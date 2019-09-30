Flipping Quarters: Volatility Elevated Amid Economic And Geopolitical Uncertainty

The final day of Q3 begins with indices edging higher, after a U.S. Treasury official said there are no current plans to delist Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges — in contrast to a report Friday that the White House has been considering such a move.

Though the major indices are ending the quarter pretty much unchanged, volatility has remained elevated. Perhaps the VIX, which measures volatility expectations, is exhibiting a bit of muscle memory regarding the summer whipsawing, but it's also likely reflecting the amount of lingering uncertainty hanging over the market.

Though there's still a lot to like about the current state of the economy, it seems every positive element has a "yes, but…" counterargument. Earnings remain solid, but some companies have been dialing back growth expectations, and several recent high-profile IPOs seem to have stumbled out of the gate. The job market continues to be robust, inflation remains muted, and several recent reports show a resilient U.S. consumer. And then there's the ongoing trade war, which oscillates — sometimes intraday — between progress and setbacks.

The fourth quarter — and the month of October in particular — has historically been volatile. The coming quarter may see its share of volatility. Adding to trade tensions are the ongoing Brexit negotiations, a newly-opened impeachment inquiry, and the threat of war in the Middle East after a recent attack on Saudi oil fields. And let's not forget — the earnings season bonanza is about to begin, with big banks reporting in a couple weeks. Before then, we have a number of economic releases, including the closely-watched employment report this Friday.

Buckle up - we could be in for quite a ride.

It’s a little early to get any earnings excitement stirring, but it’s probably a good idea this week and next to look out for any possible warnings from companies ahead of their reporting dates, which sometimes happens. It’s also a few weeks until the next Fed meeting, but Fed officials are likely to be popping up with speeches here or there. It’s important not to just listen for anything they say about rates, but also for any economic forecasts they make, considering all the trade and political turmoil.

This week’s data are back weighted, with payrolls on Friday getting most of the spotlight. Last month’s job growth of 130,000 didn’t exactly thrill bullish investors, but it was probably enough to keep unemployment low. Wages also have kind of gotten stuck at 3% growth over most of the year, suggesting that workers aren’t necessarily going to have endless pockets.

Pieces of the Puzzle: This week we’ll be watching the ISM Manufacturing Index to get a feel for what might be next for the economy. In August, the ISM didn’t meet expectations, registering at 49.1% — the lowest reading since January 2016. Manufacturing data has been somewhat weak in recent months, raising some concerns, especially in terms of New Export Orders, which dropped to 43.3% from 48.1%. This could further stoke concerns about tariffs and that’s something we’re keeping an eye on. With so much else going on with the markets right now, this bit of data could help fill in the lines a little more as we color in the bigger picture.

Oil Slick: We’re keeping an eye on crude to start the week with a bunch of news items out of the Middle East causing prices to ping pong lately. Reports that Saudi Arabia could be talking about a ceasefire with the war in Yemen put some pressure on prices. That comes after the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago which initially sent oil prices screaming higher. Those facilities seem to be almost up and running again. There’s also conflicting reports out of Iran and the U.S. about sanctions, which is making prices more volatile. Crude starts the week near recent lows, just above $55 a barrel for U.S. futures.

TD Ameritrade commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.