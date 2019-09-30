Mega Blow From The White House; Alibaba's Big Moves

Summary

The White House is considering limits on U.S. portfolio flows to China. Market reaction to the revelation was swift and brutal as investors sought refuge.

I explain why I remain skeptical that the White House will impose serious restrictions on U.S. investments in Chinese companies.

During a two-day investor event, Alibaba revealed several major developments including operational updates, a new AI chip, and a 33 percent stake in Ant Financial.

Baidu and Ctrip also dominated headlines as the former initiated the sale of around a third of its stake in the latter with the hope to garner US$1 billion in proceeds.

Pinduoduo announced on Monday its intention to sell $875 million worth of convertible debt due in 2024 with an option that could take the total sum to $1 billion.