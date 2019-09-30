Roku - Maintaining Our Price Target During Panicked September Sell-Off

Investment Thesis

We adjust our estimates based on the results and management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and our target price of $142.00 (earlier $99.00), with an implied capital appreciation potential of ~16%. Our price target is being maintained because we believe that the recent september sell-off is a frenzied and unjustified panic.

Q2:19 Performance Summary

Revenues up 59% vs. prior year.

Active User Momentum continues . The company added 1.4 million new accounts in Q2:19 and the total number of active accounts reached 30.5 million, up 39% YOY. The total number of streaming hours was 9.4 billion hours, an increase of 72% YOY versus 5.5 billion hours in Q2:18. Roku platform engagement continues to strengthen as more content shifts to streaming and more consumers cut the cord. Per household, streaming grew to an average of roughly 3.5 hours a day per active account, representing nearly half of the average U.S. per-household daily viewing.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) surpasses $20 . In the medium-term, the most significant factor driving Roku's financial performance will be increasing monetization of its growing installed base. The ROKU Channel launched in 2017 as a free, ad-supported channel and has expanded to include premium content subscription. On the monetization front, the average revenue per user increased by 27% YOY to $21.06 versus $16.60 in Q2:18.

Gross profit up 47% YOY. Total gross profit was $114 million in Q2:19, up 47% YOY, marking its third consecutive quarter above $100 million. Platform gross profit increased 74% YOY while Player gross profit declined 69% YOY. Overall, gross margin was 45.7% for Q2:19, down 390 bps YOY.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 56% YOY. ROKU delivered total adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million in Q2:19, versus $7.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was well ahead of the company expectations as a result of higher revenue and gross profit.

Raised guidance. For 2019, ROKU raised its outlook and now expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.07-$1.09 billion and $30-$40 million, respectively.

Primary Risks

TV streaming is a highly competitive industry with the presence of large technology players such as Amazon and Google which have far higher resources.

The U.S.-China trade war could adversely impact business operations as most of its hardware is manufactured in China.

September's Frenzied Sell-Off

What Exactly Is Happening

August 7th - Roku (ROKU) has stellar earnings with 30.5 million active accounts and net revenue is up 59% YoY with a 72% increase in total streaming hours to 9.4 billion.

Roku (ROKU) has stellar earnings with 30.5 million active accounts and net revenue is up 59% YoY with a 72% increase in total streaming hours to 9.4 billion. September 7th - Roku expands into Europe and the UK.

Roku expands into Europe and the UK. September 10th - Apple (AAPL) launches Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month.

Apple (AAPL) launches Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month. Semptember 18th - Facebook (FB) launches new Portal TV for $149, giving users the ability to make video calls TV to TV. In addition to this, Comcast (CMCSA) offers their Xfinity Flex set top box for free, 2nd at $5 a month.

Facebook (FB) launches new Portal TV for $149, giving users the ability to make video calls TV to TV. In addition to this, Comcast (CMCSA) offers their Xfinity Flex set top box for free, 2nd at $5 a month. September 19 - Roku expands into Canada.

Roku expands into Canada. Roku's stock price fell from $170.00 to $100 on 9/24.

Roku Is Dominating

“Roku’s streaming TV platform accounted for more than 30% of U.S. sales of connected TV devices in Q1 2019, further increasing its lead in streaming TV platforms according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics. The report, USA Connected TV Device Vendor Market ShareQ1 2019, finds that there are now more than 41 million Roku-based devices in use, including Roku media streamers and Roku-based smart TVs, accounting for 15.2% of all media streaming devices. Roku now has a 36% lead over the next major platform, Sony PlayStation, in terms of devices in use. The report predicts that this lead will stretch to 70% by the end of the year, largely as a result of the success of Roku’s smart TV partner strategy.

According to Kantar Millward Brown, Roku is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed (9.4 billion hours streamed last quarter).

Roku is fueled by growth in advertising as their monetized video ad impressions more than doubled YoY.

In June 2019, according to Comscore, the total Roku platform streamed 69% more ad supported hours than the next closest streaming platform.

In July, Strategy Analytics reported that the Roku operating system powered 41 million OTT devices and smart TVs in the U.S. This domination is 36 percent greater than the next closest competitor and expected to grow.

The Recent Crash is Unjustified

Apple TV is not a competitor of Roku. Apple TV is an app that is viewable on Roku. Facebook’s new Portal TV is merely a way to communicate over your television. According to Strategy Analytics’ Connected TV Device Vendor Market Share Q1 Report, “Amazon’s Fire TV OS was the second most sold streaming TV platform in Q1 2019, with 12% of sales, followed by Samsung’s Tizen at 11% and Google (Android TV and Chromecast) at 9%.” Roku accounted for more than 30% of total sales.

Comcast’s Xfinity Flex giveaway is not truly a giveaway. In order to use the Flex, you need to have the xFi Advanced Gateway Modem/Router. That modem costs $13 per month rent. There is no Youtube TV, DirectTV Now, PlayStation VUE, or Sling TV on the Flex. Why? Because these products are a replacement to Comcast’s core tv product. It would make sense for Comcast to make their own cable TV streaming package so that they can eventually attempt to re-attract cord cutters. These channels are all available on Roku. Comcast is not a proven threat.

Outlook

Based on strong Q2:19 results and continued momentum, the company raised its overall outlook for 2019. Management now expects revenue to be in the range of $1.07 - $1.09 billion (earlier $1.03 - $1.05 billion), representing ~46% YOY growth at the mid-point (up from the earlier target of 40%). Total gross profit is anticipated to be in the range of $480-$490 million (earlier ~$465-$475 million). Platform revenue mix is expected to be roughly two-thirds of total revenue in 2019, up from 56% in 2018.The company is guiding for stock-based compensation of roughly $90 million and an estimated $10 million of depreciation and amortization. Most operating expenses are headcount related. The company is guiding for adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $30-$40 million (earlier $10-$20 million).

With respect to Q3:19, ROKU expects revenue to be in the range of $250-$255 million, up ~47% YOY at mid-point. Gross profit is anticipated to be in the range of ~$114-$119 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $(5) - $(11) million.

Earnings Estimates

For 2019 and 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 46.5% and 37.1%, resulting in $1,087.9 and $1,491.8 million of revenue, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is forecasted to be $33.9 million, in line with management’s guidance of $30-$40 million. For 2020, we expect adjusted EBITDA to increase to $51.7 million. Income from continuing operations is forecasted to register a loss in 2019 of $(66.0) million, in line with management’s guidance range of ($61) – ($71) million.

Valuation and Recommendation

We value ROKU using P/S multiple since the company does not earn a profit. Given the shift in management’s focus away from hardware to software & services, we believe that Roku should be valued more like an internet software and services provider than a maker of a consumer device.

We believe ROKU should trade at a premium to the higher end of the peer group range because of increasing margins, a ~33% smart TV market share, expanding user engagement metrics, and high revenue growth. We value Roku at 12x P/S multiple. We are applying this multiple to our 2020 forecast, and then discount that target back at our computed cost of capital. The multiple based target after discounting back to the present is $141.70, which we round up to $142.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.