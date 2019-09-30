Naver Corporation: Spin-Offs And Potential Listings To Narrow Valuation Discount

My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW188,700 for Naver Corporation implies an upside of 20% to its last traded share price of KRW158,000 as of September 26, 2019.

Naver Corporation is a proxy for e-commerce growth in South Korea in the mid-to-long term, with its service offerings covering the entire online purchase process for consumers.

The spin-off of Naver Pay this year and Naver Webtoon's potential listing in 2020 should help narrow the valuation discount assigned to an internet conglomerate like Naver Corporation.

Elevator Pitch

I like Korea-listed internet conglomerate Naver Corporation (OTCPK:NHNCF) [035420:KS] as a proxy for the growing e-commerce market in South Korea, as its service offerings covering the entire online purchase process for consumers. The company's strategy of incubating in-house start-ups, by spinning off business units as independent entities and subsequently listing them in the public equity markets, is key to unlocking the value of its young and growing business divisions and narrowing the valuation discount assigned to an internet conglomerate like Naver Corporation.

Company Description

Started in 1999, Naver Corporation operates South Korea's leading internet search portal, Naver.com and makes money from search ads, display ads, and e-commerce in Korea. Naver Corporation also owns a 72.7% stake in Japanese mobile messaging platform, LINE Corporation (LN) (OTC:LNNFF) [3938:JP].

Naver Corporation operates via five business segments, namely Ads, Business Platform, IT Platform, Contents Service, and LINE & Other Platforms. The Ads segment earns revenue from online advertising services which include display ads on the Naver web portal; while the Business Platform segment makes money from search (ads of products and services placed on search results pages) and shopping ads (ads of products and services placed on shopping business page). The company's IT platform segment runs the online & mobile payment service, Naver Pay. Naver Corporation's Contents Service segment sells music, games, and webtoons, which refers to South Korean comics published online. The LINE & Other Platforms refers primarily to the LINE mobile messaging platform which is popular in Japan and parts of Southeast Asia.

Naver Corporation's 2Q2019 Revenue By Business Segment

Business Segments Segment Revenue As A Percentage Of Total Revenue For 2Q2019 Ads 10.2% Business Platform 43.9% IT Platform 6.5% Contents Service 3.1% LINE & Other Platforms 36.3%

Source: Naver Corporation's September 2019 Investor Presentation

More Spin-offs And Potential Listings Could Help To Re-rate The Stock

Naver Corporation has an unique strategy of incubating in-house start-ups which it refers to as "Company-in-Company" or CICs, where business units or divisions are spun off as independent entities when they reach a certain mature stage of business development. The ultimate aim is for these in-house start-ups to be eventually listed separately.

On July 24, 2019, it was reported that Naver Corporation planned to spin off one of its CICs, online & mobile payment service Naver Pay, as a separate, independent entity called Naver Financial by November 2019.

Naver Pay breached the 10 million monthly active users mark in 2Q2019, and the company's IT Platform (Naver Pay) registered a +22.6% YoY growth in segment revenue to KRW106 billion in 2Q2019. Naver Corporation hopes that the spin-off of Naver Pay as Naver Financial will allow the payment service business to make faster decisions and access outside capital for future growth. Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. (OTC:MRSSF) [006800:KS], a leading Korean brokerage, plans to invest a minimum of KRW500 billion in Naver Financial and become a strategic investor to facilitate the expansion and growth of Naver Pay.

Naver Pay's monthly active users were only six million two and a half years ago in 1Q2017. With the rapid growth in Naver Pay's monthly active users to 10 million as of end-June 2019, Naver Financial has plans in place to further expand the payment service business. Naver Financial will extend its presence into the offline segment by allowing users to place bookings and reservations for restaurants and other services online, and make payments offline at the business premises. Naver Financial also plans to sell financial products and earn money from brokerage fees and commissions in future, leveraging on Naver Pay's transactions data and partnerships with other financial institutions such as Mirae Asset Daewoo.

Moving back to the company's start-up incubation strategy, Naver Corporation's webtoons business, Naver Webtoon, a former CIC which was spun off as a separate company in 2017, could be the company's first CIC to be listed. Naver Webtoon had global monthly active users of 58 million in 2Q2019, comprising 22 million domestic users and 36 million overseas users. Naver Webtoon is targeting profit break-even by 2020, which would pave the way for a potential listing. Naver Financial is also planned to be listed separately in the future.

While Naver Webtoon's financial numbers are not disclosed publicly, Naver Corporation's Contents Service segment (revenue primarily contributed by Naver Webtoon and live video streaming service V Live) recorded a strong +61.4% YoY and +43.0% QoQ growth in revenue to KRW50.1 billion for 2Q2019. Naver Webtoon's global Gross Merchandise Volume or GMV and U.S. GMV delivered QoQ growth rates of over 50% and close to a three-digit increase respectively for 2Q2019 after it started monetizing webtoon content in overseas markets. Naver Webtoon is currently gaining traction in the U.S., Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan; it is targeting Europe and Latin America for the next phase of its overseas expansion. Naver Webtoon is also monetizing its webtoon content, with more 20 popular webtoons that are planned to be adapted into television dramas and movies.

As an indication of Naver Webtoon's potential value, China Literature (OTCPK:CHLLF) (OTC:CHLLY) [772:HK], China's largest online publishing and e-book website, trades at a trailing price-to-sales of approximately 4.2 times. This suggests that Naver Webtoon is worth at least KRW840 billion (based on the annualized 2Q2019 Contents Service segment revenue of KRW200 billion) or 3.5% of Naver Corporation's current market capitalization. Naver Webtoon is growing rapidly and its revenue should be significantly higher in 2020 when it goes for a listing. Separately, strategic investor Mirae Asset Daewoo will participate in the valuation process for Naver Financial and take a stake in the company at a premium to the company's valuation.

