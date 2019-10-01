Finding The Range On Range Resources (Podcast)

So what gives? We try to understand the natural gas producer's situation and the thesis, and see what could make or break this call.

But while the chart suggests that's a major contrarian play, that's also been something of a consensus among Seeking Alpha authors.

by Daniel Shvartsman

There is a phenomenon of a 'contrarian' bet also becoming crowded. An obvious example from today's market is that depending on how you view it, it is either consensus or contrarian to argue that the economy won't hit a recession in the next two years. From my seat, everyone seems to acknowledge that a recession is coming, but only a few sectors of the market seem to trade like it.

This may sound familiar to energy investors, and to those following Range Resources (RRC), the topic of this week's Behind the Idea. The company has the following ratings, per Seeking Alpha PREMIUM:

Quant rating is a collection of factors - momentum, EPS revisions, value, growth, and profitability - based on the company's financial data and trading behavior. The sell side rating is an accumulation of sell-side analysts' views on the stock, and Hold is fairly bearish as far as it goes. And SA Authors rating is an accumulation of our authors' ratings on a given stock over the recent months.

We picked Range by looking for stocks with more or less this profile - bullish Seeking Alpha authors' eyes, but bearish everywhere else. Range Resources has had a rough five years, as have many other natural gas companies, but it continues to attract bargain hunters. So what gives?

We took an idea from KCI Research Ltd. as our launching point. The idea has a core appeal to it - the company has advantages as a low cost operator with wells that decline at a lower rate, they are cleaning up their balance sheet which should allow the equity to re-rate, and they just validated the inherent book value of their natural gas assets through an asset deal. And yet the stock continues to go lower. It's fitting that the author runs a Marketplace service called The Contrarian, but he's not alone among SA authors. We tried to make sense of this dynamic on today's podcast. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered

8:15 minute mark - The guts of the contrarian case

15:30 - Breaking down the accounting for RRC's book value

25:00 - The benefit of cleaning up the balance sheet even in a low-interest rate environment

33:30 - Risk tolerance among KCI Research Ltd, other authors.

38:30 - Final thoughts

