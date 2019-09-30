Intrusion Operating At A Higher Level

A real kicker could come with a substantial order for their other product, Savant. Several big prospects are in the works, but there are no guarantees here.

Management keeps evolving both the product itself as well as giving customers a choice how to use it.

Their bread and butter product TraceCop is very profitable and still has a substantial runway in front of it.

Intrusion (OTCQB:INTZ), a small internet security outfit has been a little bit of a surprise hit. We first saw the prospects on the basis of a promising order for a new product (Savant), but no subsequent orders emerged and the company fell away.

Then their mainstay product (Trace Cop) started to take off, producing a surprise revival in the company's fortunes:

Data by YCharts

Not to mention a pretty spectacular rise in the share price:

Data by YCharts

However, two big orders for Trace Cop last year and the company is catapulted towards solid profitability and cash generation (see below), from the Q1CC:

In the fourth - third quarter of 2018, we booked $6.3 million, which $5.5 million was a single order for a new project. Then in Q4, we booked and additional $5.2 million which is mostly renewals, except for one $2.4 million we will talk about a new one.

TraceCop

With TraceCop the company collects and analyzes open source data from the Internet and uses this data to locate and identify threats. TraceCop is mostly a series of databases of worldwide IP addresses, combined with other data.

It goes back to the 1990s so it's hard to replicate. It's a tool for identification and location of cybercriminals. TraceCop itself is also still evolving with the company adding data sets and also giving companies some choices, from the Q1CC:

So we have some of largest data sets around as well as track record of knowing how to apply that data to our customers' challenges. We are now starting to apply our knowledge on how to build, use and deploy our big data expertise at a higher level with the customers. Instead of just being a boutique [ph] firm with a narrow specialty focus, we're now working on solving larger customer challenges with custom engineering of systems that expand upon our in-house success... Nowhere to say that is early on they don't know how to use the data or do the stuff, so we teach them with phase one of doing reports and train them. And then as they grow, they have two options and keep doing it the old way of just having us do research reports or they can take it in house and then we sell it as a subscription license.

This is yielding results (Q1CC, our emphasis):

In the $5.5 million orders, we have a $600,000 license for analytic research using one of our newer data sets that have been building for approximately seven years. The customer wants two licenses this for regular use, this data set will license for about $1.8 million per year per customer. In Intrusion we correlate some very large data sets, of which this is the largest yet.

TraceCop is adding about 1B records a day and that new database has over 2T rows, the scale of this is pretty unique. Another new data set they have added is a survey of the internet for topic (Q1CC):

We know who owns every server and where it's located, that's in our old data set, but it's also nice to know what language and topic the sites' users go there for... So security can certainly, with many things and if who wants to make a bomb, who sells drugs or who wants to be a terrorist but these are not usually that interesting or likely to be the case. Bad guys take over small sites to use them as relays for malicious command and control of compromised computers. So if you observe communications of those, the Security Chief doesn't want to dismiss that communication as just some employee surfing a website.

This already contains the language and topic of 150M websites out of the 320M of active sites just for WWW sites.

That is, their bread and butter product is still evolving with the company building new datasets, which take a few years to grow from initial effort to world-class, but also efforts to assist customers getting the most out of these datasets.

In the Q1CC management also discussed the TAM with the DoD alone:

There's the fair license thing that's somewhere between four and 10 times where we are right now.

But that's just the licensing part, there are additional services coming from:

They really, they really need you to do it for them instead of show them, you can't just tell them what to do and let them do it.

So it's good to realize that this is pretty complex stuff where customers have to be educated, it's not just selling licenses to databases. It's also good to know the TAM is much larger than where the company is, and this was just for the DoD.

Savant

While almost all sales still come from TraceCop, the company has another security product, Savant. Savant's approach is different from most other security products.

It's an "inside-out" approach. Rather than looking at incoming traffic to try to weed out threats, it assumes that the system and/or network is already compromised. So it is looking at outbound traffic for identification of irregularities instead.

Savant keeps 10 years of company network traffic logs (usual for companies is something in the order of 30 days) which enable companies using Savant to identify which host was infected first and which systems the hackers first established a beachhead on long after it happened. Together with TraceCop it's easier to establish rogue traffic.

