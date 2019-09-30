Mega Blow From The White House; Alibaba's Big Moves
The White House is considering limits on U.S. portfolio flows to China. Market reaction to the revelation was swift and brutal as investors sought refuge.
I explain why I remain skeptical that the White House will impose serious restrictions on U.S. investments in Chinese companies.
During a two-day investor event, Alibaba revealed several major developments including operational updates, a new AI chip, and a 33 percent stake in Ant Financial.
Baidu and Ctrip also dominated headlines as the former initiated the sale of around a third of its stake in the latter with the hope to garner US$1 billion in proceeds.
Pinduoduo announced on Monday its intention to sell $875 million worth of convertible debt due in 2024 with an option that could take the total sum to $1 billion.
By ALT Perspective
This week's issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly was supposed to be focused on the numerous major technological developments and corporate actions by the big names we are familiar with - Alibaba