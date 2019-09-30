DeCompression Of Cash Flows: ArchRock, USA Compression, CSI Compressco

Less cash flow going towards compressor purchases in 2020 should result in management allocating more towards debt and equity buybacks, or maybe even dividend increases.

Compression Misconception

There's seems to be a general misconception about the compression leasing business and how it works. In particular people don't seem to understand how significantly it differs from the rest of the energy services industry.

First, the major demand driver for compression leasing firms is the volume of natural gas being transported, not the price of natural gas, and certainly not the price of oil. Compressors are a piece of capital equipment similar in some ways to a toll bridge. Like the toll bridge, the owner of the asset doesn't typically care whether the vehicles who utilize his service are Lamborghinis or beat up old Fords, he cares that he gets paid rent for the use of his asset. Likewise, a compressor leasing company doesn't care whether the commodity it is moving sells for $1 per mmbtu or $10, it cares how much volume is being move and therefore how many compressors are needed to move that volume. In both cases, the customer pays the same flat rental fee to move his asset from here to there regardless of what that asset is worth. Thus compression company cash flows are driven by natural gas volume being moved, not the price of natural gas being moved.

Second, conventional wisdom following the 2015 oil price crash was midstream assets in general took a hit due to counterparty risk. However, this was mostly incorrect for the compression sector. The truth is compression sector EBITDA and cash flows were generally flat to growing throughout the oil crash even as stock prices fell. The decline in stock prices meant growth projects could no longer be funded accretively with share sales, but they didn't reduce cash flow from operations coming into the company. Thus, the standard MLP model of paying out essentially all cash flow in dividends while using share sales to fund growth, broke. Lower priced shares couldn't accretively fund growth projects, management turned to cutting distributions to fund growth, and this alienated investors and drove price down even further. (USA Compression was a notable exception, going to great lengths including a merger and some pretty creative financing in order to hold their dividend.)

The price of compression stocks suffered during the oil crash along with most midstream companies. To this day ArchRock (AROC), USA Compression (USAC), and CSI Compressco (CCLP) still show significant correlation to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) even if there cash flows do not (annual correlation coefficients are .87, .94, and .67 respectively). Since XES itself is heavily driven by the price of oil and oil service sector sentiment, this means right or wrong the price of AROC, USAC and CCLP stock are also affected by the price of oil and oil service sector sentiment.

Source: Correlation Coefficents PortfolioVisualizer.com; Chart Yahoo Finance

(Side Note: USAC showed less volatility and decline in total return since the beginning of 2014 because it was able to maintain its high dividend. Mr. Market likes high dividend payers.)

Thus there is a dichotomy in the compression sector. Stock prices are affected by oil service sector movements and commodity prices, but cash flows for the most part are not. This is something the astute investor can try to take advantage of. Specifically a good time to add shares with these stocks is when the price of oil and/or XES is challenged, but the underlying compression company cash flows are continuing to grow. Indeed, dominate players in the industry already realize the bargain this represents and have been responding by buying each other up. It is a large part of the reason why we have seen notable consolidation in the industry over the last few years, with Kodiak's purchase of Pegasus and Archrock's purchase of Elite being just the most recent examples. Yep, earning 20¢ per year for each dollar of asset leased out is both very attractive and has become increasingly common in compressor leasing. Combine this with EV/EBITDA purchase prices under 12x and the result is just too compelling for those in the know to ignore. As a result the primary four leasing firms-- AROC, USAC, Kodiak, and CCLP --are becoming a relatively tight nit compressor leasing oligopoly with reasonably predictable, stable and growing cash flows.

Booming Macro, Busting Prices

The current macro situation is, after some delay, much needed energy infrastructure is finally coming online and bringing production to the coasts for export. Cheniere’s new Corpus Christi LNG export facility is processing and shipping about 1.5 Bcf/d, Cameron Parish LNG began commercial operations and just shipped out its first cargo, Freeport LNG and Elba Island LNG are taking first gas.

