Visa, Mastercard: Fintechs, A Boon, A Bust

There are obvious consequences from this for Visa/Mastercard. However, over the longer term, things might turn out very different.

They typically share a characteristic, they provide Visa/Mastercard cards to enable payments everywhere, or otherwise rely on the Visa/Mastercard payment networks.

There are many emerging fintech companies catering to the consumer. This is a worldwide phenomenon.

There is an interesting phenomenon taking place all across the world. In the U.S., in Europe, and in Asia. That's the emergence of fintech (financial technology) firms. These firms typically provide the consumer or corporations with easier ways to accept or make payments, deposits, money transfers and (sometimes) loans.

In this article, I will mostly concern myself with fintech companies geared towards serving the consumer. Namely, providing the consumer with easy ways to make deposits, make payments and transfer money. I will show that the current wave of fintech companies in this area is producing a very positive effect for Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). I will also show that, at some point, this positive effect will turn into a negative - possibly very negative - effect.

How Do Visa And Mastercard Make Money?

Critical to understanding the effects of the fintech revolution on Visa and Mastercard is understanding how Visa and Mastercard made money.

This is a simple process. When a Visa or Mastercard transaction takes place, the accepting merchant pays a commission for having received a payment through Visa/Mastercard. This is called the discount fee.

This discount fee is then split between the company providing Visa/Mastercard connectivity to the merchant (the acquirer), and the actual issuer of the Visa/Mastercard card presented for payment (Visa/Mastercard don't issue the cards themselves, a third party - the issuer - does).

Finally, Visa/Mastercard make money from this cycle by charging fees based on the volume and number of transactions handled both by the acquirer (providing connectivity to the Visa/Mastercard network to the merchant) and the card issuer.

To simplify, we could say Visa/Mastercard also takes a cut from the fee charged to the merchant for accepting Visa/Mastercard payments, though in an indirect way.

How Do Most C2C Fintechs Work?

C2C (Consumer To Consumer) Fintechs come in many shapes and forms. Typically, they'll at least enable payments and transfers to be made easily. Oftentimes, they'll also accept deposits and allow for more services. I'll use Revolut's example here.

Revolut is a European fintech that's spreading across the world. Revolut was launched in July 2015, merely four years ago. Revolut started out as a financial technology company. Right now, however, Revolut constitutes what's known as a "virtual bank" through an ECB-issued specialized banking license. This means that Revolut, like PayPal (PYPL), can now accept deposits and also provide credit.

With Revolut, customers can (among other things) transfer or exchange money in 30 different currencies at very competitive exchange rates, and also make payments in 150 different currencies. Customers also have access to credit/debt cards, including a free tier, as well as make quick transfers between Revolut accountholders.

How does Revolut accomplish a lot of this, namely the payments part? It leans on the Visa/Mastercard payments network across the world. It's thus also an issuer of Visa/Mastercard cards, both physical and virtual. This characteristic, shared by most fintech companies catering to the consumer, is very significant. It means that as consumers adopt the fintech ease of use, more and more of their resources and payments are made through Visa/Mastercard payment networks

Revolut now has more than 7 million members, and it was born just four years ago. Its growth is explosive, same as with many other fintech companies.

The Near-Term Effect On Visa/Mastercard From The Emergence Of More Fintech Companies

From the former example, it's very obvious that as more consumers rely on fintechs structured like Revolut, more payments will necessarily flow through Visa/Mastercard. Hence, the near-term effect on Visa/Mastercard from the fintech revolution is very positive.

Why Is The Long-Term Effect Potentially Very Different?

Where things get a lot more complex is over the long term. Remember, emerging fintechs have no chance but to use the Visa/Mastercard payment networks to enable payments for their own customers. Otherwise, their money wouldn't be accepted anywhere and that would also make fintechs unattractive for consumers.

But what happens over the longer term? We already have an example. PayPal, the best-known "old" fintech. PayPal now has 286 million active accounts.

PayPal is being accepted directly as a payment method by more and more merchants. Initially PayPal used Visa/Mastercard cards as a means of identifying customers, but now it can also use bank accounts for the same purpose. PayPal also often leaned on the Visa/Mastercard associated with the account to make payments. However, as its members built balances and as PayPal gained size, it slowly became less of a feeder into the Visa/Mastercard payment networks. Instead, it became more of an alternative. When PayPal accountholders pay from their own PayPal balances, PayPal needn't provide Visa/Mastercard with a cut on the transaction.

The same stands to happen to other fintech companies as they grow large enough. For a fintech company to provide a transparent, cheap, fast, payment to a merchant, all that's needed is for the merchant to have a Revolut account (or just a regular bank account Revolut is aware of), plus a bit of interface. As Revolut (and others) grows large enough, it will be extremely attractive to provide this alternative means of payment, and skip the Visa/Mastercard payment network altogether.

Why will it be very attractive? Because Visa/Mastercard is an oligopoly with very high margins. Hence, it's a business that's easy to undercut and still have high margins on.

Thus, the threat to Visa/Mastercard over the longer term is that several fintech companies will slowly eat away at their oligopoly pricing power by providing payment solutions that do not rely on the Visa/Mastercard payments network. This won't be revolutionary in any way: it's what PayPal already does today, but multiplied several-fold as the fintech revolution evolves.

Conclusion

Most consumer-facing fintech companies provide their payment abilities by relying on Visa/Mastercard payment networks. This means that as fintech companies expand, so does the Visa/Mastercard payments volume. In the short term, this means the fintech revolution is a positive factor for Visa/Mastercard.

However, over the longer term, the fintech companies attaining sufficiently large scale will tend to (easily) provide their own payment abilities. This means that over the long term, the larger fintech companies will become competitors to Visa/Mastercard and erode the oligopolistic pricing that now exists for handing payments in the Visa/Mastercard networks.

This isn't merely a hypothesis. PayPal already shows this is what happens over the long term. When you pay a merchant through your PayPal balance, Visa/Mastercard don't get a cut. The same will happen with several of the larger fintech companies over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.