TrustCo Bank's Earnings Likely To Improve In FY20

Net interest margin is likely to improve because TRST has the opportunity to re-price the expensive time deposits it acquired earlier this year.

I expect TrustCo Bank's loan growth to continue in the future, but at a lower rate than in the past because of my outlook on the housing sector.

Earnings of TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST), a bank holding company, should slightly decline in fiscal 2019 before recovering in FY20. I expect the recovery to be led by loan growth as well as slight improvement in net interest margin.

Loans Expected to Continue to Grow But at a Lower Rate

TRST's loan portfolio should continue to grow in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020, but I expect the growth rate to be lower than in 2018. TRST's main focus area is residential real estate, and my outlook on that segment is not rosy. The housing sector in the U.S. has been sluggish through most of 2019; however, housing starts surprisingly, and likely temporarily, surged in August. I expect overall economic slowdown in the wake of trade uncertainties to also negatively affect TRST's loan growth.

On the other hand, I expect the drop in interest rates to boost loan growth because it will lead to greater refinance activity. In the 2QFY19 conference call the management noted that TRST's loan backlog has already grown quickly due to refinance activity, and that they are looking at continued net growth in the third quarter.

The table below shows my estimates for TRST's loan book as well as other key balance sheet items.

Funding Cost Decline to Support NIM in 2020

TRST's cost of funds surged in 1H2019 as the company increased the proportion of time deposits in total deposits. Time deposits increased from 29.8% of total deposits on December end, 2019 to 32.4% of total deposits at the end of June, 2019. Going forward, I expect funding costs to decline due to the 50bps Fed Funds rate cut that will affect the interest-bearing demand and savings deposits. The rate cut will affect time deposits soon too as more than $480 million are to be re-priced in the third and fourth quarters of 2019. Moreover, around $1 billion of certificates of deposits will mature till the mid of June 2020. Consequently, I'm expecting cost of funds to decline by 4bps in each quarter till June 2020.

The Fed Funds rate cut will also impact TRST's yields on earning assets. For FY19 I'm expecting net interest margin, NIM, to decline by 20bps and for FY20 I'm expecting NIM to rise slightly by 2bps. In the 2QFY19 conference call TRST's management shared their view that margin is starting a small rebound.

I am not expecting any further monetary easing in the United States; therefore, if the Fed unexpectedly cuts rates then I will have to revise the margin expectation downwards.

Non-interest Income and Expense to Offer Little Support to the Bottom-line

I expect growth of non-interest expenses to remain subdued in 2019 as the company has recently reduced its number of employees under its rightsizing program. However, I expect non-interest expense to resume growing normally beyond 2019. I expect TRST's expense ratio to be recorded at 56.7% in 2020, up from an estimated 56.3% in FY19.

Like non-interest expense, I expect TRST's earnings to receive little support from non-interest income. I expect non-interest income to normalize after it surged in 2QFY19 on the back of $176,000 gain on the sale of TRST's credit card portfolio.

My estimates of net interest income, and non-interest income and expenses combine to give earnings per share estimate of $0.64 for FY20. My estimates are summarized in the table below.

TRST Offering Dividend Yield of 3.28%

I'm expecting TRST to maintain its dividend at $0.0681 per quarter in the remainder of 2019 and 2020. This payout will lead to full year 2020 dividend of $0.27 per share. I'm expecting dividends to be maintained because the company has a history of maintaining the dollar amount of its dividends steady regardless of earnings. Also, my estimates suggest a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% in 2020, which is a comfortable level.

Dividend per share of $0.27 in 2020 suggests a dividend yield of 3.28%, using the price at the close of September 25, 2019.

Valuing at $8.6

I'm using the historical price to book ratio to value TRST. Taking the average 2019 year to date price to book ratio of 1.41x, and multiplying it with my forecast book value per share of $6.1, gives a target price of $8.6. This price target implies 3.8% upside from TRST's September 25, 2019 closing price.

I used the average price to book multiple for this year only because TRST's multiple has been quite volatile previously and therefore doesn't present an accurate picture. The table below shows the sensitivity of TRST's target price to different levels of price to book multiples.

Conclusion: Adopting a Neutral Stance

Taking the sum of 3.8% price upside and 3.28% dividend yield gives a total expected return of 7.84%. Based on the return, I'm adopting a Neutral stance on the stock. I advise investors to purchase TRST if its price dips to below $7.84, which is 10% below my target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.