Source: EIA

Indeed natural gas volumes being transported is setting new records every week. This trend will continue at least as long as previously delayed US based LNG export facilities keep ramping. This is a positive indicator of increasing demand for LNG shipping companies with downstream operations and lots of ships on spot. Golar LNG (GLNG) for instance should benefit. (Note: the LNG export plants were generally delayed vs. plan while the LNG were not putting pressure on LNG ship lease prices. This put pressure on leasing rates which may now be relieved.)

We also have the necessary pipelines, processing, and fractionation facilities to feed these export plants coming online. Record amounts of gas which were previously being flared are now moving to market.

"New pipelines from Energy Transfer (ET), ONEOK (OKE), Enterprise (EPD), EPIC, MPLX (MPLX) and others will address any constraints out of the Permian. Another six NGL pipeline projects from the Bakken, Rockies and Conway, KS, will clear up any north-to-south constraints. Nearly 2.0 MMb/d of new fractionation capacity is either under construction or planned for Texas alone, with more than half of that total at Mont Belvieu. Almost all of the constraints that have frustrated NGL markets will be resolved, again with significant implications for flows and price spreads." - RBN Energy

Crude oil pipelines are also coming online, including Permian to Gulf Coast pipelines Cactus II and EPIC.

Source: RBN Energy

In the chart above we see the last time new pipelines came online in 2016-- BridgeTex, Cactus I, and Permian Express II --oil transport volume accelerated considerably (green line). With Cactus II and EPIC now open I expect this to repeat. After all, there were already 4,000 Permian DUC's (drilled but uncompleted wells) just waiting for these capacity additions so they could be completed and their oil shipped to market.

Source: EIA

Where you have increased oil production you also get increased ancillary gas production. Thus, while we do see E&P challenges leading to an easing up on the drilling growth accelerator, that doesn't mean the volume of product transported isn't going to grow. Drill counts are declining, relatively low commodity prices are challenging E&P customers and causing them to cut back on drill capex in response. However, the DUC's already exist and are comparatively cheap to complete vs. the revenue they produce. After all, the multi-billion dollar pipelines, processing, and export facilities aren't going to just sit there empty. I'm not aware of that having ever happened in the past. Instead, we already see energy spreads between West Texas and the Coast declining which in turn is supporting Permian oil wellhead prices and production.

Source: EIA data

Permian wellhead prices having been sloping upward for over three years now, the DUCs will be completed, and associated gas produced.

Meanwhile, the Permian to Corpus Christi natural gas pipeline owned by Kinder Morgan (KMI), Altus Midstream (ALTM), DCP Midstream (DCP) and Targa (TRGP) known as Gulf Coast Express just entered full line fill and compression yesterday (9/25/2019). "Fully subscribed under long-term contracts, GCX (Gulf Coast Express) provides approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of incremental natural gas capacity to the Texas Gulf Coast markets, which will help relieve existing Permian Basin gas takeaway constraints and help reduce natural gas flaring." Meanwhile, Targa's (TRGP) separate Permian to Houston Grand Prix NGL pipeline is also now delivering 300K bbl/day of Natural Gas Liquids 'NGL' to the Mont Belvieu fractionators. Yes, it's an exciting time in the Permian to Gulf gas export business. Most of the companies already listed benefit.

So to do compression companies, but you sure wouldn't know it by looking at their stock prices. Over the last twelve months the price of USAC stock is essentially flat, AROC is down 11%, and CCLP has lost a whopping 45%. Yet cash flow from operations 'CFO' for these companies are way up. USAC's CFO is up 35% year over year, AROC's is even up even more, +57%, and while CCLP's stock price is down 45%, it's cash flow from operations is up over 100% (CCLP went from -4.3 million in CFO to +40.3 million YTD through June). It's almost as if growing cash flow from operations is considered a bad thing by Mr Market. The more their cash flow grows, the worse these stocks seem to do. Anecdotal indications are that the companies are doing so well they continue to have trouble meeting demand and are backlogged well into 2020. Yet stock prices are being pulled down by funds flowing out of the Energy Equipment and Oil Services sector (XES is down 49% YTD).

Indeed, compression company double and triple digit cash flow increases, combined with simultaneous price decreases, are resulting in some of the most attractive DCF's I have ever seen. AROC and USAC currently offer DCF yields in excess of 14% while CCLP's DCF yield is the highest I've ever seen at over 45%. What gives?