The spin-off of Naver Pay this year and Naver Webtoon's potential listing in 2020 should help narrow the valuation discount assigned to an internet conglomerate like Naver Corporation. Going forward, other CICs like Naver Pay could be spun-off, and existing independent subsidiaries such as Naver Webtoon have the opportunity to be publicly-listed in the future.

The market obviously likes what Naver Corporation is doing to unlock the value of its business units and divisions, which are potentially undervalued as part of a large conglomerate. The share price of Naver Corporation increased by close to 30% in a span of two months from KRW122,500 as of July 24, 2019, to KRW158,000 as of September 26, 2019.

Proxy For Korea E-commerce Market Growth

Putting spin-offs and public market listings aside, Naver Corporation is a proxy for the growing e-commerce market in South Korea in the mid-to-long term.

The South Korean e-commerce market has grown by a four-year CAGR of 26% from KRW45 trillion in 2013 to KRW114 trillion in 2018. Naver Corporation's e-commerce marketplace business, Naver Shopping, operating under the company's Business Platform segment, saw its monthly active users grow from 9 million in 2015 to 16 million by 1H2019. The company's Business Platform segment and Ads segment saw revenue grow by +17.1% YoY and +12.0% YoY to KRW716 billion and KRW176 billion respectively for 2Q2019. There is also still room for further online advertising penetration, with online ads' share of the Korean advertising market estimated at 43% in 2019. In comparison, television and print ads still account for approximately 31% and 13% of the domestic ads market.

Naver Corporation continues to improve its service offerings to be even more relevant to both consumers and merchants in the growing domestic e-commerce market.

It has been investing in artificial intelligence to offer more personalized product recommendations to consumers. The artificial intelligence algorithm recommends products to users based on their historical searches, real-time feedback from clicks, and shopping- & payment-related transaction data. Based on Naver Corporation's internal data, there has been a 15% increase in click-through rate for recommended products vis-a-vis total product clicks for 2Q2019, implying that product recommendations have become more relevant.

The small-to-medium online merchants selling products on the Naver Shopping platform are referred to as smart stores, and this segment has been doing very well. In 2Q2019, the number of smart stores increased by 30% YoY and approximately half of the stores are generating over KRW500 million in annual sales. Naver has been offering various digital marketing tools to these small-to-medium online merchants to enable them to run marketing campaigns and optimize pricing based on purchase data and other information.

Naver Corporation is also improving its mobile ads with the help of artificial intelligence to provide more value to advertisers. One example is that the location of mobile ads is now optimized using machine learning to make sure that users are not turned off by obstructive ads that interfere with the web surfing process. The company disclosed that there has been an increase in click-through and conversion rate, which helps to increase its advertising clients' satisfaction and cost efficiency.

Naver Corporation's service offerings cover the entire online purchase process, with consumers searching for product reviews and product listings on Naver.com, choosing relevant products on Naver Shopping and completing the purchase process with payment service Naver Pay.

Losses At LINE Corporation Widen In 2Q2019 But Will Normalize In 3Q2019

Operating losses at Naver Corporation's 72.7%-owned LINE Corporation has continued to widen in 2Q2019 as per the chart below. While operating income for Naver Corporation's Ads, Business Platform, IT Platform and Contents Service segments combined has increased steadily from KRW308.8 billion in 1Q2019 to KRW322.5 billion in 2Q2019, LINE Corporation's operating losses increased by more than 80% from -KRW102.5 billion in 1Q2019 to -KRW194.1 billion in 2Q2019. The silver lining is that operating losses are expected to normalize in 3Q2019.

Naver Corporation's Operating Income By Business Segment

Source: Naver Corporation's September 2019 Investor Presentation

At its 2Q2019 earnings call on July 24, 2019, LINE Corporation guided that 3Q2019 operating loss will narrow to what it was for 1Q2019:

We believe our investment amount peaked in the second quarter for this fiscal year. The LINE Pay business is growing faster than expected and, if necessary, we are willing to make further investment to accelerate its expansion. However, at this point, we project that the investment amount for the third quarter will return to a similar level to that of first quarter. We will continue to control our costs strictly and develop our business.

There was an one-off special JPY30 billion marketing campaign launched in 2Q2019 to promote its mobile payment service LINE Pay, which was the key contributor to LINE Corporation's increased operating losses in the most recent quarter. With Japan's consumption tax increased from 8% to 10% on October 1, 2019, there is likely to be an increase in consumer spending prior to the increase in consumption tax. LINE Corporation capitalized on this opportunity to increase LINE Pay's user base, and this has paid off with monthly active users increased by approximately 3 million QoQ to 4.9 million for 2Q2019.

Valuation

My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW188,700 for Naver Corporation implies an upside of 20% to its last traded share price of KRW158,000 as of September 26, 2019.

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation For Naver Corporation

Naver Corporation's Key Businesses Value (KRW billion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Naver's Domestic Ads and Business Platform Segments 19,320 117,200 Earnings multiple of 15 times LINE Corporation 7,770 47,100 Market value of 72.7% stake in LINE Naver Financial 1,400 8,500 KRW200,000 per monthly active user pegged to recent $2.2 billion valuation of Viva Republica which owns Korean mobile financial service platform Toss and assuming Naver still owns a 70% stake post-spin off Naver Webtoon 840 5,100 A price-to-sales of approximately 4.2 times pegged to Hong Kong-listed China Literature Net Cash 1,782 10,800 Total 188,700

Source: Author

Variant View

The key risk factors for Naver Corporation are a delay in the listing of Naver Webtoon and Naver Financial and a further widening of operating losses at LINE Corporation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.