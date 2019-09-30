Costco Trending Higher Ahead Of Earnings, But Can It Continue?

The stock has been trending higher since the December low and it has gained over 50% during the rally.

Wholesale membership retailer Costco (COST) is scheduled to report fiscal fourth quarter and year-end earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. Analysts expect the company to earn $2.54 per share on revenue of $47.61 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company earned $2.36 per share on revenue of $44.41 billion. Looking at the estimates in percentage terms, earnings are expected to grow by 7.6% and revenue is expected to grow by 7.2%.

From a technical perspective, the stock has been performing really well since the December low. However, from a fundamental perspective, the company has some indicators that are sub-par and could hurt the stock going forward.

Over the last three years earnings have grown by 15% per year and they were up by 11% in the third quarter. The estimate for 2019 as a whole is for growth of 18%. These figures are pretty good and slightly above average.

Sales haven’t grown as fast as earnings and that is a bit of a concern. Over the last three years, sales have increased by an average of 9% per year. They were up by 7% in the third quarter.

As with the earnings growth being above average and sales growth being below average, the management efficiency measurements reflect the same thing. The return on equity is above average at 25.6% while the profit margin is below average at 3.1%.

It would certainly be more convincing if all of the fundamental indicators were above average, but that doesn’t happen all that often. In the case of Costco, none of the indicators are terrible and screaming that there are issues, but are the indicators strong enough as a whole to support the move the stock has made in the last nine months?

The Stock Is Up Over 50% From The December Low

Costco’s stock bottomed at $188.07 in December before rallying to a recent high of $307.34. The stock has pulled back a little in the last few weeks, but it is still over 50% than the December low.

The daily chart shows a pretty well-defined trend channel forming over the last nine months. The low from December connects with the lows from May and August to form the lower rail while the highs from April and July connect to form the upper rail. The stock did move above the upper rail in late August and early September before the recent pullback moved it back down in the middle of the channel.

We see that the daily stochastic readings recently moved into oversold territory and then performed a bullish crossover. Similar moves in August and December marked the beginning of new upward cycles within the overall upward trend.

The weekly chart showed several interesting patterns. First, there was a trend channel from the summer of 2017 through late last year. The big decline in December moved the stock below the lower rail. After it broke through that lower rail, the stock dropped another 15% to the eventual low.

I found it very interesting that by extending the original upper rail out to today, the recent high fell right on that trend line. You can also see that what used to be the lower rail served as temporary resistance in the second quarter and then served as support in August.

Where the daily stochastic readings were in oversold territory and just made a bullish crossover, the weekly indicators were in overbought territory and just made a bearish crossover. The stochastic readings had been in overbought territory for approximately six months until the last few weeks. This could be a sign that the big rally is over.

The Sentiment Indicators for Costco are Mixed

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Costco, we see different readings for each of the three. There are 27 analysts covering the company with 16 “buy” ratings, nine “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 59.3% and that is slightly lower than average. This indicates that analysts are slightly less bullish on Costco than the average stock.

On the other hand, the short interest ratio is below average at 1.73 and that indicates a slightly more bullish stance from this indicator. The current reading is the lowest the ratio has been in 2019, but if you look at the two parts of the equation, it’s the average daily trading volume that has changed the most.

The number of shares sold short has been pretty consistent over the last six months, ranging from 4.37 million to 5.48 million. The average daily trading volume has jumped from 1.58 million to 2.69 million. In other words, the low reading on the ratio has more to do with the volume increasing than it does the short interest falling. It would be more of a bullish sign had the short interest fallen sharply and the trading volume remained constant, but it is still an indication of optimism.

I was hoping the put/call ratio would point to extreme optimism or extreme pessimism, but instead it was very neutral. There are 79,122 puts open and 80,917 calls open at this time. This puts the put/call ratio at 1.02 and that is an average ratio.

Looking at the whole sentiment picture, we get the analysts’ ratings and the short interest ratio canceling one another out with one slightly pessimistic and one slightly optimistic. The put/call ratio is neutral and that pretty much means the overall sentiment picture is neutral.

My Overall Take On Costco

With the fundamentals and the sentiment essentially being neutral, I have to believe the technical indicators are going to dictate where the stock goes from here. The upward trend has been strong, but I’m not sure the fundamentals warrant the huge gain. That being said, the trend is still to the upside.

I don’t like the idea of buying Costco ahead of the earnings report. The stock has gapped lower after three of the last four earnings reports. The big drop last December started with a disappointing earnings report. The lone gap higher was in March and that move higher was the beginning of a move that saw the stock gain another 9% after the gap higher and it lasted about a month. Even after the gap lower in May, the stock rallied 10% over the next month.

If you own the stock, I would recommend holding it. I would use the 13-week moving average as the critical point. If the stock were to close below the trend line, I would look to take some if not all gains off the table. If the 13-week moving average holds as support after the report, I would consider going long on a short-term trade.

One of the technical indicators in particular that I kept looking at was the stochastic indicators - the weekly ones. Over the past five years, when the indicators were in overbought territory and moved out, there has only been one instance where they reversed course before dropping to at least 50. For the indicators to reach that low this time around, the stock will have to drop below the 13-week moving average and would likely have to drop to the $250 area. If it does drop that much in the next few weeks, the 52-week moving average would likely be close to reaching that area and could be a critical support point.

The stock is only about 1.5% above the 13-week moving average at this time and any gap lower after the earnings report would likely lead to the stock moving below the trend line. If it does that, I look for the stock to move lower by another 10% or so. At that point, I would consider taking a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.