Netflix Has A 60% Problem

Since reporting earnings in July, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has fallen off a cliff. The stock is in negative territory for the year. There are some who believe the stock is ready to bounce back. However, the long-awaited risks that have been stalking Netflix for years, will become very real in the next two years. Unfortunately, Netflix management believes it can steer subscribers into believing the service is just as valuable without as much content. Investors should know this is a huge risk that may not pay off.

The reason people subscribe

To understand the risks to Netflix, we first need to understand why people choose to pay for a video streaming service. In the U.S., there are some very specific reasons people choose one streaming service over another. One study suggested, the number one reason to choose a service was a variety of content. According to a Forbes article, the number one reason for a subscription service is variety of content. Rounding out the top five reasons to subscribe were things like: easy to use technology, access to movies, ability to search, and access to local programming.

When it comes to Netflix in particular, it has proven technology, a huge content library, movies and search capabilities. It seems like Netflix has plenty of advantages, but some of these advantages are not sustainable. In addition, streaming isn’t a foregone conclusion for everyone. Customers who chose not to pay for streaming gave several answers for why they don’t subscribe. First, they said they were satisfied with their current cable, satellite, or fiber optic service. Given the number of streaming options and adding up the costs, some cable and satellite options may be cheaper.

In addition, streaming services aren’t always seen as worth the expense, some aren’t interested, and others don’t watch enough TV to care. Netflix Chief Content Officer Theodore Sarandos gave investors a glimpse of what the company wants the future to look like. He said the company is focused on, “getting our consumer and our members much more attuned to the expectation that we’re going to create their next favorite show, not that we’re going to be the place where you can get anything every time.” Given the top reason many subscribe is variety of content, this means Netflix wants to move in the opposite direction. This is a dangerous game and one that should worry investors.

A 60% problem

Netflix recent earnings showed a slowdown in subscribers that spooked investors. There were two comments made by the CFO Spencer Neumann that gave color to the issues facing the company. First, “the slowdown in subscriber growth was across all of our regions.” Second, “we also did see (declines) in regions where we increased prices, we did see some elevated churn rates and lower retentions.”

It’s hard to imagine that all the press around upcoming streaming services has nothing to do with Netflix’s challenges. In fact, between AT&T’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more, not only are there going to be more choices, but these choices are going to steal content from Netflix.

(Source: Streaming Guide)

If we look at several of the most streamed shows on Netflix, the company already knows they are leaving, even if the average streaming user does not. When Friends disappears next year, it’s quite possible many Netflix users will be upset to see one of their favorite shows gone. In order to find the show, they would need to sign up for HBO Max. The Office is headed to NBCUniversal’s Peacock service in 2021. Another show that Netflix won’t have access to even if it wanted to is The Big Bang Theory. HBO Max nabbed this show as well with a five-year deal estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

(Source: Hollywood Reporter)

Even if we ignore the other offerings and focus on HBO Max, Netflix will have enough of a challenge. The HBO Max service is expected to have “10,000 hours of content” and beyond the series mentioned above, it will also be the “exclusive online home for Doctor Who.” Those looking for a vast array of content, should consider DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network could all be potential avenues to funnel shows to HBO Max. HBO by itself costs $15 per month and HBO Max is expected to cost just $16 to $17.

Though HBO Max might be a strong offering on its own, AT&T has a significant semi-captive audience to market this service to. As of the company’s last earnings report, AT&T mobility has nearly 160 million subscribers and connections, which represented an increase of nearly 9% year-over-year. In addition, AT&T’s DirecTV division has 21.6 million premium TV subscribers and 1.3 million AT&T Now subscribers. Though both DirecTV and AT&T Now witnessed declines in their subscriber numbers, investors might consider what a discounted package of HBO Max would do for this business.

If Netflix is witnessing slowing subscriber growth, imagine what may happen once these competing services go live. These new services are truly a lose-lose situation for Netflix. “If Disney, Comcast and Warner pull all their content, Netflix is going to lose about 60% of its content.” Considering customers say they value a wide breadth of content, what is Netflix’s value each month with 60% less? The answer to that question is something investors may have to figure out in the next year.

Is Netflix worth keeping?

