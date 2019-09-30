SunRun And Vivint: Continuing To Stay On The Sidelines

We continue to see no realistic possibility of long-term cash flows to justify the valuation of the lease and PPA companies.

The problems that SolarCity is seeing in the field with customer complaints and fires show the unknown risks to value generation.

Vivint Solar and SunRun continue to use metrics that show value beyond the initial contract period when there is little evidence that customers will stay with old systems.

SunRun (RUN) and Vivint Solar (VSLR) Q2 earnings do not change the thesis for either of these companies. Of these two bad businesses, on a relative basis, SunRun continues to execute better and Vivint continues to flounder.

After years of non-existent growth, Vivint is finally showing some growth this year, thanks in part to ITC step down at the end of the year. The Company's installations reached a multi-year high of 56MW with 19% y-to-y growth (image below).

In spite of the installation growth, alarmingly, the Company's cost of installations continues to increase in an industry where price reduction and cost reduction are the name of the game (see below).

What is amusing is that the Company's NPV of installed over the first 20 years of contracted life is $3.67 (see image below). In other words, the Company is promising to make, with favorable assumptions, $0.11 per watt over a 20-year period ($3.56-3.67).

The "retained value" created is almost entirely in the 10-year extension of the contract past the initial 20 years. Note that all the numbers, including the numbers in the chart below, are "gross" numbers, and, net numbers will be much worse.

Moving on to SunRun, the story is marginally better. It is better because SunRun hustles more in getting unaware customers to sign up for more unfavorable contracts with storage and does a better job of containing cost.

Compared to Vivint's $3.56 per watt, SunRun is getting the job done at $3.33 (image below).

Thanks to the lower costs, the Company has a more optimistic spin on value creation (image below).

Consequently, the Company reports more optimistic "retained value" numbers. However, note the retained value that the Company claims from Renewal compared to the contracted term (image below).

However, SunRun realizes that, increasingly, showing the Company making more money in the renewal term is not good optics. Consequently, the Company has introduced 25-year contracts now to reduce the amount of value in renewal. It is distasteful how unethical companies like SunRun, with the benefit of ITC, are getting customers to sign these increasingly longer-term contracts where the customers do not understand the consequences.

Even when customers sign these long-term contracts, investors do not appreciate the tail risk on the income flows. Consider the problems that Tesla's (TSLA) SolarCity division has been seeing lately in terms of fires and other customer complaints. These can turn the solar systems from assets to liabilities in short order.

In terms of growth, the Company claimed mid-teens growth. However, Q3 guidance is weak, and the Company attributed this to the inability to install systems because it has been falling behind in hiring. The Company expects to catch-up with installations in Q4 and, therefore, has retained full-year guidance.

Prognosis

With realistic assumptions, neither of these companies will deliver any value to shareholders.

These companies will, ultimately, fail under the weight of their own business models, but, for now, low-cost money and the optics of stable revenue streams are keeping both companies' market valuations high. As such, we see no catalyst that will materially change the story. So, we continue to advocate staying on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: This article was published to Beyond The Hype customers after VSLR and RUN Q2 earnings.