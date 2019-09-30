ABN AMRO - Money Laundering Investigation Threatens The Dividend

More bearish outcomes are plausible, including a hefty dividend cut. Either way, there is now huge uncertainty, and it is hard to see a swift share price recovery given ABN still trades at a P/TNAV premium to peers. I would continue to avoid the shares.

My base case is now that the 2019 dividend will at best be held at last year's level rather than increasing as the Street expects.

The main casualties are likely to be the dividend and ABN's 9% yield, which had become key components of the investment case.

The share price dropped 12% on the news, and the market appears to be bracing for a multi-billion euro fine.

ABN (OTCPK:ABNRY) has disclosed that it is under investigation by Dutch prosecutors for potential breaches of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws. The press release (here) was brief merely saying that:

On Wednesday 25 September 2019, the Dutch public prosecutor informed ABN AMRO that the bank is the subject of an investigation relating to requirements under the Act on the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism. ABN AMRO will cooperate fully with the investigation.

This marks a significant escalation of a case that first came to light in August when ABN said it could face fines over failures in client oversight. The shares dropped as much as 12% on the news.

The potential for a large fine underscores the risks to the ABN dividend story that I outlined in a recent article, whose title "ABN AMRO - 8% Yield Is A Warning Signal, Not A Buying Signal" has turned out to be more prescient than I expected.

Share price drop reflects fears of a multi-billion fine

With the shares dropping as much as €2 on the news, the implied size of the fine the market seems to think is possible is in the region of €2bn. This is on the higher side relative to the €775m ING (NYSE:ING) was fined last year in a similar case. However, ING had also been previously fined $619m in 2012 by US authorities for related transgressions, so it is possible the market is trying to price in the additional cost of potential US penalties for ABN, albeit there is no mention of a US angle so far.

ABN said in 2Q that it has not booked any provisions for this case. The interim report states that:

We have not made a provision for a possible fine as the amount cannot be estimated at this time. (1H19 interim report notes the accounts)

Consequently, any fine will flow straight to the P&L and put a possibly material dent into the capital base.

The main casualty is likely to be the dividend

I've noted in previous articles that the main concern I have with ABN is the extent to which the dividend has become the dominating factor for the share. Until very recently, ABN was regarded by investors as having a substantial pot of surplus capital that it could to return to shareholders. Core tier 1 was 18% in 2Q, way head of the 12-13% levels that are typical for other European banks.

However, I've also noted previously that this surplus capital is more illusory than real. The company is much more exposed than other banks to forthcoming changes to the capital rules, mainly "Basel IV". ABN has said its core tier 1 ratio adjusted for Basel IV is a more ordinary-looking 13.5%. In addition, ABN earns a comparatively high proportion of its revenues as interest income, meaning that lower euro interest rates are having a greater negative impact on earnings (and ABN's ability to build capital organically) than for other banks.

Both factors have made me nervous about management's ability to deliver on dividend expectations, which are already in decline. Nevertheless, despite estimates falling by 4% since May, the Street expectations are still for 6% growth versus last year's level and a 67% payout ratio.

Dividend estimates have declined, but still see close to a 70% payout this year

Source: Company-compiled consensus

The prospect of a large money-laundering fine increases the pressure. Precision is obviously impossible at this point as we've no idea what size fine, if any, will be levied. The only real guidepost we have is last year's €775m ING fine. The share price drop implies the market fears a worse outcome, but I've mapped out the capital and dividend sensitivities in the next table using an ING-sized number.

My calculations show the case is unlikely to be a threat to ABN's solvency. CET1 was 18% in 2Q, a number that excludes accrued profits for the first-half and also makes no accrual for the 2019 dividend. If we add FY19 consensus net profit and deduct consensus FY19 dividend (€1.53 p.s.), as well as a €775m fine, then pro-forma year-end 2019 CET1 is 17.9%, hardly a disaster and a level the company could probably still feel reasonably comfortable with.

However, management's CET1 target range is 17.5-18.5%. 17.9% would see the company drifting towards the lower end of the range. If we reach the end of the year and the case is still unresolved and we have a quantifiable liability hanging over the company, it is entirely possible management will conclude the prudent option is to hold some capital in reserve and set the dividend at a level that keeps CET1 at the higher end of its target range.

I've included two scenarios in the table: holding an 18% year-end CET1 level and holding the upper end of the target range, 18.5%. In both cases, I've assumed the company provisions for a €775m fine, but adjusted the dividend to attain these CET1 levels in case the ultimate outcome is worse and a bigger capital buffer is necessary.

Hitting 18% CET1 at year-end requires a dividend of no greater than €1.45 p.s. Purely coincidentally, this is the same level that was paid in 2018. It would be a 5% cut to current 2019 DPS consensus and that would mean ABN would be headed for a repeat of this year's disappointment, where the 2018 dividend was held flat at the 2017 level despite market expectations for an increase.

Hitting a more conservative 18.5% CET1 at year-end would require a dividend of no greater than ~€0.9, which is more than 40% below current Street estimates.

Dividend scenarios assuming a €775m fine and defined CET1 target levels

Source: Author's calculations based on company data and company-compiled consensus

Conclusions

I said in my last article on ABN that the dividend had come to dominate the investment story to an unhealthy degree, meaning disappointments could have a disproportionately negative impact on the share price.

The fact the share dropped 12% on this announcement confirms my view. The ultimate fine almost certainly won't be life-threatening for ABN, but it throws a lot more confusion into the dividend debate, and this is mostly what the share price decline reflects.

At a minimum, the surplus capital argument for ABN is now truly dead and buried. It was always unlikely that a politicized company like this, 56% owned by the Dutch government, would be allowed to indulge in bumper payouts to shareholders, and so it is proving. This money-laundering investigation more or less guarantees that payouts will now be lower than the market expects.

At the worst end of possible outcomes, ABN would have to cut this year's dividend by a substantial amount. The middle-of-the-road scenario would see ABN paying no more than it did last year, meaning we'll have two years with no dividend growth. The yield in this scenario is still a high 9%, but with a possibly large downside risk.

I don't see a swift recovery in the share price, and many income investors may decide this is the time to exit. Even after the price drop, ABN's P/TNAV multiple (0.74x) is higher than that of ING (0.7x), so it is hard to argue we have reached bargain levels, and with such a fundamental aspect of the ABN equity story being thrown into doubt, it's a share to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.