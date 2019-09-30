Shopify: Expect Higher Guidance In Q4 2019; Further Tailwinds To Accelerate Into 2020

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Shopify (SHOP) is a multi-channel commerce platform that builds mobile-based software that enables merchants to set up online storefronts with retail functionality. Merchants use SHOP’s software across various sales channels, such as web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, and social network marketplaces, among others. The Shopify platform allows merchants to manage products and inventory, build customer relationships, leverage analytics, and even access financing.

Valuation

We see EV/revenue as the best valuation multiple in Shopify’s case, given the company’s focus on net merchant and add-ons growth. When we apply the multiple of ~22.4x to 2020 revenue base, we see an estimate of $395. We note that this multiple holds true only if the United States economy does not start deteriorating in 2020, since new merchant additions are particularly strongly dependent on economy at Shopify.

Key Catalysts

We see the following catalysts driving the SHOP Story:

Expect 2019 Guidance Raise: We believe that the company may up its 2019 guidance (essentially, 4th quarter estimates) during the next earnings call. Both Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions are likely to see a modest uptick in guidance, which the company may set conservatively enough to allow for a comfortable beat the following quarter. This strategy of conservative guides and subsequent beats has served Shopify well during most quarters.

International Growth Remains Key: While this is the tailwind for the long run, we believe that 2019-20 will become “test” years that will indicate whether Shopify can in fact make international presence as meaningful as it is in the United States. While SHOP comfortably gains share in non-US markets, there is an overwhelming question of cost benefits and their impact on the overall margin. In particular, as we zero in on Canada, the extent of the regulatory headwinds becomes a crucial factor in the growth story.

Shopify Payments to Continue Growing in Double Digits: We see Shopify Payments as the key growth engine of the Shopify story, which makes at least 15-18% Y/Y annual growth as key to the top-line support. Domestic merchants are predominantly driving Shopify Payments at present, though, over time, we should see greater international traction as well.

Subscription Solutions to Expand in 4Q: We are modeling at least $160 MM in Subscription Solutions revenue in the 4Q, mostly driven by new accounts. In our view, Subscription Solutions will soon become consistently greater than 50% of the company’s total revenue base, overtaking Merchant Solutions.

Expect Monthly Recurring Revenue to Hover at 20%+ in 2020: One of Shopify’s crucial (and often underestimated, in our view), metrics is monthly recurring revenue. With the annual revenue base of about $1.1-1.2 billion, we have seen recurring revenue in the $150-200 MM range throughout 2019. We believe that smaller merchant accounts, which are inherently more loyal and stickier, shall gradually drive this recurring percentage higher in 2020, surpassing the 20% as percentage of total revenue.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially damaging SHOP’s business. In our view, most of the key risks are technology-related:

Reliance on a single supplier to provide technology that the company offers for Shopify Payments. Use of a limited number of data centers and a single cloud-based platform to deliver services. Reliance on open source software. Security of personal information, as it pertains to both merchants and their buyers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.