Well not to beat this to death but the companies are doing great, the dichotomy is in large part explained by the market dynamics discussed earlier. Oil price and XES sector woes are creating a drag on the compressor stocks even though the specific company cash flows are booming. People just don't seem to understand the compression business, are ruled by sentiment, and/or just don't care how the underlying firms are actually performing. Dumb money rules, but this isn't the first time.

Sentiment over Substance

In the chart below the period encompassing the 2015 oil price crash is emphasized as the area between the two vertical black lines. In the bottom chart you can see compressor leasing heavyweights AROC and USAC's price plummeting concurrent with a crash in the price of oil. In the upper you see their actual CFO stable to growing.

Source: YCharts

USAC (orange line), was actually able to grow its cash flow from operations a bit during the 2015 oil price crash even though its stock price dropped in half. This is because that 2015 oil price crash merely created a stall in the long term growth of natural gas volume being produced and transported, not a decline.

Source: EIA

Again oil and stock prices declined significantly, but the underlying volume being transported and thus the cash flows of these companies were just fine. Sentiment ruled over substance.

Mr. Market is Irrational

Again, the dichotomy between prices and underlying cash flows makes little sense. However, I don't think we can count on Mr. Market becoming more aware of this dichotomy or rational about it any time soon. As long as the market remains dominated by dumb money ETFs, index funds, and closet index funds, it's just something more selective investors have to accept and try to take advantage of as best we can.

To that end let me educate readers a bit about the basics of the compression business. Compressors from AROC, USAC, and CCLP are generally leased on one year fixed fee, cash based contracts which go month to month afterward. These compressors have a meaningful delivery, setup and breakdown cost typically born by the lessor. So while they certainly can and are moved, it generally only happens as the actual need goes away. Average compression placement time in any one location tend to be about 3-4 years, more the further away from the wellhead you get. Thus the cash flows involved more closely resemble medium term infrastructure assets, rather than the more volatile cash flows of your typical oil service firm. Compressor companies are part of the oil services sector, but they should probably be in infrastructure ETFS and funds instead.

Mr. Market however doesn't know or care that compressor leases aren't paid based on commodity price. Nor does he care that they rarely move until the specific need plays out; and that in the case of pipelines and processors the need can last decades. He doesn't care that even in the case of near wellhead uses, stickiness is supported by an increased need for compression as wells play out (as wells play out, they provide less of their own pressure and thus need more compressor supplied pressure). Nope Mr. Market doesn't understand nor care about a lot of things. Oil prices down = bad for anything in the energy sector is the majority of analysis he conducts.

Likewise, Mr. Market doesn't understand the limits of a P&L statement when it comes to compression companies. He doesn't get that compressors typically last 25+ years, while firm P&Ls obeying GAAP rules currently depreciate them over about 7-10 years on average. (Many firms actually depreciate over 12 years, but Section 179 deductions bring that down further into the 7 - 10 year average range.) Thus, the depreciation expense of compression companies is greatly overstated on the P&L causing Earnings per Share 'EPS' to be significantly understated, but Mr. Market doesn't know that. EPS is pretty much a useless figure when it comes to compression companies, but he uses it anyway.

Indeed it is notable that this 25+ year life span is sometimes even longer than the fields being served. Thus, one could even make an argument that a compressor company is even more of an infrastructure investment than a fixed, short haul gathering pipeline company, yet these gathering pipeline companies are frequently considered infrastructure while compressors companies aren't. So be it. Mr. Market is always right, until he isn't.

The reality is compressor lease rate demand doesn't decline because commodity prices decline or because of counterparty risk. They really only decline when overall volumes being transported are reduced. We saw a little of that in 2015, but from a general cash flow perspective it wasn't anywhere near as significant as investors assumed.

Growth But Not Acceleration

A pull back in the rate of volume increase (not decrease, a lower rate of increase), may potentially even be a good thing for compressor investors.

There's been very high demand for adding compressors since the beginning of 2016. One year+ backlogs on the larger more in demand compressors was reported by all three companies. The sector was running on all cylinders so to speak. This in turn led to excellent cash flow from operations growth, but little of it made its way to investors pocketbooks. Rather it was eaten up by the need to buy or build more compressors in order to meet customer demand.