After one big order several years ago, the company had trouble selling it but that now seems to be changing. While still small, orders for Savant are actually coming in, from the Q1CC:

We also booked, new Savant customer in Q4, in addition to a renewal of another Savant customer. Both of these are small and just - in total just $350k. But as I've mentioned with the base business, now up to a profitable level, we've been able to shift a little bit of our attention to other business areas with growth potential.

This was last quarter's CC, but it's some time since we covered this company and it's an encouraging development. Here is what's holding further expansion of Savant (and STA, or Savant Threat Analysis)

This year I expect to see some incremental Savant business, and I'm spending some cycles beginning discussions, training, deployment, and marketing discussions with a few new partners and potential customers that our size, we don't have the sales bandwidth to sell Savant and STA enrichment to the commercial market. So we started preparing presentations and product briefings for three well-known companies. So they can consider adding Savant and STA with their commercial offerings.

And about STA (Q1CC):

This is a big data enrichment system, which provides contextual enrichment to all kinds of flow data, both from Savant as well as a myriad of other sources. As such STA offers immediately deployable wins, and new product offerings to any large company wanting to expand the scope and completeness of their security solutions.

The company will hire a couple of senior people for the complex sales process and is also serious with finding a partner or marketing agent (they are in discussion with three prospects), although that would be easier if they have a couple of large Savant orders behind their belt.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

The quarterly results were very good with revenues rising 73.9% and net income rising even much faster but that was exaggerated by a $200K one-time benefit.

What might also be disappointing is that the company didn't receive any orders from new customers, the $2.9M in orders are all renewals from existing customers.

Guidance

The company doesn't give any formal revenue or profit guidance, but they talk pretty extensively about the prospects for new orders and clients (Q2CC):

For next year, we have a number of new customers in our sites as well. I'm excited about a number of extra-large prospects related to securing infrastructure was which leveraged several of our products. One of them is these we've been working for a number of years and are now nearing the point of creating budgetary quotes for our customers to put in next year's budget; one is a potential expansion of work with the current customer and two are with new customers. One of these new ones will be quoted next week. In addition we have our usual assortment of medium prospects for work and for late 2019 and several additional large projects in 2020. So to -- by my count, I'm working on 14 new prospects currently and expect that pipeline to grow throughout the year, but count alone doesn't tell the story because the mix of large and extra-large prospects compared to small and medium ones. I'm not ignoring fills with small or medium-sized money, the work in extra hard to ensure that our four extra-large opportunities and for all define that is the $2.4 million to $6 million figure year range get more attention.

What could really trigger investors is that most of these large opportunities are for Savant.

They are also making presentations for even larger orders, but given the length of the sales cycle, these won't be happening anytime soon (even though there have been instances of a pretty rapid close).

Margins

Data by YCharts

The increase in operating margin is quite notable but for Q2 the figure is flattered by (earnings PR):

Operating expenses benefited from a $200 thousand reduction in second quarter sales and marketing expense due to a reimbursement of a prior period expense from a customer. Operating expenses also benefited from reduced sales and marketing expenses associated with shifting expenses to cost of sales for current projects.

The company is looking to hire senior people for the Savant sales process so this will add to operational cost.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flows are really taking off with the company now sitting on $1.5M cash and cash equivalents and debt of $91K. The latter is down considerably from $1.8M at the end of last year.

Risk

As contracts are usually for a year, there is always the possibility that an existing customer doesn't renew. While the fact that this hasn't happened, at least not recently, doesn't mean it's not possible.

At least management is expecting the two large orders that came in last year to renew in Q4 this year. Another risk is the concentration of clients, from the 10-Q:

Revenues from sales to various U.S. government entities totaled $3.9 million, or 91.3% of revenues, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $2.1 million, or 88.4% of revenues, for the same period in 2018

This isn't as risky as it might seem though, as this constitutes a variety of public entities on local, state and national level.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation is about right for the company's size and risk profile, we would argue.

Conclusion

The company has two fairly unique products, but one of which (Savant) has been a tough sell until now. The sales process and cycle are complex and lengthy.

The most promising development for investors would be a significant Savant orders and we know that several large ones are in the works, but there can be no guarantees these will be successfully closed.

That doesn't mean there is no upside. The TraceCop opportunity is still substantial and the company keeps evolving with new datasets and giving customers more choice for the company to be more involved with expertise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