I’ll admit that I may or may not be the prototypical Netflix subscriber, yet my Netflix list is a simple example of the problem. My family has subscribed to Netflix for many years and we’ve generally been happy. My kids watch shows, my wife and I have found many shows and movies to watch as well. Even with the price moving up to $12.99 per month, I feel like it’s a good deal.

However, prepping for this article I decided to look at My List and see what might change once these other services are switched on. Currently I have 116 shows or movies on My List, of which 34 are Netflix originals. Of the 34 originals, there are several that will be leaving Netflix in the future. I’m a big Marvel fan, and shows like Jessica Jones, Punisher, Daredevil and more, will disappear once the contract runs out. Some of these shows have already been cancelled so new content isn’t being created anyway.

If we do a quick rundown of some of the other shows, the story doesn’t get much better for Netflix. One of the originals, Bloodline has already been cancelled. We already know about Friends leaving. Shows like NCIS and Star Trek have a higher likelihood of leaving for CBS AllAccess since CBS is pushing hard to gain streaming subscribers. Black Panther is a Marvel property and will end up eventually on Disney+. The Lord of the Rings movies and 42 are both Warner Bros. properties which means HBO Max. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but it’s very easy to see how challenging things are about to be for Netflix.

If my choices were cut from 116 to less than 30 Netflix originals, I would have a hard time justifying spending $12.99 every month. I might cancel and then sign up again as new seasons of shows like Stranger Things came around. However, paying every single month for a limited streaming service considering other choices, wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

Speaking of value

As users are deciding whether Netflix is worth keeping, investors need to reassess the value of the stock. It might sound crazy to compare Netflix and AT&T. However, considering HBO Max’s value proposition, it makes sense to compare the stock’s values as well.

When it comes to a simple measure like operating margin, AT&T beats Netflix at 16.7% compared to 15.9%. Of course, it’s not an exact comparison as Netflix relies almost exclusively on its streaming business, whereas AT&T has mobile, DirecTV, Latin America and more. It’s no secret that AT&T borrowed billions to buy Time Warner and Netflix is borrowing to fund its operations.

In the most recent quarter, Netflix spent 22% of its operating income on interest. By point of comparison, AT&T spent almost 29% of its operating income on interest expense. Where the rubber meets the road is when it comes to core free cash flow. Netflix reported negative free cash flow of just over $590 million during the last three months. AT&T generated $5.7 billion in core free cash flow. Netflix expects to run negative free cash flow of $3.5 billion to $4 billion this year. In other words, AT&T could fund Netflix’s entire of year of cash flow burn with less than one quarter of its positive cash flow.

Netflix trades at a 2020 projected P/E of nearly 47. This value makes sense if analysts are correct about the company growing EPS over the next five years by 47%. On the flip side, AT&T’s yield of 5.4% is an obvious reason to own the shares. Though analysts are only calling for 3.4% EPS growth over the next five years, the stock also carries a forward P/E of just 10. With these numbers in mind, there is a significant problem with these projections. When it comes to Netflix, analysts believe the company will grow revenue by more than 23% next year.

To grow revenue, Netflix needs to grow subscribers, yet it just broke a clear trendline of subscriber growth from 2016 to 2018.

(Source: Netflix Q2 Shareholder Letter)

This was the company’s lowest Q2 forecast since 2017 and the company’s third lowest actual subscriber number since 2016. It’s hard to believe that Netflix will grow revenue at a 23%+ rate if subscriber growth is significantly slowing down.

Where AT&T is concerned, the company’s tepid projected EPS growth could come in higher than expected. The company said it is on track to significantly reduce debt this year. If HBO Max draws subscribers away from Netflix along with its content, AT&T may get a whole new fast-growing revenue stream.

The bottom line for Netflix investors is straightforward. Customers want a vast catalog of shows and Netflix’s catalog is about to get far thinner. The company could lose 60% of its content if other companies decide to pull their hit shows. HBO Max would seem to be a primary beneficiary, which should help AT&T. My Netflix List experience is worrisome because if a loyal customer like myself might consider cancelling, Netflix could see this happening repeatedly.

Add all these issues up and Netflix growth and value should come into question. The stock has fallen off a cliff over worries about competition. These worries seem poised to intensify over the next year or so. Netflix investors and users are going to face a hard choice in the next year or so, and both may end up running for the exits together.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.