translate well to the clinic, BioCryst may have a similarly potent factor D inhibitor to ACH-5228 that is also dosed twice daily, and a better one than danicopan.

Source: BioCryst presentation

The problem for BioCryst, as of today, is that it lacks the funds to conduct a broad clinical program for BCX9930. Achillion does not have such problems and does not need to think about regulatory preparations and the potentially difficult and unprofitable launch like BioCryst does with BCX7353 for HAE patients. And I also think Achillion set the bar pretty high with ACH-5228 – as covered earlier in the article, the safety profile in healthy volunteers was clean and it achieved high alternative pathway inhibition. There may not be room for BCX9930 to outperform ACH-5228.

Either way, I think Achillion is better positioned than BioCryst, both financially and focus-wise as factor D inhibitors are the only assets the company is focusing on and does not have to devote resources to other projects.

Conclusion

Achillion made a lot of progress in 2019 and things are looking better. I don’t have high hopes for danicopan, but it may become a top line contributor for the company in a few years (management estimates launching in PNH in 2023) and a funding vehicle for ACH-5228, which has met the requirements for moving forward in alternative pathway-driven diseases.

The risks for the stock in the next 12-18 months are:

Clinical trial failures – danicopan in C3G in the near term and ACH-5228 not being competitive as monotherapy in the Phase 2 trial in PNH patients in 2020.

BioCryst’s BCX9930 showing better alternative pathway inhibition and/or safety and tolerability than ACH-5228, though I don't really see much room for improvement as ACH-5228 set the bar pretty high.

Apellis (APLS) will report Phase 3 results of APL-2 in PNH patients in the fourth quarter. If APL-2 shows good efficacy and safety in the trial, it may address the unmet need Achillion is seeking to address with danicopan on top of Soliris and/or ACH-5228 as monotherapy. However, this isn’t really a deal-breaker for me as I don’t have high hopes for Achillion creating shareholder value through the PNH market and I am more interested in C3G and other alternative pathway-driven diseases Achillion is likely to target in the following years.

Dilution. Achillion is in good financial shape – the company ended Q2 with $241 million in cash and equivalents and the annual cash burn is around $85 million. This is enough to last into 2021, but the company is more than likely to raise cash in the next 12-18 months. If things go the right way in the following quarters, I don't anticipate Achillion having problems raising cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.