This demand will continue as DUCs get completed, and gathering systems come online to service them; however, it appears the rate of growth is no longer accelerating. If so, cash flows from the existing compressor lease base will keep rolling in and even growing somewhat, but less of it will be needed to make compressor purchases. This should free up more cash flow for other uses including debt paydowns, buybacks, or maybe even dividend increases.

Which of these will be chosen by AROC, USAC and CCLP respectively is a topic of more advanced discussion specific to each companies situation. However given high Debt/EBITDA levels and need for periodic refinancing, my guess is management of all three companies will first emphasize improving debt ratios over returning cash to shareholders for a couple more quarters yet (including buyback of any debt trading below par).

Management teams simply don't want to repeat mistakes of the past, in particular the existential risk of carrying too much debt and having too little excess cash flow coming in. However, eventually as Debt/EBITDA targets are met (4x for AROC and USAC, 4.5x for CCLP) cash flow streams will once again shift, hopefully towards stock buybacks and dividend payouts. If AROC and especially CCLPs stock price remains even close to where they are now, I expect equity buybacks to become more prevalent for them towards Q2 2020. USAC doesn't have that choice, as almost all its cash flow is spoken for by existing dividend payouts.

Investment Considerations

Will stock prices respond to debt buybacks and improving Debt/EBITDA ratios? Alternately will they ignore them for a while but later respond to stock buybacks? Or does it take an actual payout increase for Mr. Market to finally take notice?

Honestly, I haven't a clue when Mr. Market will get a clue.

Buybacks and dividend increases actually occuring should drive stock prices to follow, but it could also happen well before then. If I see cash flow shifting to buybacks and payouts in 2020, so too eventually will sell side analysts. To the extent they show some insight, there upgrades could cause stock price movements to occur ahead of the actual shift in where cash flow streams are directed.

Of the three primary compression firms, at a 12.4% yield, USAC obviously offers the most attractive dividend while you wait. However, it is also spending almost all its cash flow to support that dividend (14.2% DCF yield). Thus with USAC, stock issuance is much more likely than buybacks, plus they are already priced at a bit more appropriate multiple and have a lower growth rate thus they also have less potential upside.

Data by YCharts

AROC recently bought Elite Compression Services which hopefully will satiate managements empire building tendency for a while. In this Elite-AROC merger, AROC added well regarded, and highly successful industry billionaire Jeff Hildebrand as a major stockholder and member of the board. It is my hope this will improve shareholder alignment and capital allocation moving forward encouraging AROC to direct more of its considerable cash flow towards shareholder rewards (14.4% DCF yield). Less cash flow necessary for compressor purchases in 2020 and achievement of the <4x Debt/EBITDA target should lead management to redirect their considerable cash flow stream towards equity buybacks, but we shall see. Regardless, I expect to see another 10%+ distribution raise in 2020 to AROCs existing 5.7% yield making it a good long-term buy at current prices for both DGI and growth investors.

CCLP common has the most upside of any of the investments listed, a potential triple bagger, but also the most risk. For the more conservative investor, its debt (CUSIP 20467BAB5) is also a very good choice offering an attractive 10.5% yield to maturity at 92¢ on the dollar. Those willing to try their hand at timing may even attempt to buy CCLP bonds first, then move profits into common as the company uses their cash flow stream to buy below par bonds back. CCLP management doesn't want to repeat the VWAP convertible preferred debacle of the past. As a result, even though there is an extremely high guaranteed ROI available from stock buybacks, I think CCLP management will first concentrate their buybacks on bonds trading below par. This is only a gut call on my part, but I suspect cash flow will start being directed towards below par unsecured debt in Q1 2020 until those bonds trade above 95.5¢ on the dollar (<9% YTM). At that point I would hope they would redirect towards common, after all, it buybacks do offer a >45% DCF yield at the current time. Any done now would ultimately lead to a higher dividend payout in the future as any set amount of money to be paid out in the future is dividend across a smaller share base. That or just sell the company to one of the other major players, even if Mr. Market doesn't recognize how attractive a 40%+ DCF yield is, they obviously do.

