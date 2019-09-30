Ford And Audi May Both Unveil All-Electric SUVs On Nov. 19

A successful rollout of this Ford all-electric SUV has the potential to elevate the Ford brand onto a whole new more prominent world stage.

The market expectations for the Ford brand to come out with the most attractive all-electric crossover-SUV, with over 300 miles of range, are low.

Ford usually picks “home-town” Detroit for its biggest rollouts, but its all-electric “Mustang-inspired” SUV would now make the perfect fit for the LA Auto Show.

Audi already has confirmed Nov. 19 for the eTron Sportback, which is a “top hat” variant of the current eTron all-electric SUV.

With the Detroit Auto Show moving from January to June, some automakers will make the November LA Auto Show into a new vehicle debut venue of choice.





The electric car announcements are coming hard and fast now. In early September, we had the Porsche Taycan and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) ID.3. The Taycan commences consumer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the VW ID.3 is set to begin deliveries in Europe within approximately six months thereafter.

2020 will be the first year when the Detroit Auto Show has been moved from January to June. Therefore, automakers who have traditionally unveiled major new vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show in January will no longer have that option for that season. This of course includes Ford (F), which has traditionally used its “home show” in January to preview major new vehicle launches that in some cases were a year away from showrooms.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Auto Show, held just before Thanksgiving week, has often been the venue of choice for automakers to reveal allegedly “green” cars, such as battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). As a result, it would seem likely the natural choice for Ford to unveil its first “from the ground up” BEV - the so-called “Mustang-inspired” crossover/SUV - indeed at the LA Auto Show, where many of the key reveals could take place on Nov. 19.

In an amazing coincidence, Audi also is coming out with a “Sportback” version of the eTron BEV, which already has been selling for a few months. This crossover-SUV looks like a very similar shape and size as the Ford “Mustang-inspired” crossover-SUV.

And wouldn’t you believe it, Audi scheduled its eTron Sportback debut for Nov. 19 as well: Audi E-Tron Sportback Teased At IAA, Debuts.

The Audi eTron Sportback is expected to enter production in the fourth quarter of 2019, go on sale in Europe at the end of 2019, and go on sale in the U.S. in the first half of 2020.

How close is the design of the Ford “Mustang-inspired” crossover-SUV to the Audi eTron Sportback? This is the only official rendering that Ford has provided: Ford's Mustang-inspired EV will travel more than 300 miles on a full battery.

Using a little imagination, you can figure out that it is, indeed, extremely similar to the Audi eTron Sportback. That will make for a very interesting moment in time, when two very similar vehicles in a new segment - two-row all-electric premium crossover-SUVs with sharply sloping rear hatchs - debut so close in time to each other. If this timeline is right, they would debut within 24 hours of each other.

As for the production schedule, the Ford is expected to start production a little later than the Audi. The Ford supposedly starts production in Mexico in April 2020, and could be in U.S. dealerships in the September quarter. In other words, the Audi will be somewhere between a quarter and two ahead of the Ford, in terms of the U.S. availability timeline.

When it comes to the Audi eTron Sportback, we know the underpinnings of the vehicle: They are, supposedly, the same as the “regular” eTron that’s been in production for a year now. It’s basically a new “top hat” on top of the same eTron vehicle, made in the same factory in Brussels, Belgium.

In contrast, when it comes to the Ford “Mustang-inspired” crossover SUV, there are many important things that we don’t know. Most importantly, we don’t know the price. It makes a huge difference if the Ford will have a starting price closer to $50,000 or closer to $70,000.

What Ford has made clear, however, is the range. It will be at least approximately 300 miles, and recent indications suggest 310-320 miles on the U.S. EPA test cycle (translated from 370 miles on the European test cycle, discounted by an estimated 14%).

If that range is achieved, it would vastly trounce the 204 miles of the Audi eTron (the Sportback might improve on that by a modest amount), and put the Ford in close contest with the Tesla (TSLA) Model X and the coming Model Y. It would also beat the Jaguar i-Pace and Mercedes EQC -- the other two current contenders in this segment -- by significant margins.

Ford: The likely electric SUV surprise winner

In this new electric car SUV battle that's likely to start unfolding in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, Ford is the brand that has the most potential for upside surprise. The broader market has low expectations for Ford’s ability to make a splash in the market with what could be the very most attractive crossover-SUV, beating companies such as Tesla, Jaguar, Audi and Mercedes.

If Ford can shock the market with the best-looking, all-electric crossover-SUV, with perhaps the best range in the class at over 300 miles, and perhaps also offer the most sensible interior and competitive performance, it would elevate the Ford brand onto a new world stage where it has not played in half a century or more. Keep in mind that Ford also expects to export this vehicle to Europe. Ford doesn’t export all that many vehicles from the Americas to Europe.

That’s what’s at stake on Nov. 19 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, assuming that Ford joins Audi in debuting its new vehicle at that venue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.